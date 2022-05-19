LOUISVILLE, KY.
Led by a pair of top-10 performances from their elementary team, the Anamosa School archery program made some more noise competing on the national stage Thursday, May 12, through Saturday, May 14, at the Eastern Nationals, Eastern National IBO 3D Challenge and Centershot events at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Anamosa’s top team finish came from their elementary team in the Centershot Eastern National IBO 3D Challenge where the Raiders scored a sensational third-place performance nationwide coming through with a score of 1,461 that trailed only national champion East Elementary, of Alabama, who tallied a 1,545, and runner-up Lathrop Street elementary, of Pennsylvania (1,542).
Anamosa’s top individual performer from that third-place national team came from fifth-grader Talon Bildstein who tallied a 255 score for the Raiders while Callan Keister (252), Morgan Heims (252), Isaac Wendt (236), Carson Woods (235) and Leah Lloyd (231).
The young Anamosa guns added another top-10 team performance in the Centershot bullseye event placing sixth in the country with a 1,525-score led by Keister’s 270 effort while teammates Bildstein (265), Heims (264), Lloyd (262), Woods (238) and Wendt (226) all added to the phenomenal Raider showing.
Alex Shover led the Anamosa high school team in the Centershot Eastern National IBO 3D Challenge coming through with a score of 288 while teammates Carson Bright (287), Brianna Howard (272), Kaylin Heims (267), Alliya Vratney (266) and Mickala Herrick (259) all counted towards the Raiders 1,639 team score.
Caejyn Helgens (254), Hunter Ieronimo (254), Lilian Spores (248), Kole Kreger (248) and Drew Uthoff (244) also competed in the class for the Anamosa high school team.
Shover added a sensational 292 score in the Centershot bullseye tournament that helped the high school team to a 1,674 score that just missed a spot in the nation’s top-10 overall.
Bright (280), Howard (279), Cadence Spores (276), Herrick (275) and Jenna Eidel-Matula (272) all counted towards the Anamosa score.
Competing at the NASP Eastern National bullseye tournament, Shover posted a 287 score helping the Raiders to a 3,290 team effort while Bright (285), Howard (278), Herrick (278), Shea Keister (275), Klaira Heims (274), Christian Hudson (273), Vratney (272), Eidel-Matula (269), Hogan Bowman (268), Summer Winekauf (266) and Kaylin Heims (265) all helped the Raider high school team place 62nd against the 215-team National field.
Anamosa’s elementary shooters did not have enough representation to count as a team but Lloyd (267), Callan Keister (259) and Wendt (237) participated in the Eastern Nationals bullseye event.
Shover continued his brilliant shooting in the NASP Eastern National IBO 3D Challenge coming through with a score of 287 while Bright (286), Shea Keister (277), Eidel-Matula (277), Herrick (274) and Howard (272) all counted towards the Raiders’ 1,673 team score in the event that was 21st overall against the 128-team field.
Connor McNamara (266), Lloyd (253), Morgan Heims (247), Bildstein (246), Callan Keister (243) and Woods (159) represented Anamosa elementary shooters at the 3D event.