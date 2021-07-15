ANAMOSA
It was the softball game that was three years in the making, and the seventh-ranked Raiders were not about to miss out on the enormous opportunity that presented itself hosting Crestwood in the class 3A region 6 championship game Monday, July 12.
“Three years of hard work and believing in ourselves led us back to this point, and there was no way the girls were going to allow themselves to lose this softball game, especially after what has happened to us each of the last two years,” said Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, as his team overcame two years disappointment of to finally make their coveted trip to Fort Dodge, the first for the program in 25 years.
“A few of our girls have been in this situation before, and they knew how to handle the pressure. We paid our dues with tough regional championship game losses each of the last two years, but it wasn’t going to happen again tonight. Not on our home field, and not with these girls.”
Anamosa (32-9) broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third when Watters drilled a one-out double and took third on a Savanna Venenga ground out setting the stage for Grace Lubben.
“I’ve been in that situation so many times before in my career, I just love it,” said Lubben, as the Cadets intentionally walked the Raider senior, instead deciding to pitch to senior Lexi Bright.
“They didn’t give me the chance to hit, but Lexi sure took advantage and got the hit we had all been waiting for.”
Bright delivered a huge two-out single that scored Watters and Lubben, and handed the hosts a 2-0 lead they would not lose while also sending an enormous Anamosa home crowd into a euphoria.
“Lexi made them pay,” Holub said. “It’s a pick your poison kind of situation deciding who to pitch to, Grace or Lexi. I’m just glad I don’t have to make those kinds of decisions.”
Watters extended the Raider advantage to 3-0 with a long solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, sending the softball deep over the left-center field wall.
Anamosa had just six outs to get to reach their dream. But it wouldn’t be easy.
“Crestwood is a good team, and they showed that with the way they played,” Holub said. “We knew they were not going to go down without a fight, but we showed we’ve got some fight in us, too.”
The Cadets pushed across a sixth inning run to trim the Raider lead to 3-1, but the hosts immediately got it back in the bottom half when Mady Meeker came through with a clutch single that plated Joslin Banowetz, who led off the inning being hit by a pitch.
All that was left was the seventh, and that meant Emily Watters time.
The superstar sophomore hurler ended the game in grand style striking out the side as Watters’ teammates mobbed her at the pitcher’s circle and everyone celebrated the historic triumph as fireworks blasted in the outfield sky and fire trucks arrived to give the team a parade through town.
“I knew this team was special and capable of doing something like this,” said Watters, who not only had two hits (a double and a home run) but also reached base in all four at-bats working two walks at the plate as well. In the pitcher’s circle she also struck out 11 Crestwood batters in tossing a complete game five-hitter.
“I think the pain of losing each of the last two years helped us get through this game. The younger girls did a great job of stepping up and coming through for us too. This was a team win. Everyone wanted this moment to happen, and everyone helped out in us being able to get it.”
Anamosa joins five other state-ranked programs to reach the class 3A state tournament as top-ranked Davenport Assumption, No. 2 Mount Vernon, No. 3 Williamsburg, No. 6 Atlantic and No. 8 West Liberty all advanced to Fort Dodge. Unranked Estherville-Lincoln Central and Clarke will also be a part of the 3A field.
The Raiders open their state journey as the five-seed against fourth-seeded Atlantic Monday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. on the Iowa Central Field. A victory would advance Anamosa to the semi-finals Wednesday, July 21, at 3 p.m. against the winner of the Davenport Assumption (top seed) vs. Clarke (No. 8 seed) contest. The class 3A state championship game is set for Friday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m.
“We’ve finally crossed the hurdle of making it to state,” Holub said. “Now we want to do something once we get there. That’s the next step. Win in Fort Dodge.”