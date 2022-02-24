ANAMOSA
Taking advantage of the opportunity to shoot at their own home targets, the Anamosa Schools archery team turned in a performance for the ages inside the middle school gym Saturday, Feb. 18, at the program’s annual Machart 300, named after legendary shooter, National archery champion and 2016 AHS graduate David Machart.
Not only did the Raiders almost sweep the bullseye events claiming the high school and elementary team championships, but they just about completed the perfect run of individual title-winners as well with senior Alex Shover and sophomore teammate Kaylin Heims tying for top honors in the bullseye shoot each coming through with outstanding scores of 284 that claimed their boys’ and girls’ respective crowns.
As a team Anamosa easily bested the field of six programs firing a 3,272 score that outdistanced runner-up North Scott (3,205) by a whopping 67 shots. East Dubuque Ill. (3,109), Alburnett (3,099), Central DeWitt (3,078) and Bellevue-Marquette (2,912) rounded out the high school team scoring in the bullseye.
Anamosa also saw Allison Shover (276), Christian Hudson (274), Alliya Vratney (273), Brianna Howard (271), Hogan Bowman (269), Logan Bell (268), Klaira Heims (267), Jenna Eidel-Matula (267), Elise Broghammer (266) and Aidyn Underwood (265) help toward the hosts winning the high school team championship by turning in counting scores.
The Raiders’ elementary team turned in a score of 2,862 to claim the top spot 42 stroke clear of runner-up Alburnett, who finished with a score of 2,820. Bellevue (2,689) and East Dubuque Ill. (2,450) rounded out the elementary scoring.
Not only did the young Raider shooters win the team title, but Leah Lloyd topped all shooters in the class turning in a score of 274 while teammate Callan Keister led all boys with his 273.
Isaac Wendt (257), Connor McNamara (254), Talon Bildstein (254), Morgan Heims (237), Addisyn Underwood (236), Henry Reck (233), Adam McWherter (229), Carson Woods (216), Kasin Paulson (202) and Koralynn Wherry (197) all contributed to the bullseye championship turning in counting scores.
Anamosa’s middle school program added a fifth-place performance against the seven-team field coming through with a score of 2,993 that included top-10 individual efforts from Paige Heims (267) and Brooke Heying (261), who were seventh and 10th amongst all girls in the class while teammate Ryan McCrabb was 10th among all boys after his 267 score.
Erik Haselius (257), Jenna Bohlken (254), Garrett LaDue (252), Ethan Jackson (248), Hailey Winekauf (239), Rheagyn Uthoff (239), Kayden Wherry (236), Aiden Winekauf (235) and Carter Hudson (234) all turned in counting scores for the middle school team as well in the bullseye.
Alburnett topped the middle school field firing a 3,186-team score while the Raiders defeated North Scott (2,932) and Central City (2,286).
Anamosa also hosted a 3D shoot at their annual Machart 300 event, with the Raiders;’ elementary program adding a second team championship on the day firing a 1,530 a score to top their three-team field.
Lloyd also claimed her second individual crowd leading all shooters in the class with a sensational 272 score while Keister was second on the team and third among all boys with a score of 260.
McNamara (259), Bildstein (253), Woods (252) and Morgan Heims (234) also counted for the hosts who defeated Alburnett (1,476) and Bellevue (1,214).
Anamosa’s high school team tallied a score of 1,636 in the 3D shoot to trail only champion Springville’s 1,677 while defeating Alburnett (1,580), East Dubuque, Ill. (1,575) and Bellevue-Marquette (1,444).
Alex Shover was once again extremely impressive coming through with the top score on the team, which also led all boys in the class, with a 286 while Kaylin Heims was sixth among all girls and second on the team with a 273 while Howard and Mickala Herrick also cracked the girls’ top-10 with each firing rounds of 270 while teammate Drew Uthoff did the same in the boys’ division as his 270 was 10th in the class.
Eidel-Matula also came through with a counting score of 267 in the 3D shoot for the high school team.
The Raiders didn’t have enough shooters to count in the middle school team scoring, but that didn’t stop the program from winning yet another title as Paige Heims topped all girls in the class coming through with a 264 score while Heying added a 245 that was 10th among all middle school girls.