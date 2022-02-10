DES MOINES
Iowa High School girls’ basketball programs from all around the state have been anxiously awaiting the release of the regional playoff brackets for weeks now, and Thursday, Feb. 3, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) finally made public what each team’s journey to the state tournament will be.
And as usual, the paths to Des Moines are going to be filled with numerous challenges for Anamosa, Midland and Springville.
The third-ranked Orioles (20-1 record), who have become a regular participant at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines over much of the past decade, were rewarded for yet another phenomenal campaign this winter with the top-seed in class 1A region 5, and are the lone state-ranked team in the bracket.
Springville will open their tournament journey with a quarter-final contest on their own home floor Tuesday, Feb. 15, with a 7 p.m. tip against the winner of the Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-13) vs. BCLUW (11-8) first-round contest Thursday, Feb. 10.
A quarter-final Oriole victory would advance the Springville team to the semi-final round Friday, Feb. 18, again on their own home floor and again with a 7 p.m. tip while the class 1A region 5 championship game will be at a site to be determined Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
Besides Gladbrook-Reinbeck and BCLUW, first-round games in Springville’s upper half of the region 5 bracket include HLV (4-16) at Iowa Valley (14-5) and North Tama (8-12) at Collins-Maxwell (14-5). The winners of those two contests play a quarter-final match-up at Iowa Valley Feb. 15.
The bottom half of the bracket includes No. 2 seeded Baxter (20-0) who could host three games (first-round, quarter-final and semi-final) and opens against Colo-Nesco (6-15) while Belle Plaine (12-7) hosts Don Bosco (3-17) with the winners of those two first-round match-ups playing Feb. 15 in the quarter-final round at Baxter.
Meskwaki Settlement (17-4) hosts GMG (7-12) and Dunkerton (8-12) hosts Waterloo Christian (12-8) in two more bottom half of the bracket contests with the winners advancing to the quarter-finals at Meskwaki Feb. 15.
Anamosa, who has battled their way through an extremely challenging 2021-22 campaign, will get yet another tough test in the regional playoffs as well as the IGHSAU awarded the Raiders (0-20) a trip to sixth-ranked Center Point-Urbana (17-3) Saturday, Feb. 12, the top-seed in class 3A region 3 with the quarter-final contest starting at 7 p.m. in Center Point.
The quarter-final winner there would advance to the semi-final round Wednesday, Feb. 16, back in Center Point and play the winner of the West Delaware (9-11) at Waukon (11-8) contest with a 7 p.m. tip.
The class 3A region 3 championship game will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at a site yet to be determined.
The bottom half of the 3A region 3 bracket includes 14th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg (12-8), the No. 2 seed in the bracket, hosting Oelwein (2-18) while Monticello (13-7) hosts Dubuque Wahlert (8-12) with the winners advancing to the semi-finals at Vinton-Shellsburg Feb. 16.
Midland was placed into an absolutely loaded class 1A region 4 that includes eight teams with above .500 records led by sixth-ranked North Linn (18-2), the No. 1 seed in the bracket.
The Eagles (8-13) open their playoff journey with a first-round contest at Clinton Prince of Peace (14-8) Feb. 10, with a 7 p.m. tip. A Midland win would advance the Eagles to the quarter-final round at Calamus-Wheatland Feb. 15, against the winner of the Easton Valley (7-12) at Calamus-Wheatland (17-4) first-round match-up.
The region 4 semi-final game in Midland’s upper half of the bracket will be at North Linn Feb. 18, with the championship game set for a site to be determined Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
Maquoketa Valley (12-9) hosts Bellevue-Marquette (9-12) in another top half of the bracket first-round contest with the winner getting the top-seeded Lynx.
East Buchanan (16-5), ranked 14th in the state and the No. 2 seed in the region, opens against Edgewood-Colesburg (8-13) and will also hosts quarter-final and semi-final contests in Winthrop.
Central City (12-9) hosts West Central (7-14) with the winner traveling to East Buchanan while Central Elkader (16-4) hosts Tripoli (7-14) and Turkey Valley (14-6) hosts Lansing Kee (7-13) with the winners of those first round contests advancing to the quarter-finals at Central Elkader Feb. 15.