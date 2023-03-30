BOONE
There weren’t any seismic changes to the Iowa High School football landscape when the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released their redistricting news recently.
Windy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 9:16 pm
BOONE
There weren’t any seismic changes to the Iowa High School football landscape when the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released their redistricting news recently.
At least it wasn’t for area programs Anamosa, Midland and Springville.
The Raiders saw no movement at all, as all six teams return intact with the only difference being the Anamosa program (1-7 record last season), as well as fellow holdovers Camanche (4-5), Monticello (7-3), Northeast (4-5), Tipton (0-8) and West Liberty (3-6) move to class 2A district 4 after spending last fall in district 5.
Midland and Springville will see a couple of notable changes heading into 2023 as Lansing Kee (2-6) and Central Elkader (0-0) both were moved to district 3 by the IHSAA.
The Eagles (4-3) and Orioles (0-8) remain in class 8-player district 5 with fellow holdovers Central City (8-2), Easton Valley (7-2), Edgewood-Colesburg (4-4) and Calamus-Wheatland (0-0). Lone Tree (3-5) will be the lone new addition making the move to district 5 after spending last year in district 6.
Neither Central Elkader nor Calamus-Wheatland were able to field teams in 2022.
The new class 8-player district 5 will feature seven teams this fall compared to eight last season.
Little changes were made to playoff qualifying as well, as class 2A will once again have 32 postseason members with the top-4 from each district earning playoff positions with no at-large berths or use of the RPI. Each team in class 2A will play eight regular season games, five district games and three non-district contests.
The 8-player ranks shake out a little differently.
The top-3 teams in each district earn automatic berths to the postseason with two at-large teams added (32 total qualifiers) using the 17-point differential from within the district as the lone criteria for the final two teams added in.
Midland and Springville will play six district contests this fall with two non-district games also scheduled for an eight-game regular season total.
Of the seven classes in Iowa High School football, 8-player is the largest with 69 programs represented while A (58 teams), 1A (48), 2A (48), 3A (36), 4A (36) and 5A (36) round out the class sizes.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.