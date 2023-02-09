SPRINGVILLE
Heading a few miles to the west on Highway 151, the Anamosa Schools archery teams weren’t too far from home making the short trip to Springville Saturday, Feb. 4, but for Raider junior Carson Bright, it might as well had been his home targets, as the junior led the way in both the 3D and bullseye events firing some extremely solid scores.
Bright helped the Anamosa high school team to a third-place finish in the 3D shoot coming through with a team-best 287 individual score that weas also second among all high school boys competing at the six-team event as the Raiders tallied a 1,6437 effort that trailed only the host Orioles (1,656) and champion Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,669).
Bright wasn’t the only one turning in solid scores for the Anamosa high school team in the 3D shoot either, as teammate Kaylin Heims added a 282 effort that was second on the team and second among all high school girls while Alliya Vratney (276), Shea Keister (271), Drew Uthoff (270) and Brooke Heying (261) all came through with counting scores for the team as well.
Teammates Braeden Keister (260), Kole Kreger (258), Mickala Herrick (253), Allison Shover (242), Caitlyn Gorman (241), Caejyn Helgens (241), Summer Winekauf (238), Natalie Bohlklen (227), Rheagyn Uthoff (205) and Xavyn Helgens (187) also competed at the 3D shoot for the Anamosa high school team.
The Raiders defeated Alburnett (1,606), North Linn (1,535) and Oelwein (1,515) in the 3D team standings.
Anamosa’s middle school team turned in a score of 1,525 to place sixth against a seven-team 3D field led by a score of 267 from Paige Heims that cracked the top-10 (ninth) girls’ scores in the class.
Ryan McCrabb (264), Morgan Heims (254), Luke Mormann (253), Callan Keister (247) and Margaret Bieber (240) also turned in counting scores for the middle school team while teammates Adam McWherter (236), Bentley Miner (233), Emily Gorman (233), Brayden Todd (225), Talon Bildstein (224), Connor McNamara (224), Carson Woods (202) and Mia Bohlken (187) also competed for the Anamosa middle school team in the 3D event.
The Raiders defeated last-place South Tama (1,495) and trailed champion Alburnett (1,628) as well as Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,581), Center Point-Urbana (1,554), Oelwein (1,544) and Springville (1,540).
Anamosa was one of two programs competing in the elementary 3D shoot, with the Raiders taking second (1,218) to first-place Alburnett (1,224) as Lauren Heims (217), Ty Ricklefs (208), Aaron Brown (207), Bennett Hansen (205), Sophia Mormann (196) and Trevor Dawes (185) all turned in counting scores.
Teammates Max DeMarce (183), Liam Keister (174) and Hunter Miner (168) also toed the line in the 3D shoot as well for the Raider elementary team.
Bright, as he did in the 3D shoot, led the Anamosa high school team in the bullseye event as well coming through with a 282 effort helping the Raiders to a 3,211 score that placed the team fifth against the seven-team field.
Teammates Vratney (277), Kaylin Heims (277), Ashlyn Willits (270), Kole Kreger (268), Cadence Spores (266), Braeden Keister (263), Ethan Jackson (263), Hunter Ieronimo (262), Caitlyn Gorman (261), Erik Haselius (261) and Aiden Winekauf (261) also helped out with counting scores as well for the high school team in the bullseye.
Cedar Rapids Prairie topped all high school teams with a title-winning 3,391 effort while Anamosa defeated Alburnett (3,204) and last-place South Tama (2,990).
Caejyn Helgens (260), Christian Hudson (260), Drew Uthoff (257), Brooke Heying (256), Mickala Herrick (256), Shea Keister (253), Emma Faust (247), Natalie Bohlken (244), Summer Winekauf (241), Cole Putz (232) and Allison Shover (222) all completed at the event as well for the high school team.
The Raiders’ middle school team also scored fifth in the bullseye coming through with a 3,072 performance that defeated South Tama (3,040), Oelwein (2,941) and North Linn (2,663) while Alburnett topped the field with a 3,225 championship score.
Paige Heims led the way for all Anamosa middle school shooters in the bullseye coming through with a 272 score while Kasey Frommelt (266), Connor McNamara (265), Callan Keister (264), Luke Mormann (259), Isaac Wendt (259), Ryan McCrabb (256), Talon Bildstein (249), Carson Woods (247), Leah Lloyd (247), Mia Bohlken (245) and Kayden Wherry (243). Teammates Kasin Paulson (242), Brayden Todd (242), Rebekah Bonifazi-King (242), Morgan Heims (242), Margaret Bieber (241), Emily Gorman (239), Adam McWherter (238), Wyatt Whitley (236), Olivia Rose (236), Bentley Miner (224) ands Jason Haselius (210) also competed in the bullseye for the middle school team.
Anamosa’s elementary team fired a 2,603 score that tied for second with Alburnett trailing only champion North Linn (2,649) while defeating the last-place Orioles (2,376).
Bennett Hansen topped all Raider elementary shooters coming through with a 246 score that cracked the boys’ top-10 (fourth) in the class while Hudson Baumler (238), Max DeMarce (235), Aaron Brown (231), Hunter Miner (225), Trevor Dawes (221), Sophia Mormann (221), Ty Ricklefs (219), Liam Keister (216), Lauren Heims (215), Silvia Jones (181) and Emerson Schwendinger (155) also counted towards the team score. Teammates Levi Gorman (215), Conner Andreesen (214), Henry Reck (213), Easton Schrock (199), Grant Slater (195), Ryker Weber (192), Archer Krum (177), Tripp Culver (168), Chase Hudson (166), Aubrey Rose (148), Kaydence Koppenhaver (138) and Bennett Miner (134) also toed the line in the bullseye shoot for the team as well.