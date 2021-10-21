DES MOINES
In a 2021 run that has seen the Anamosa boys’ cross country team go from relative unknown, to state-ranked and then back to unranked by the end of the regular season, to say it’s been a roller coaster ride would be a bit of an understatement.
But that’s exactly the way Raider cross country coach Ken Sunseri likes it as he builds a program that he hopes will one day soon become a consistent power in eastern Iowa.
Thursday, Oct. 22, Sunseri hopes his team can take a major step in that direction hosting an absolutely loaded class 2A state qualifier meet at the middle school at 4 p.m.
“We not only have hopes of three of our individuals making it on to the state meet in Fort Dodge, but ideally would like to take the entire boys’ team there,” said Sunseri, as the top-3 teams and 15-individuals advance to the state meet from the qualifier.
“And we think we can do it, too. We’re running on our home course against a field that includes three state-ranked teams as well as the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in class 2A. That’s going to make things very, very challenging, but our guys have been up to the challenge all season long and I know they will be up for another one Thursday afternoon.”
Anamosa senior Drew Pate and junior Shea Keister are returning state qualifiers and favorites to get back there again while freshman Seth Countryman has added his name to that prestigious list with a strong season-ending performance.
The efforts from the rest of the Raider runners will also be key to the team being able to punch a ticket to Fort Dodge for the first time.
The boys’ field also included 13th-ranked Monticello, who the Raiders defeated at the River Valley Conference meet just last week, and will most likely need to again Thursday afternoon to keep their season alive.
Top-ranked Danville/New London and second-ranked Tipton are heavy favorites to claim two of the top-3 boys’ team berths to state, leaving Anamosa, Monticello, Beckman, Camanche, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, North Fayette Valley, Northeast, Starmont, Union-LaPorte City, West Liberty and Wilton all fighting for the coveted final spot.
Both Danville/New London and Tipton bring all of the state-ranked boys’ individuals to the race as well, seven in total with four coming from Tipton (12th-ranked Ty Nichols, No. 13 Troy Butler, No. 14 Clay Bohlmann and No. 22 Maxson Fogg) and the other three from Danville/New London (No. 3 Ty Carr, No. 8 Alexander Julian and No. 24 Rylan Martin).
The girls’ race will include Springville-Central City (with the Springville boys competing in the 1A race in Cascade), and 27th-ranked Central City junior Ashley Flansburg among the six state-ranked individuals fans will get to see on the course.
Flansburg, in just her first season out for cross country, will look for a state meet berth going against No. 2 Ellie Rathe (Union), No. 16 Alivia Edens (Tipton), No. 17 Emma Althoff (Monticello), No. 21 Lauren Youngblut (Union) and No. 25 Maria Kruse (Beckman).
Anamosa brings a young team to the qualifier as sophomore Leah Sleep and junior Ashlynn Brown have been among some of the Raiders’ current leaders though the team has swapped top spots numerous times over the course of the season.
Four state-ranked teams enter the girls’ state qualifier meet as third-ranked Monticello, fourth-ranked Tipton, 10th-ranked Beckman and 19th-ranked Union will be vying for one of the three spots to state with the rest of the 15-team field.
Midland, as well as the Springville boys will compete at the 1A state qualifier meet in Cascade Thursday afternoon on a challenging Fillmore course.
Both the boys’ and girls’ races will feature two state-ranked programs as Hudson has both teams ranked (girls are fourth and the boys are 12th) while the Valley Lutheran (Cedar Falls) boys’ team is fourth in 1A while the Central Elkader girls are 11th.
The girls’ race will also feature top-ranked Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines as well as Hudson’s fifth-ranked Addison Grady. The boys also boast two state-ranked individuals in Clinton Prince of Peace’s 14th-ranked Marcus Blount and Cascade’s 23rd-ranked Adam Knepper.