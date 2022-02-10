SPRINGVILLE
The Anamosa Schools archery program has had a long and storied history of success over the years, and one of the main areas the Raider program had exhibited winning at dominant levels as been in 3D tournaments.
Anamosa did it again Saturday, Feb. 5, adding more 3D hardware to their already loaded trophy case as the high school and elementary teams both came home with championships, this time from Springville, with Raider senior Alex Shover claiming the high school individual title as well.
Not only did Shover lead the entire 164 archer field firing a score of 290, but sophomore teammate Kaylin Heims topped the entire girls’ field and was second only to Shove adding a sizzling score of 286.
The pair helped the Anamosa high school team finish with a 1,680 score that edged runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie by 10 points (1,670) to claim 3D title in Springville while also topping the host Orioles (1,617), Marion (1,506), Central City (1,506) and Mid-Prairie (1,375).
Shea Keister added a 279 score that was fifth among all high school boys with Carson Bright coming through with a 277 score that was ninth in the class. Brianna Howard and Mickala Herrick each fired 274 scores that were fifth and sixth-best among all high school girls with teammates Alliya Vratney (272) and Summer Winekauf (272) adding a scores that both also placed in the girls’ top-10 at eighth and ninth overall, respectively.
Anamosa’s elementary team posted the lone team score in the 3D class with Callan Keister leading the way firing a 256 score while teammates Talon Bildstein, 247 (second), Adam McWherter 218 (fifth) and Carson Woods 216 (seventh) added top-10 boys’ scores while Raiders Leah Lloyd 234 (third) and Morgan Heims 195 (fifth) did the same in the elementary girls’ division as the Anamosa team finished with a 1,366 overall effort.
Anamosa’s middle school team finished fourth against the six-team field firing a 1,464-score led by a first-place 262 performance from Rheagyn Uthoff in the girls’ division. Teammates Paige Heims (256) fourth and Brooke Heying 252 (seventh) also cracked the middle school girls’ top-10 performers. Nathale Gioimo topped all Raider boys in the class firing a 259 score that was ninth-best in the field.
Shover was also outstanding in the bullseye event in Springville well, winning the high school individual championship coming through with a score of 291 that trailed only Solon eighth-grader Trevin Wilcox, who carded a 293 in the middle school shoot.
Anamosa’s 3,271 score in the bullseye placed the Raiders third against the nine-team high school field as Cedar Rapids Prairie claimed the championship with a 3,347 score that topped runner-up Springville (3,335) as Kaylin Heims (279), Howard (278) and Herrick (275) all added top-10 girls’ scores placing fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively in the class.
Bright (275), Klaira Heims (272), Winekauf (271), Hogan Bowman (269), Shea Keister (266), Logan Bell (266), Drew Uthoff (266) and Elise Broghammer (263) all counted towards the high school team score for the Raiders.
Anamosa defeated Center Point-Urbana (3,267), Marion (3,175), Solon (3,174), Alburnett (3,143), Mount Vernon (3,119) and Central DeWitt (3,085) in the high school team standings.
The Raider middle school team was seventh against the 10-team field finishing with a 2,966 score as eighth grader Archer Boffeli led the Anamosa team coming through with a 272 score.
Heying (264), Garrett LaDue (260), Erik Haselius (258), Margaret Bieber (253), Paige Heims (244), Gioimo (243), Brayden Todd (242), Aiden Winekauf (237), Carter Hudson (235), Rheagyn Uthoff (229) and Hailey Winekauf (229) all counted towards the middle school bullseye team score.
The Raiders’ elementary team fired a 2,576 score that placed them third against the three-team bullseye field with Callan Keister leading all elementary boys with a fine round of 254. Teammates Isaac Wendt (247), Bildstein (247) and Connor McNamara (241) all added top-10 boys’ scores as well placing fifth, sixth and ninth, respectively while Lloyd (238) was sixth among all elementary girls.