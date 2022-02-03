MOUNT VERNON
They’ve been competing at tournaments for over a month now, and the Anamosa Schools archery team has gradually been coming into their own turning in some very solid scores.
Saturday, Jan. 29, however, at Mount Vernon’s Chad Hallier Memorial tournament, the Anamosa team took their game to a new level.
A championship level.
In fact, the Raiders not only claimed one team title on the day, they won two, including one from the high school group who topped every team in attendance in the 3D event while Anamosa senior Alex Shover also shot his way to a pair of individual championships.
In the 3D shoot, Shover tied for the top spot with Springville’s Heber Blackmore as each shot rounds of 288 with Anamosa winning the team title after a 1,693 score that edged runner-up Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,681).
Shover wasn’t the only Raider shooter turning in amazing scores, as teammate Brianna Howard added a 287 that topped all high school girls competing at the tournament while Kaylin Heims added a 283 that was third-best in the class.
Shea Keister fired a 281 that was fourth among all high school boys while Mikala Herrick’s 276 scored seventh-best in the girls’ field with Carson Bright also turning in a top-10 boys’ score coming through with a 278 that was eighth overall.
Also competing for the Anamosa high school team in the 3D shoot were: Alliya Vratney (266), Summer Winekauf (266), Kole Kreger (261), Drew Uthoff (257), Jenna Eidel-Matula (248), Ashlynn Garrett (242), Emma Faust (240), Hunter Ieronimo (236), Lilian Spores (235), Logan Bell (229), Xavyn Helgens (220) and Caejyn Helgens (220).
Anamosa’s elementary team also scored a 3D title on the day finishing with a 1,342 score that topped second-place Alburnett (1,332).
Callan Keister led the way for the young Raiders turning in a score of 246 that was second in the boys’ field while teammates Connor McNamara (239) and Talon Bildstein (230) also came through with top-10 performances placing fourth and seventh, respectively while Leah Lloyd’s score of 241 was second among all elementary girls.
Anamosa’s middle school team was fifth against the six-team 3D field firing a 1,376 led by a score of 243 from Brooke Heying, which was ninth-best among all girls in the class.
The Anamosa high school team just missed making it two team championships on the day taking second in the bullseye event coming through with a score of 3,296 led by another title-winning individual effort from Shover who carded a 291 effort that topped the entire 710-archer field, including all 409 boys.
Heims added a 288 score that was second among all 301 girls competing while Bright’s 281 effort tied for ninth among all high school boys.
Vratney (278), Howard (275), Herrick (272), Eidel-Matula (271), Winekauf (271), Hogan Bowman (270), Shea Keister (267), Uthoff (266) and Ashlyn Willits (265) all turned in counting scores for the high school team who trailed only Cedar Rapids Prairie’s 3,345 score in the bullseye and defeated Washington (3,291), Center Point-Urbana (3,284), Springville (3,282), Mount Vernon (3,208), Marion (3,141), Central DeWitt (3,079) and Bellevue-Marquette (2,754).
Anamosa’s middle school team was seventh against the eight-team bullseye field firing a 3,035 score led by a 267 effort from Erik Haselius while Archer Boffeli added a 263.
Anamosa’s elementary team came through with a score of 2,636, good enough to place second against a three-team bullseye field as Lloyd led the way with a 260 effort that was second among all elementary girls while McNamara led all Raider boys coming through with a 252 score that was second in the class. Teammate Carson Woods added a 244 that was ninth among all elementary boys.