DES MOINES
If you’ve followed Anamosa Schools archery over the last few weeks, you might have been able see what the Raiders accomplished at the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) state tournament, coming.
Or maybe not, because what Anamosa did at the tournament that brought all the top archers from all around the state cemented the fact that the Raiders have a top-notch program. One of the best in Iowa, and Anamosa went out and proved it again Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, in Des Moines
Not only did Anamosa score a fifth-place state team finish in the 3D shoot in Des Moines, but the Raiders added another top-10 performance in the bullseye event coming through with a ninth-place effort while competing at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, and it was the phenomenal shooting from senior Alex Shover and sophomore Carson Bright that helped key the effort in the 3D.
Shover fired a 289 score to lead the team and missed a boys’ state championship by a mere three points and was third overall as Springville’s Evan Robertson topped the field with a 292.
Bright added a 285 score that was seventh in the class while Shea Keister tied for 10th among all boys’ shooters coming through with a 283.
Kaylin Heims (280), Alliya Vratney (276) and Brianna Howard (272) all counted towards the team score for Anamosa in the 3D shoot while Jenna Eidel-Matula (267), Mickala Herrick (265), Hunter Ieronimo (258), Summer Winekauf (258), Kole Kreger (258) and Drew Uthoff (253) also competed at the event for the Anamosa team.
Lawton-Bronson claimed the 3D state team championship firing a 1,712 score that outdistanced Cedar Rapids Prairie (1,702) by 10 shots. Springville (1,696) took third while Atlantic (1,694) was fourth with the Raiders defeating Spencer (1,674), Valley (1,673), Garner-Hayfield (1,657), Cardinal (1,640) and Washington (1,629) among other top-10 programs.
A total of 21 programs competed at the state 3D shoot.
Anamosa’s middle school team didn’t have enough shooters to count in the team standings, but that didn’t stop eighth grader Brooke Heying from turning in a top-10 score, placing in a tie for 10th after her 270 effort. Paige Heims (258) and Rheagyn Uthoff (242) added scores for the middle school team.
The Raiders’ elementary team had an outstanding 3D state tournament placing third against a five-team field coming through with a score of 1,469 with fifth-grader Callan Keister winning a state title after his 272 score topped all elementary shooters. Teammate Connor McNamara added a 262 score that placed him fifth among the boys’ field.
Morgan Heims (244), Leah Lloyd (243), Talon Bildstein (232) and Carson Woods (216) also counted towards Anamosa’s elementary team score as West Ford (1,530) topped the field while Garner-Hayfield (1,487) was second in the class.
The Raiders defeated Alburnett (1,452) and East Buchanan (1,442).
Anamosa’s performance in the high school bullseye event in Des Moines was also impressive as the team’s 3,312-point effort that placed the Raiders ninth, adding yet another top-10 showing to an already amazing loaded program resume, defeated 19 other teams in the shoot.
Shover, as he did in the 3D shoot, led the Raiders in the high school bullseye coming through with a 287 score that just missed cracking the boys’ top-10 while Kaylin Heims did the same for the girls as her 284 effort just missed another top-10 showing.
Herrick (281), Bright (281), Shea Keister (279), Eidel-Matula (278), Howard (274), Christian Hudson (272), Winekauf (271), Kreger (270), Vratney (268) and Hogan Bowman (262) all counted towards the high school team score.
Paige Heims led all Raider middle school shooters firing a 276 while Heying (255), Rheagyn Uthoff (253), Garrett LaDue (251), Archer Boffeli (249) and Erik Haselius (244) also toed the line in the bullseye.
Anamosa elementary shooters made a big impression at the tournament as fifth grader Leah Lloyd tallied a score of 264 that placed her second among all girls in the class while teammate Isaac Wendt was ninth in the boys’ division after coming through with a score of 274. Callan Keister made it two Raider boys in the top-10 taking ninth after his 271 effort.
Carson Woods (259), Bildstein (244), Adam McWherter (242), Morgan Heims (237) and McNamara (229) all competed for the Anamosa elementary team in the bullseye.