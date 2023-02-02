ALBURNETT
Blessed with a bevy of shooters capable of posting high scores in not only the bullseye, but 3D events as well, the Anamosa Schools archery programs leaned on that talent Saturday, Jan. 28, in Alburnett.
And several came through with some extremely impressive performances.
Senior Shea Keister topped the Anamosa team in the 3D shoot, helping the Raiders to a second-place overall team performance coming through with a 275 score while sophomore teammate Alliya Vratney did the same in the bullseye event in Alburnett, firing a 280 effort where the team placed fifth.
Anamosa’s top performance came from the high school team in the 3D shoot as the Raiders’ 1,605 effort was topped by only champion Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,689) with Keister’s score placing in the tournament top-10 (fourth) among all boys in the class.
Also scoring for Anamosa in the 3D shoot were: Kaylin Heims (270), Allison Shover (268), Kole Kreger (267), Mickala Herrick (263) and Vratney (262) while teammates Drew Uthoff (260), Caejyn Helgens (258), Braeden Keister (247), Xavyn Helgens (238) and Rheagan Uthoff (206) also competed for the high school team in the 3D shoot.
Anamosa defeated Mount Vernon (1,598), Alburnett (1,594), Solon (1,586), Center Point-Urbana (1,572) and Marion (1,569) as Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Ashlie Kascel topped all 3D shooters in the high school event coming through with a score of 289.
Anamosa’s middle school team scored third in the 3D team standings coming through with a 1,560 effort as Callan Keister led the team with a 268 while Paige Heims (263), Connor McNamara (259), Leah Lloyd (258), Ryan McCrabb (257) and Talon Bildstein (255) added counting scores as well. Teammates Brayden Todd (248), Morgan Heims (247), Emily Gorman (232), Adam McWherter (230), Luke Mormann (228), Margaret Bieber (223), Mia Bohlken (222), Bentley Miner (203), Carson Woods (199) and Waylon VonAhsen (179) also competed in the middle school 3D shoot for the Raider team.
Callan Keister’s 268 was sixth among all middle school boys while Paige Heims and Lloyd both cracked the girls’ top-10 placing fourth and sixth, respectively.
Just two elementary teams competed in the 3D shoot with Anamosa taking second (1,158) to champion Alburnett’s 1,263.
Max DeMarce led all Raider elementary shooters coming through with a score of 225 in the 3D while teammates Bennett Hansen (212), Lauren Heims (200), Hunter Miner (199), Liam Keister (196) and Sophia Mormann (126) also counted. Teammates Trevor Dawes (170) and Aaron Brown (163) also toed the line in the class for the Anamosa team.
The Raiders struggled (by their lofty standards) more in the bullseye shoot where the high school team finished with a score of 3,262 to place fifth against the seven-team field that saw Cedar Rapids Prairie easily claim the title with a 3,377.
Vratney (280) and Ashlyn Willits (280) not only scored the top-2 scores on the Anamosa team in the high school bullseye, but also had the lone top-10 scores as well placing eighth and ninth overall among all girls while teammates Shea Keister (277), Mickala Herrick (276), Kole Kreger (274), Braeden Keister (273), Drew Uthoff (269), Caitlyn Gorman (268), Kaylin Heims (268), Allison Shover (267), Cadence Spores (265) and Christian Hudson (265) also counted for the Raiders.
Hunter Ieronimo (257), Caejyn Helgens (252), Aiden Winekauf (251), Summer Winekauf (249), Ethan Jackson (245), Andrew Beddingfield (240), Rheagan Uthoff (232) and Xavyn Helgens (220) also competed at the bullseye event for the Anamosa high school team.
The Raiders defeated Alburnett (3,206) and last-place Marion (3,005) in the class.
Anamosa’s middle school team fired a 3,090 score that place sixth against the six-team field as Leah Lloyd’s 274 not only was tops on the team, but sixth among all girls in the class.
Callan Keister (269), Paige Heims (265), Ryan McCrabb (264), Connor McNamara (263), Isaac Wendt (260), Emily Gorman (256), Luke Mormann (254), Morgan Heims (252), Talon Bildstein (246), Brayden Todd (244) and Margaret Bieber (243) also counted towards the middle school team score.
Teammates Kayden Wherry (242), Kasin Paulsen (236), Adam McWherter (233), Carter Hudson (230), Bentley Miner (230), Olivia Rose (228), Rebekah Bonifazi-King (228), Carson Woods (225), Mia Bohlken (224) and Naomi Smith (177) also competed in the class for the Raiders.
Host Alburnett dominated the middle school bullseye field firing a 3,226 score to win the title.
Anamosa’s elementary team fired a 2,557 score to place third against a three-team field that saw Mount Vernon lead with a 2,705.
Max DeMarce led all Raider elementary bullseye shooters coming through with a 251 score while teammates Bennett Hansen (240), Liam Keister (235), Lauren Heims (234), Aaron Brown (229), Trevor Dawes (223), Ryker Weber (218), Levi Gorman (216), Hunter Miner (215), Silvia Jones (170), Emerson Schwendinger (164) and Aubrey Rose (162) also counted.
Easton Schrock (212), Hudson Baumler (212), Chase Hudson (202), Archer Krum (184), Conner Andreesen (177), Justin Sweeney (167), Bennett Miner (156), Tripp Culver (145) and Chavah Herrick (139) also competed at the bullseye shoot for the Anamosa elementary team.