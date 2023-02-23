ANAMOSA
Having already proven time and again that they are not only among the top-2 programs in eastern Iowa, but in the entire state, the Anamosa Schools archery team knew they would have a battle on their hands hosting Springville in both the 3D and bullseye shoots at the Raiders’ own Machart 300 tournament.
The two talented programs went out and put on a show Saturday, Feb. 18, especially in the high school 3D event, held at the high school, where Anamosa came up a mere one-point shy of a championship posting a 1,667 score that trailed the Orioles’ 1,668, as both teams also came through with 87 perfect-10 targets as well.
The Raiders got sensational shooting from up-and-down the lineup led by another spectacular performance from Carson Bright who finished with a 287 effort that was not only second among all boys competing, but second in the entire tournament.
Teammates Mickala Herrick (281), Kaylin Heims (280), Alliya Vratney (276) and Allison Shover (266) all added top-10 high school girls’ scores finishing fourth, fifth, sixth and 10th, respectively.
Shea Keister added another top-10 boys’ score with Bright coming through with a 277 that was eighth in the class while teammates Caitlyn Gorman (265), Kole Kreger (264), Drew Uthoff (263), Andrew Beddingfield (241), Caejyn Helgens (237), Braeden Keister (231), Xavyn Helgens (206) and Natalie Bohlken all competed for the high school team as well in the 3D shoot.
Anamosa topped Alburnett (1,636), Center Point-Urbana (1,574), Marion (1,565), Mount Vernon (1,548) and East Dubuque, Ill. (1,547) in the high school team standings.
Anamosa’s middle school team was third against the six-team field coming through with a score of 1,548 that trailed only champion Alburnett (1,655) and runner-up East Dubuque Ill. (1,551) as Connor McNamara led all Raider shooters in the class posting a 267 score that cracked the top-10 at No. 8 while Paige Heims added a 266 that was third among all middle school girls.
Callan Keister (265), Leah Lloyd (251), Brayden Todd (250) and Emily Gorman (249) also counted towards the team score while teammates Luke Mormann (246), Margaret Bieber (246), Ryan McCrabb (243), Bentley Miner (241), Morgan Heims (241), Waylon VonAhsen (232), Adam McWherter (223), Mia Bohlken (213), Carson Woods (202) and Jenna Bohlken (195) also competed at the 3D shoot for the Anamosa middle school team.
Anamosa defeated Springville (1,520), Mount Vernon (1,502) and Center Point-Urbana (1,482) in the team standings.
The Raiders’ elementary team claimed a 3D championship posting a score of 1,354 that easily topped Alburnett (1,278) in the event that saw just two teams competing.
Sophia Mormann led all Anamosa elementary shooters firing a 248 score while teammates Ty Ricklefs (238), Lauren Heims (231), Bennett Hansen (213), Max DeMarce (213) and Hunter Miner (211) all added counting scores. Aaron Brown (195), Trevor Dawes (186) and Liam Keister (180) also completed fort the team.
In the bullseye shoot, held at the middle school, the Anamosa high school team carded a 3,291 score to place third against the six-team field led by identical scores of 285 from Herrick and Bright.
Herrick’s effort placed her second among all high school girls competing while teammate Kaylin Heims’ 282 was third in the division. Bright was the lone Raider boy in the high school top-10 taking ninth in the class.
Shea Keister (284), Kaylin Heims (282), Kole Kreger (275), Brooke Heying (272), Ashlyn Willits (272), Alliya Vratney (269), Allison Shover (268), Caitlyn Gorman (267), Drew Uthoff (267) and Archer Boffeli (265) also counted towards the Anamosa team score in the high school bullseye shoot. Teammates Hunter Ieronimo (262), Cadence Spores (261), Christian Hudson (261), Braeden Keister (260), Summer Winekauf (256), Aiden Winekauf (254), Ethan Jackson (253), Cole Pultz (248), Caejyn Helgens (234), Xavyn Helgens (217) ands Natalie Bohlken (193) also competed for the team.
Center Point-Urbana topped the high school bullseye field with a score of 3,338 while Springville was runner-up (3,293). Mount Vernon (3,258), Alburnett (3,203) and East Dubuque, Ill. (3,143) rounded out the team scoring.
Anamosa’s middle school team tallied a 3,153 score to place fifth against the six teams competing in the bullseye shoot as Leah Lloyd (277), Paige Heims (275) and Ryan McCrabb (272) all came through with top-10 scores for the hosts.
Isaac Wendt (270), Rebekah Bonifazi-King (261), Kasey Frommelt (260), Morgan Heims (258), Callan Keister (257), Connor McNamara (257), Talon Bildstein (256), Kayden Wherry (256) and Emily Gorman all added to the team scoring for the Raiders while Luke Mormann (251), Margaret Bieber (248), Brayden Todd (244), Carter Hudson (242), Oliva Rose (238), Kasin Paulson (238), Jenna Bohlken (233), Carson Woods (228), Adam McWherter (220), Mia Bohlken (215), Addisyn Underwood (212) and Alayna Isenhart (207) also toed the line at the bullseye event for the middle school team.
East Dubuque, Ill. (3,221) claimed the bullseye middle school team title while Alburnett (3,208), Center Point-Urbana (3,183) and Mount Vernon (3,159) rounded out the top-4 programs. Anamosa defeated last-place Springville (3,022) that saw Alburnett eighth grader Evan Burns turn in the top score overall on the day regardless of class with a 295.
Anamosa’s elementary team was third after their 2,741 score that trailed only Mount Vernon (2,877) and East Dubuque, Ill. (2,807) while defeating Alburnett (2,719) and Springville (2,350).
Levi Gorman led all Raider elementary shooters firing a 255 score while teammate Sophia Mormann was second on the team with a 254, and second among all girls in the class.
Bennett Hansen (251), Hudson Baumler (247), Ryker Weber (246), Chase Hudson (244), Liam Keister (242), Henry Reck (232), Hunter Miner (228), Lauren Heims (214), Silvia Jones (169) and Emerson Schwendinger (159) also counted towards the team score for Anamosa. Teammates Grant Slater (228), Ty Ricklefs (225), Easton Schrock (224), Trevor Dawes (216), Conner Andreesen (216), Aaron Brown (214), Max DeMarce (212), Tripp Culver (197), Archer Krum (185), Kaydence Koppenhaver (156), Aubrey Rose (143) and Chavah Herrick (136) also competed for the elementary team in the bullseye.