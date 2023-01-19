ANAMOSA
Over much of the past decade, they have been two of the premier programs in the state.
Performances at the state level for the Anamosa and Springville teams have proven that fact time and again.
So, why wouldn’t the Raiders and Orioles meet in a rare dual archery setting?
Saturday, Jan. 14, at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Anamosa, they did, and the results were what most expected they would be.
Some extremely high-level shooting, with the hosts winning three of the five championships handed out on the day in the bullseye and 3D competitions.
Anamosa’s middle and elementary teams won titles in the bullseye event while high school team topped Springville for one of the two 3D titles.
Anamosa shooters dominated the leaderboard in the middle school bullseye shoot as eighth grader Paige Heims led all shooters coming through with a 270 score while teammate Callan Keister led all boys in the division firing a 266.
Talon Bildstein (260), Luke Mormann (252), Isaac Wendt (245) and Ryan McCrabb (244) also turned in top-10 boys’ scores placing second, eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, while Jenna Bohlklen (262), Margaret Bieber (252), Morgan Heims (243), Leah Lloyd (238), Kasey Frommelt (238) and Rebekah Bonifazi-King (236) scored third, fifth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th-place performances for the Anamosa girls.
The Raider middle schoolers fired a 3,016 score that topped Springville’s 2,994 effort while teammates Brayden Todd (242) and Adam McWherter (24) also counted for the team with Wyatt Whitley (234), Emily Gorman (229), Kayden Wherry (224), Connor McNamara (222), Carson Woods (220), Mia Bohlklen (216), Kasin Paulson (213), Bentley Miner (204), Jason Haselius (202), Carter Hudson (188) and Hailey Winders (158) also toed the line for the Anamosa team in the bullseye.
The Raider elementary team came through with a 2,455 score in the bullseye that topped Springville’s 2,345 effort led by a score of 233 from Bennett Hansen while Hudson Baumler (231), Henry Reck (230), Max DeMarce (230) and Hunter Miner (221) all added top-5 scores for the hosts on the boys’ side.
Sophia Mormann led all elementary girls with a 233 score while teammates Lauren Heims (215), Silvia Jones (132) and Emerson Schwendinger (129) all added top-10 scores in the girls’ division while teammates Grant Slater (209), Trevor Dawes (205), Aaron Brown (201), Ryker Weber (200), Easton Schrock (197), Ty Ricklefs (190), Liam Keister (189), Archer Krum (180), Levi Gorman (175), Chase Hudson (174), Bennett Miner (141), Tripp Culver (138), Thomas Engelbart (119) and Kaydence Koppenhaver (112) all represented the Raider elementary team in the bullseye shoot.
Anamosa’s high school team finished with a 3,233 score that trailed champion Springville (3,299) by 66 points.
Kaylin Heims topped all girls with her score of 283 while Carson Bright scored the lone top-10 score for the Raider boys after he finished with a 284 that was fourth in the class.
Alliya Vratney (281), Brooke Heying (275), Shea Keister (269), Caejyn Helgens (269), Drew Uthoff (265), Caitlyn Gorman (264), Mickala Herrick (263), Archer Boffeli (261), Emma Faust (260) and Braeden Keister (259) all counted for the high school team while teammates Cadence Spores (258), Kole Kreger (257), Erik Haselius (254), Summer Winekauf (249), Ashlyn Willits (247), Christian Hudson (245), Xavyn Helgens (233), Andrew Beddingfield (216), Lilliana Warren (210) and Kylea Jensen (197) all competed in the high school bullseye shoot as well for the Anamosa team.
In the 3D shoot, annually a Raider strength, the hosts showed their might yet again edging past the Orioles in a 1,653-1,645 final.
Kaylin Heims claimed her second girls’ individual high school championship on the day topping the 3D field with a score of 282 while Carson Bright led the boys with a 287 that was second in the class.
Also scoring for the high school team in the 3D shoot were: Alliya Vratney (278), Shea Keister (275), Brooke Heying (266) and Caejyn Helgens (265) while teammates Drew Uthoff (259), Braeden Keister (251), Mickala Herrick (251), Caitlyn Gorman (248), Summer Winekauf (247), Kole Kreger (245), Rheagan Uthoff (232), Natalie Bohlken (230) and Xavyn Helgens (204) also competed.
Anamosa’s middle school team was edged by Springville coming up on the short end of a 1,536-1,473 score.
Callan Keister led all shooters for the hoists coming through with a 253 while teammates Paige Heims (250), Connor McNamara (247), Ryan McCrabb (244), Adam McWherter (240) and Margaret Bieber (239) all counted towards the team score with teammates Talon Bildstein (232), Morgan Heims (232), Brayden Todd (223), Emily Gorman (216), Bentley Miner (197), Jenna Bohlklen (193), Carson Woods (189) and Waylon VonAhsen (152) all tried the line as well.
Neither the Orioles or Raiders had enough shooters to count in the team scoring in the elementary 3D shoot though Anamosa was represented by Bennett Hansen (239), Lauren Heims (231), Max DeMarce (201), Hunter Miner (190), Liam Keister (186) and Aaron Brown (154) in the event.