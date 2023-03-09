DES MOINES
When you talk about the top archery programs in the state of Iowa since the sports’ inception at the high school level more than a decade ago, Anamosa is on that extremely short and elite list.
Always has been.
Though 2022-23 campaign had its ups and downs, when it counted the most all of the Anamosa Schools’ programs stepped up and met the challenge.
And they did it again Saturday, March 4, at the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament in Des Moines, saving their best performances for the biggest and brightest stage.
Not only did the Anamosa high school program score second against an amazingly talented 32-team state tournament field in the bullseye, but the Raiders did it again in the 3D shoot as well finishing as state runner-up against 22 programs from across Iowa.
It was the 3D however, that saw the Anamosa high school team really shine missing a state title by a single point firing a 1,686 score that was topped by only Spencer, who tallied a 1,687. If the two programs had been in a tie, the Raiders would have easily claimed the tie-breaker with 107 perfect-10 targets against Spencer’s 97 at the event held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds inside the 4H building.
Oh, so close.
But still reason for Anamosa to celebrate as three Raiders scored in the state top-10 in their respective 3D class as junior Kaylin Heims’ 288 score, tops on the Anamosa high school team and tops among all juniors in the state, was third among all girls at the tournament. Junior Carson Bright followed with a 286 that was second on the team, first among all junior boys and fourth against all high school boys. Mickala Herrick came through with a 283 that placed her 10th among all girls in the class.
Impressive, to say the least.
And that’s just for starters.
Shea Keister (282), Alliya Vratney (280) and Kole Kreger (267) also scored for the Anamosa team while Summer Winekauf (264), Drew Uthoff (247), Brooke Heying (245), Braeden Keister (244), Caejyn Helgens (238) and Allison Shover (225) also competed at the state 3D shoot for the high school team.
Anamosa’s middle school team also posted a score in the 3D tournament top-10, as the Raiders’ 1,586 effort was ninth against the 21-team field.
Leah Lloyd led the way for the team firing a 273 score while teammates Paige Heims (268), Callan Keister (267), Connor McNamara (262), Morgan Heims (261) and Talon Bildstein (255) also counted. Brayden Todd (247), Ryan McCrabb (235) and Luke Mormann (235) also toed the line in the 3D shoot for the middle school team as West Fork claimed the state championship in the class finishing with a score of 1,676.
Anamosa fourth grader Lauren Heims also participated in the 3D event representing Anamosa elementary coming through with a 224 score.
The bullseye event, also held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds, this time inside the Jacobson Building, didn’t just see sizzling shooting from Anamosa’s high school program. Raider fifth-grader Sophia Mormann claimed an individual elementary bullseye state championship firing a 275 score that tied with Independence’s Aubree Adams for the top spot in the class, but Mormann’s 14 perfect-10 targets to Adams’ 13 handed Mormann the title in the tie-breaker.
Mormann wasn’t the only Anamosa archer firing sensational scores as Bright (291) and Kaylin Heims (287) both placed in the high school top-10 individually in their respective classes.
Bright, tops on the team, was third among all high school boys while Heims, second on the team, was sixth among all high school girls helping the Raiders to a 3,353 team score, good enough to secure runner-up state status behind just champion Cedar Rapids Prairie (3,393).
Ashlyn Willits (283), Vratney (282), Herrick (282), Shea Keister (281), Brooke Heying (279), Caitlyn Gorman (278), Braeden Keister (277), Kole Kreger (275), Cadence Spores (275) and Christian Hudson (263) also counted towards Anamosa’s bullseye team score. Drew Uthoff (262), Allison Shover (253), Summer Winekauf (251) and Caejyn Helgens (247) also competed in the event for the high school team as well.
The Raiders’ middle school team scored 19th against the 30-team bullseye state field finishing with a 3,142 performance led by a 277 score from Paige Heims. Teammates Morgan Heims (273), Callan Keister (269), Talon Bildstein (269), Isaac Wendt (264), Connor McNamara (264), Leah Lloyd (261), Ryan McCrabb (255), Luke Mormann (255), Kayden Wherry (254), Kasey Frommelt (251) and Emily Gorman (250) all counted towards the Anamosa middle school team score.
Rebekah Bonifazi-King (248) also competed for the team as West Fork topped the middle school bullseye field winning the state title with a 3,314.
Anamosa’s Bennett Hansen (263), Levi Gorman (241), Hudson Baumler (240), Max DeMarce (233), Lauren Heims (222) and Liam Keister (220) competed in the bullseye elementary state shoot along with Mormann’s state championship winning effort.