ANAMOSA
As winners of the last three River Valley Conference North division championships, it’s safe to say the Anamosa softball team has been loaded with talent.
The 2021 campaign was no different, as an amazing seven Raiders were named to All-RVC teams recently, with senior Grace Lubben and sophomore Emily Watters headlining the list being selected as Elite-team members for the program.
“It’s great seeing the kids rewarded for the season that they’ve had, and the success they’ve brought the program,” said Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, who received some honors of his own being named North division co-Coach of the Year with Northeast’s Travis Eversmeyer.
“It takes a full team to win, and we’ve got a great group of girls who are all dedicated to getting better and doing whatever it takes to be successful.”
Raider junior Mady Meeker, freshman Dilynn VanMeter, senior Lexi Bright and sophomore Joslin Banowetz were all named as All-RVC North division selections while senior Delaney Frater was an honorable mention pick by the league coaches completing the phenomenal list of seven Anamosa players earning post-season awards for a Raider team who can almost field a complete line-up of All-RVC players.
“Pretty impressive to say the least,” Holub said. “We had a lot of girls new to the varsity game this season, and it sure didn’t take them too long to adjust. That was another big reason we were able to do what we did in the River Valley Conference this summer.”
What the Raiders did was go a perfect 12-0 against fellow North division foes and 18-1 overall in the league, dropping only a heartbreaker to overall River Valley Conference champion and class 2A top-ranked Wilton, who was a perfect 17-0 from the league’s South division.
Keying the Anamosa run to North division perfection was Lubben and Watters, as the Raiders had the second-most All-RVC elite team selections among North division teams trailing only Northeast’s four picks.
Lubben was nothing short of phenomenal once again in 2021, closing a brilliant career as one of the all-time Anamosa softball greats posting team and league-best numbers in batting average (.529) home runs (8), runs batted in (54), stolen bases (34), on-base percentage (.647), slugging percentage (.912) and base on balls (26) in being named an Elite-team pick in the outfield.
Watters turned in one of the most mind-bogglingly successful seasons a Raider softball player has ever had when you factor in what she was able to accomplish in the pitcher’s circle and batter’s box.
The Raider sophomore, an Elite-team pick at pitcher, led all River Valley Conference hurlers in earned run average (0.86), wins (21), strikeouts (331) and saves (4) turning in one of the greatest pitching performances in Anamosa history.
But that was just one part of her game. Watters could also hit, as she proved by leading the league doubles (21) and runs scored (62) while hitting .504 with 27 stolen bases (both second in the RVC).
Against RVC foes only, Watters hit a scorching and league-best .569.
Joining Lubben and Watters on the RVC All-Elite softball team are: pitchers- Watters, Mila Johnson, sr. (Wilton) and Sailor Hall, jr. (West Liberty); infielders- Taylor Drayfahl, so. (Wilton), Pearson Hall, 8th (West Liberty), Devin Simon, so. (Cascade) and Alexis Ehlers, sr. (Northeast); outfielders- Lubben, Chloe Wells, sr. (Wilton), Neveah Hildebrandt, sr. (Northeast) and Nicki Henson, sr. (West Branch); catchers- Finley Hall, so. (West Liberty) and Brynnlin Kroymann, jr. (Northeast); utility- Peyton Souhrada, jr. (Wilton), Payton Ganzer, jr. (Wilton), Courtney Kessler, so. (Iowa City Regina) and Emma Kjergaard, 8th (Northeast).
Bright was another one of the offensive catalysts for the Anamosa team all summer hitting .371 overall and was second in the conference with her 53 RBIs in earning her All-RVC North division nod a catcher while Meeker, yet another power producer at the plate hitting five home runs (tied for fifth in the league), was named an All-North division pitcher after posting a 1.59 ERA while logging 44 innings in the circle with 20 strikeouts.
VanMeter was a North division pick on the infield after a summer that saw the freshman hit .331 overall with 39 RBIs (fifth in the league) while Banowetz was named a utility selection as one of the team leaders in runs scored (22) while playing outstanding shortstop all season long.
Joining Bright, Meeker, VanMeter and Banowetz as All-North division picks were: pitchers- Meeker and Danica Eberhart, jr. (Northeast); infielders- VanMeter, Shannon Morris, sr. (Cascade), Valerie Spooner, sr. (Northeast) and Alyssa Heffelfinger, so. (North Cedar); outfielders- Claudia Noonan, fr. (Cascade), Jeorgia Neumann, 8th (Northeast), Reese Cox, sr. (Monticello) and Jamie Robertson, jr. (Camanche).
Frater tallied 15 runs scored and 11 RBIs while giving the Anamosa team added strength in the outfield.
Joining Frater as All-North division honorable mention selections were: Carly Meier, sr. (North Cedar), Abigail Beal, jr. (Camanche), Mallory Steiner, jr. (Monticello), Julia Ludwig, sr. (Cascade), Morgan Meyer, sr. (Bellevue) and Haleigh Banowetz, fr. (Northeast).
Earning All-RVC South division honors were: pitchers- Emma Nibaur, jr. (Iowa City Regina) and Janey Gingerich, sr. (West Liberty); infielders- Annie Gahan, str. (Iowa City Regina), Alexis Walker, sr. (Wilton), Ally Hopp, jr. (Durant) and Isabel Morrison, sr. (West Liberty); outfielders- Brooklyn Buysse, so. (West Liberty), Abby Clark, sr. (Iowa City Regina), Abbey Rhoades, sr. (Durant), Shannon Head, jr. (Durant) and Myah Lugar, sr. (Mid-Prairie); catchers- Hayley Madlock, so. (Wilton) and Hannah Sellers, fr. (Mid-Prairie); utility- Grace Madlock, so. (Wilton), Madelyn Wade, jr. (Wilton), Halle Collier, sr. (Durant), Maddy Hatfield, sr. (West Branch) and Dakota Mitchell, 8th (Mid-Prairie).
Earning All-South division honorable mention status were: Kylie Struck, so. (West Liberty), Hannah Schiele, so. (West Branch), Baylee O’Connor, sr. (Iowa City Regina), Emily Coss, jr. (Wilton), Kennedy Jehle, fr. (Durant), Katelyn Schneider, jr. (Mid-Prairie) and Madison Meier, fr. (Tipton).
West Liberty’s Chad Libby was named South division Coach of the Year.