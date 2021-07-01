DES MOINES
Each of the past two seasons, the Anamosa softball team has been seeded second in the class 3A regional playoff brackets and were handed season-ending setbacks in the regional championship game against the No. 1 seed.
This season however, that all too familiar scenario will not play out.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) rewarded the Raiders for a phenomenal 2021 campaign by naming Anamosa (22-7 overall record) as the No. 1 seed in class 3A region 6, and if any other team wanted to try and reach the state tournament, this time they’re going to have to go through Anamosa.
“We’ve had a very good year and the state recognized that,” said Raider softball coach Brad Holub, as his sixth-ranked team will begin their journey in hopes of making their first appearance in Fort Dodge since 1996, with a regional quarter-final contest hosting North Fayette Valley (9-13) Tuesday, July 6, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
“It feels so good to know that this year the trip to state runs through Anamosa. Two years ago, it ran through top-seeded West Liberty and that was where we got beat in the championship game. Last year we lost at Mount Vernon in the championship game, another No. 1 seed. This year, if we take care of business, it’ll be our turn to make it to state. I think we’ve earned it.”
A win in the quarterfinal would advance the Raiders to play the winner of the Monticello (11-13) at Oelwein (10-11) contest in the semi-final round back in Anamosa Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. If the Raiders win that, they’ll host the region 6 championship game at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12.
The bottom half of the bracket does see another state-ranked team in 15th-ranked Crestwood (17-4), who opens regionals hosting Forest City (6-14) before playing the winner of the New Hampton (8-18) at Waukon (10-17) game in Crestwood July 9, in the semi-final round.
Both Midland (7-21) and Springville (20-10) were assigned to the class 1A region 8 bracket with the IGHSAU pitting the two local programs against each other in a first-round match-up in Springville. First pitch set for 7 p.m. on July 6.
Whoever comes out on top in the Eagle-Oriole battle faces the winner of the Easton Valley (1-26) at Central City (27-9) contest in another quarter-final game back in Springville Wednesday, July 7, at 7 p.m.
The semi-final contest is set for Lisbon at 7 p.m. on July 9, with the region championship game set for Monday, July 12, at 7 p.m.
The top seed in class 1A region 8 is fourth-ranked Lisbon (26-8), who awaits the winner of the Calamus-Wheatland (15-11) at Bellevue-Marquette (12-9) first-round contest.
The bottom half of the region 8 bracket is headlined by 13th-ranked Winfield-Mount Union (14-4), who awaits the winner of the Hillcrest Academy (0-16) at New London (5-20) contest while Highland (15-6) also drew a bye and waits the Lone Tree (8-13) at Holy Trinity Catholic (5-11) winner.
The semi-final contest in the bottom half of the bracket is set for Winfield-Mount Union on July 9.