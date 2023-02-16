WINTHROP
It’s what the Anamosa Schools archery program has been used to pretty much since the sport’s inception more than a decade ago.
Winning championships.
The Raiders got back to their winning ways in Winthrop Saturday, Feb. 11, topping the field in both the bullseye and 3D events at East Buchanan High School.
Not only did Anamosa claim the title in the bullseye coming through with a score of 3,289, but junior Carson Bright, for the second consecutive week, turned in another team-best performance firing a 285 score that was second among all high school boys.
Bright had a lot of help too, as teammates Shea Keister (281), Braeden Keister (270) and Kole Kreger (269) all added top-10 high school boys’ scores finishing fourth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Kaylin Heims (279) and Mickala Herrick (279) both came through with top-10 girls’ scores for the Anamosa team placing sixth and seventh, respectively.
Ashlyn Willits (273), Brooke Heying (273), Alliya Vratney (272), Allison Shover (272), Cadence Spores (269) and Christian Hudson (267) all counted towards the high school team score as well while Archer Boffeli (266), Aiden Winekauf (266), Drew Uthoff (260), Erik Haselius (257), Caejyn Helgens (255), Hunter Ieronimo (252), Andrew Beddingfield (243), Rheagyn Uthoff (241), Summer Winekauf (232) and Ethan Jackson (218) all toed the line in the bullseye shoot for the high school team as well.
Anamosa defeated Independence (3,274), North Linn (3,223), East Buchanan (3,155) and Oelwein (3,075) in the high school team standings.
The Raiders’ middle school team posted a score of 3,101 to place second in the five-team field, trailing only champion East Buchanan’s 3,117 effort while defeating Independence (3,100), Oelwein (3,090) and St. Johns School (2,829).
Eighth grader Paige Heims had a big day coming through with a 281 score that not only led the Anamosa team, but was third among all middle school girls. Teammates Connor McNamara (268), Luke Mormann (263), Ryan McCrabb (261), Talon Bildstein (260), Kayden Wherry (256), Addisyn Underwood (255), Emily Gorman (253), Rebekah Bonifazi-King (252), Morgan Heims (251), Callan Keister (251) and Alayna Isenhart (250) also counted towards the middle school team score in the bullseye event.
Adam McWherter (250), Brayden Todd (248), Kasey Frommelt (247), Leah Lloyd (246), Isaac Wendt (242), Olivia Rose (241), Jenna Bohlklen (241), Kasin Paulson (239), Carson Woods (236) and Hailey Winders (218) also competed for the Anamosa middle school team.
The Raiders’ elementary team scored fifth in the six-team bullseye shoot coming through with a 2,628 performance led by a 252 score from fourth grader Bennett Hansen, which was also fifth-best among all boys in the class.
Hudson Baumler (250), Trevor Dawes (232), Grant Slater (227), Liam Keister (225), Hunter Miner (224), Aaron Brown (219), Sophia Mormann (218), Chase Hudson (217), Aubrey Rose (195), Lauren Heims (193) and Silvia Jones (175) all counted towards the Anamosa team score as well.
Henry Reck (215), Max DeMarce (214), Easton Schrock (211), Ryker Weber (209), Levi Gorman (208), Conner Andreesen (179), Archer Krumm (178), Tripp Culver (166), Emerson Schwendinger (154), Kaydence Koppenhaver (145) and Ty Ricklefs (116) also competed at the event for the Raiders.
East Buchanan claimed the elementary bullseye team title firing a 2,893 while Anamosa defeated last-place St. John’s School (2,286).
The Raiders didn’t miss a beat in the 3D shoot either, with the high school team talking the top spot with a 1,666 score that defeated Oelwein (1,611), Independence (1,596), East Buchanan (1,580) and North Linn (1,499).
Bright, who not only led the Anamosa team with his sizzling 291 effort, but the score also topped the entire field at the tournament while Kreger (276), Braeden Keister (270) and Shea Keister (267) also added top-10 high school boys’ scores in the 3D shoot taking third, fourth and seventh overall, respectively.
Vratney was second among all high school girls with her 281 performance while teammates Mickala Herrick (275) and Kaylin Heims (274) also added top-10 girls’ performances placing sixth and eighth, respectively.
Caejyn Helgens (263), Allison Shover (256), Drew Uthoff (254), Caitlyn Gorman (249), Andrew Beddingfield (246), Summer Winekauf (243), Brooke Heying (243), Rheagyn Uthoff (215) and Xavyn Helgens (213) also competed in the 3D shoot for the Anamosa high school team.
The Raiders tallied a 1,517 score in the middle school 3D shoot led by a 268 effort from Ryan McCrabb that was also second among all middle school boys while Paige Heims’ 265 was fifth against the girls’ field.
Morgan Heims (260), Connor McNamara (257), Brayden Todd (235) and Callan Keister (232) also counted for the Anamosa middle school team while Luke Mormann (230), Emily Gorman (223), Jenna Bohlken (221), Talon Bildstein (218), Carson Woods (216), Bentley Miner (209) and Adam McWherter (207) all participated as well.
East Buchanan topped the middle school field winning the title with a 1,563 score while the Raiders defeated last-place St. John’s School (1,426).
Anamosa was third among the three teams competing in the elementary 3D shoot as the Raiders turned in a score of 1,165 and trailed champion East Buchanan (1,423) and runner-up Oelwein (1,301).
Liam Keister topped the elementary team with a score of 22 while Trevor Dawes (219), Bennett Hansen (203), Hunter Miner (202), Sophia Mormann (180) and Lauren Heims (139) all counted towards the team score as well. Teammates Max DeMarce (202), Aaron Brown (118) and Ty Ricklefs (101) also competed at the event for the Raiders.