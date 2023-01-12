ANAMOSA
It’s turning out to be as reliable as the sun rising in the east.
The Anamosa Schools archery program producing phenomenal performances year after year after year.
Saturday, Jan. 7, hosting the first of their two annual tournaments, all three Anamosa teams (high school, middle and elementary), proved to be among the best in not only the bullseye shoot, but the 3D event as well.
How good exactly were they?
Anamosa teams claimed four of the six total team championships that were handed out on the day that saw archers compete at the middle school (bullseye) and elementary school (3D).
The Anamosa High School team claimed titles in both shoots opening with 3,230 score in the bullseye event that edged runner-up East Dubuque, Ill. (3,224) by just six points for the top spot.
Kaylin Heims led all girls shooters in the bullseye and was tops on the high school team coming through with a score of 285 while teammate Brooke Heying added another 285 but trailed Heims in the individual standings due to Heims having more perfect-10 targets (17-16).
Alliya Vratney came through with a score of 282 that was third on the team and fourth among all girls competing while Carson Bright came through with a 279 that was fourth among all high school boys.
Shea Keister (274), Caejyn Helgens (268), Braeden Keister (267), Caitlyn Gorman (260), Ashlyn Willits (259), Christian Hudson (257), Archer Boffeli (257) and Mickala Herrick (257) all turned in counting scores for the Anamosa high school team in the bullseye shoot.
Also competing were: Erik Haselius (256), Cadence Spores (256), Emma Faust (255), Kole Kreger (254), Summer Winekauf (245), Drew Uthoff (242), Cole Putz (236), Andrew Beddingfield (227), Lillianna Warren (221), Xavyn Helgens (216), Rheagan Uthoff (214) and Natalie Bohlken (212).
Anamosa also defeated Springville (3,211), Marion (3,160) and South Tama (3,054) in the high school bullseye team standings.
South Tama’s Austin Jensen turned in the top score on the day coming through with a 292.
The Anamosa Middle School team fired a 3,033 score that trailed champion East Dubuque, Ill. and their 3,209 effort that easily secured the title.
Callan Keister and Morgan Heims led all Anamosa middle school shooters coming through with identical scores of 271. Keister’s was fourth-best among all boys competing in the class while Heims’ effort was fifth among all girls.
Luke Mormann (267) and Talon Bildstein (265) also added top-10 middle school boys’ scores placing sixth and eighth in the class, respectively, while Leah Lloyd came through with a 259 score for the Anamosa team that was ninth-best among all girls.
Also scoring for the middle school team in the bullseye shoot were: Ryan McCrabb (253), Margaret Bieber (249), Paige Heims (246), Jenna Bohlken (245), Rebekah Bonifazi-King (237), Kayden Wherry (236) and Isaac Wendt (234).
Also competing for the middle school team were: Connor McNamara (234), Olivia Rose (231), Adam McWherter (228), Emily Gorman (226), Jason Haselius (223), Kasin Paulson (220), Brayden Todd (216), Carson Woods (213), Carter Hudson (207), Malachi Herrick (150) and Waylon VonAhsen (149).
Anamosa’s elementary team made it two of three titles for the hosts in the bullseye firing a 2,444 score that topped Springville (2,274), South Tama (1,912) and Vernon Middle School (1,574).
Lauren Heims led all Anamosa elementary shooters coming through with a 262 effort that not only topped the team but was second among all girls competing in the class.
Also counting for the elementary team in the bullseye shoot were: Grant Slater (234), Bennett Hansen (228), Ty Ricklefs (227), Hudson Baumler (222), Henry Reck (221), Liam Keister (211), Trevor Dawes (206), Conner Andreesen (204), Silvia Jones (178), Sophia Mormann (152) and Emerson Schwendinger (99).
The scene turned to the elementary school for the 3D shoot, and once again it was dominance from the home team as Anamosa claimed another high school team title coming through with a 1,648 score that topped runner-up Springville (1,623) and third-place Marion (1,514).
Bright paced all Anamosa shooters in the 3D firing a 287 effort that was second among all high school boys competing while Kaylin Heims (278) and Heying (277) were second and third on the team, and first and second, respectively, among all girls in the class.
Vratney (269), Caejyn Helgens (265) and Mickala Herrick (262) all added top-10 girls’ scores placing fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively, in the class.
Shea Keister came through with a 272 score that was fourth on the Anamosa team and seventh overall among all high school boys.
Anamosa’s middle school team also rolled to a 3D championship finishing with a score of 1,515 that topped runner-up South Tama (1,455) as well as Springville (1,455), Vernon (1,423) and Central City (1,131).
Callan Keister fired a 259 score to top the team and was second among all middle school boys while Bildstein added a 257 that was third in the class.
Morgan Heims came through with a 258 effort that was second on the team and second among all middle school girls while sister Paige Heims was third on both accounts with a 257. McNamara (242) and McWherter (242) also counted for the Anamosa middle school team.
The hosts didn’t have enough shooters to count in the team standings in the elementary 3D shoot, with Bennett Hansen (204), Hunter Miner (202), Lauren Heims (197), Liam Keister (167) and Max DeMarce (124) all representing the program.
Vernon Elementary school was the lone team in the 3D shoot standings finishing with a score of 951.