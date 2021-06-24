MYRTLE BEACH, SC
They earned the right to compete at the elite archery level after outstanding performances at Nationals earlier this season, and Anamosa senior Lilly Machart and freshman Kaylin Heims did nothing to tarnish their superstar status taking aim at the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Open and NASP IBO 3D championship tournaments June 10-12, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The tournaments were also the first in-person events for the Raider girls this season having competed virtually since the COVID breakout.
Machart closed one of the greatest careers an Iowa high school archer has ever produced coming through with a 288 score in the 3D championship that placed her seventh among all high school girls competing in the event and 11th overall.
Machart’s score was a mere one-point away from cracking into the 3D championship top-10 as Alyssa Willis, from Missouri, turned in the top score at the tournament finishing with a 297
Heims tallied a score of 273 that placed her 65th against the field of high school girls and 95th overall in the 3D shoot.
In the NASP Open tournament held Thursday, June 10, Machart fired a 285 score that again just missed placing in the top-10 against a field of over 250 archers but was good enough to secure 20th overall and 15th amongst all high school girls.
Heims came through with a 268 effort in the Open shoot that placed her among the top freshmen at the event placing 17th overall and 48th against all high school girls.
Marissa Henderson, of Ohio, won the NASP Open girls’ championship firing a 292 score.
“We are thrilled to be conducting an in-person tournament again,” said NASP President Tommy Floyd in a press release.
“Our entire team loves to see large crowds and the smiling archers. These past months have been difficult, as so many of our student archers were unable to attend any in-person events due to the pandemic. We wanted to increase the number of archers receiving college scholarship dollars, and the random scholarships were a tremendous positive for the individuals and their families, and I think something we will continue. NASP is very grateful to it’s many ‘medal level’ and ‘partner’ level sponsors who help make these scholarships possible. Our top performing archers in the scholarship shoot-off demonstrated just how talented NASP archers really are. The shoot-off was very exciting to watch and it reinforced how glad we are to return to an in-person event. NASP is back!”