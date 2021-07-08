BOONE
The Iowa High School Athletic Union released their class 2A and 1A regional baseball brackets recently, with area programs Anamosa, Midland and Springville all headed in different directions.
The Raiders, having one of their best seasons in the last 15 years, were rewarded by the IHSAA for that 2021 success by hosting a class 2A district 9 quarter-final contest against Clayton Ridge Saturday, July 10.
“It feels good being rewarded by the state for the regular season we had,” said Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, as a home playoff game has been extremely rare in program history.
“I really like playing in the quarter-final game instead of getting a bye and then hopefully get Cascade with a game under our belts. I know our guys are pumped and ready to go. They’re been working towards this moment for a long time and it’s going to be fun.”
First pitch with the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. and a win would secure a spot in the 2A district semi-final round against Cascade Tuesday, July 13, in Dyersville with first pitch coming at 5 p.m. at the Beckman High School field.
If Anamosa (17-14) could knock off the Cougars (14-9), a trip to the district final would be back in Dyersville Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m. while the class 2A substate 5 final is set for Solon on Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m.
The top half of the district 9 bracket sees Northeast (8-12) play Bellevue (2-16) in a quarter-final game with a 5 p.m. start in Anamosa with the winner traveling to Beckman for a semi-final match-up with the class 2A third-ranked Blazers at 7 p.m. on July 13.
The winner from Anamosa’s district 9 faces the winner from 2A district 10 that headlines Camanche (15-5) and Durant (15-5) who both received byes.
The Indians await the winner of the West Liberty (7-11) vs. West Branch (4-19) contest and will host a quarter-final match-up while the Wildcats will take on the Wilton (9-8) vs. Tipton (5-18) winner in Durant.
Camanche will play host to the district 10 championship game before meeting the district 9 winner in Solon for the substate final and a trip to state.
Midland (8-12) was placed in class 1A district 5 by the IHSAA and will travel to Delhi to take on Easton Valley (15-8) in the quarter-final round July 10, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
A win over the River Hawks would advance the Eagles to the semi-finals back in Delhi at 7 p.m. where they would face the winner of the Maquoketa Valley (15-5) vs. East Buchanan (7-11) contest.
The class 1A district 5 championship game will be at North Linn July 17, at 7 p.m.
The top half of the district 5 bracket sees class 1A second-ranked North Linn (27-2) hosting Clinton Prince of Peace (3-12) in a quarter-final match-up and the winner advances to the semi-final round July 13, in Troy Mills facing the winner of the Bellevue-Marquette (10-8) vs. Calamus-Wheatland (9-11) contest.
The district 5 winner will take on the district 6 champion in the substate final July 20, at 7 p.m.
Lisbon (16-12) headlines the class 1A district 6 bracket and opens up against Columbus (0-16) in a quarter-final match-up before awaiting the winner of the Lone Tree (7-11) vs. Wapello (7-10) game back in Lisbon July 13 in the semi-final round.
The bottom half of the district 6 bracket includes Highland (12-7) vs. North Cedar (1-16) and Hillcrest Academy (8-6) vs. English Valleys (5-12) in quarter-final contests as Lisbon will play host to the district 6 championship game July 17.
Springville (5-17) opens their class 1A district 7 playoff journey with a quarter-final game at Alburnett (17-8) at 5 p.m. on July 10 and if the Orioles could knock off the talented Pirates, they would advance to the semi-final round back in Alburnett July 13, with another 5 p.m. start.
The district 7 championship game is set for 7 p.m. on July 17.
The top half of the Orioles’ district 7 bracket includes top-seeded and sixth-ranked Don Bosco (16-4) playing Central City (0-15) in Alburnett while North Tama (11-10) takes on Belle Plaine (8-12) in the other quarter-final contest.
Alburnett will host both district 7 semi-final games July 13.
The winner of district 7 will play the champion from district 8 in the substate final in Marshalltown July 20, at 7 p.m.
Ankeny Christian (20-1) highlights those district 8 teams playing Grand View Christian in the quarter-final round while Montezuma (9-5) plays Twin Cedars (12-8); Lynnville-Sully (15-9) takes on BGM (5-11) and North Mahaska (14-5) battles Melcher-Dallas (12-10) in the other district 8 quarter-final contests.
The district 8 championship game is set for the James Cownie Sports Complex in Des Moines July 17.