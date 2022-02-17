BELLEVUE
It’s already been a pretty impressive season for the Anamosa Schools archery program having claimed numerous team championships during their 2022 journey.
Saturday, Feb. 12, in Bellevue, Anamosa may have outdone themselves yet again, dominating the field as the high school team cruised to crowns in both the bullseye and 3D shoots, with an extraordinary effort in the 3D event that saw 10 Raiders place in the top-10 of their respective divisions.
Alex Shover, as he’s been doing all winter long, led the way for the Anamosa team firing a 290 score that topped all shooters in the 3D event and with teammates Carson Bright (2nd, 281), Shea Keister (6th, 275), Hunter Ieronimo (9th, 261) and Kole Kreger (10th, 260) all scored top-10 finishes among high school boys.
The Raider girls were just as impressive, as Kaylin Heims was second to Shover overall, the led all high school girls with a 286 score while teammates Brianna Howard (2nd, 280), Mickala Herrick (3rd, 280), Summer Winekauf (6th, 273) and Alliya Vratney (8th, 269) gave Anamosa half of the girls’ top-10.
The Raiders were the class of the 3D event winning by an impressive 80 points over runner-up East Dubuque (IL) who finished with a 1,612 score while Central City (1,489), Mount Vernon (1,488) and Bellevue-Marquette (1,456) rounded out the high school 3D field.
Anamosa didn’t have enough shooters for a middle school score but that didn’t stop the team from still posting some impressive numbers as Paige Heims topped all everyone in the class firing a 272 while teammate Brooke Heying was 10th among middle school girls with a 233. Ryan McCrabb also scored a top-10 performance with his 247 effort in the boys’ 3D shoot.
Anamosa’s elementary team added to the hardware on the day for the Raiders winning the team title after coming through with a score of 1,368 that easily topped runner-up Bellevue (1,209) and third-place Central City (1,120).
Raiders Connor McNamara (270) and Leah Lloyd (250) claimed individual championships in the boys’ and girls’ classes, respectively. Callan Keister (3rd, 237), Talon Bildstein (9th, 212) and Adam McWherter (10th, 205) also scored top-10 efforts in the boys’ division while Morgan Heims (5th, 194) did the same for the girls.
Anamosa carded a 3,276 score in the bullseye shoot to top the six-team field and was 39 points better than second-place North Scott (3,237) while Mount Vernon (3,201), East Dubuque, IL (3,186), Central DeWitt (3,169) and Bellevue-Marquette (3,010).
Kaylin Heims and Shover tied for the team top spot each firing scores of 283 that placed them third and fourth, respectively in their divisions while Bright (5th, 280), Herrick (7th, 277) and Howard (10th, 275) were also among the best in the bullseye shoot.
Shea Keister (275), Winekauf (270), Vratney (269), Christian Hudson (268), Kreger (266), Logan Bell (265) and Jenna Eidel-Matula (265) also turned in counting for the high school team.
Anamosa’s middle school team placed fifth against the seven-team field in the bullseye coming through with a score of 3,013 led by a Paige Heims’ 278 performance that topped the entire field.
Erik Haselius (265), Archer Boffeli (264), Nathale Gioimo (258), Rheagyn Uthoff (253), Heying (253), Kayden Wherry (244), Margaret Bieber (243), McCrabb (241), Hudson (239), Garrett LaDue (238) and Jenna Bohlken (237) also counted for the Raider middle schoolers.
Anamosa’s elementary team posted a 2,560 score that was good enough to place third against the four-team field as Lloyd (259) and Callan Keister (255) topped their respectively divisions with title-winning efforts.
McNamara (4th, 246), McWherter (6th, 243), Henry Reck (9th, 235) and Bildstein (10th, 230) also scored top-10 boys’ performances while Kasin Paulson (223), Morgan Heims (207), Chase Hudson (187), Aaron Brown (171), Hailey Winders (155) and Koralynn Wherry (149) also came through with counting scores for the Raider team.