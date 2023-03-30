jex-03302023-spt-football-strube-11a.jpg
Buy Now

Anamosa’s Aiden Strube looks to make a spectacular catch during a win in Tipton last year. The Raiders’ 2023 schedule remains the same as it was for 2022, as far as district opponents are concerned, as the Anamosa program looks to make a return trip to the postseason this fall.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

BOONE

There weren’t any seismic changes to the Iowa High School football landscape when the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released their redistricting news recently.

Recommended for you