ANAMOSA
Normally when Anamosa and Monticello get together in just about any sport, you throw out the records as the two rival programs almost always seem to bring out the best in each other making for intriguing and competitive match-ups.
Friday, July 9, however, a pressure-filled class 3A regional softball semi-final wouldn’t be one of those usual cases.
“We were pretty confident coming into this game, but we didn’t want to be over-confident,” said Raider senior Lexi Bright, who helped the Anamosa program to their third straight regional championship game appearance with a resounding 10-0, five-inning rout over the Panthers.
“It was nice to win the game in five-innings and just take care of business and have no drama. Emily pitched the way she always does, and our offense went out there and scored runs and we just kept adding on all game long.”
Weather was a factor as well as officials moved the start of the contest up three hours (to 4 p.m. from the scheduled 7 p.m. start) due to expected storms in the area.
While the Raiders (31-9) and Panthers played through some rainy drizzle, the early start seemed to have no effect on the hosts, who plated a first inning run to immediately set the tone.
“We were actually in Monticello at the Cone Shoppe doing some team bonding stuff when we found out the game was being moved up,” Bright said. “It caught us a little off guard at first, but once we got there and got going, everything was pretty much the same. We went out and did what we do.”
After Watters struck out all three Monticello batters she faced in the top of the first, the Anamosa sophomore led off the game drilling the first pitch she saw to the top of the left field fence just missing a home run.
Watters settled for a double and came in to score on a passed ball handing the hosts a quick 1-0 lead.
“It took us a couple of innings to get Mallory Steiner (Monticello’s pitcher) timed, but by the third inning we were able to start to get our offense going,” said Raider senior Grace Lubben, who in the bottom of the fifth delivered the game-ending walk-off single that scored Watters closing the 10-0 contest.
“I just love being in those types of situations, but in that case, I wasn’t just trying to smack the ball as hard as I could, I wanted to be disciplined and look for my pitch to hit. I got it to end the game.”
Leading 1-0 after one frame, the Raiders tacked on a pair of third-inning runs when Lubben singled in Mady Meeker and Watters handing the hosts a 3-0 advantage.
They’d only keep it going.
Ava Scranton (pinch running for Mya Ludwig), Meeker and Watters all scored in a three-run fourth frame as Anamosa built their lead to 6-0 before the game-ending four-run fifth that saw Bree Brophy (pinch running for Dilynn VanMeter), Ludwig and Meeker all score ahead of the late Lubben heroics. Savanna Venenga delivered a clutch two-out single in the frame as well that was able to bring Lubben to the plate to end it.
“Monticello intentionally walked Emily to get to Savanna in the fifth, and she made them pay coming through with a big hit,” said Raider softball coach Brad Holub. “She fouled off several pitches and just kept fighting up there at the plate. Then Savanna found the pitch she was looking for and delivered for her team in a big spot.”
Watters was absolutely brilliant once again tossing a five-inning no-hitter (her second no-hitter in four days) fanning 14 of the 17 Monticello batters she faced with only one ball being put in play (a third inning ground out to Watters) in the entire game.
The Panthers had just two base runners in the entire game as Watters issued one walk each in the second and third innings.
“Emily was involved in all 15 outs in the game,” Holub said. “She had 14 strikeouts and the only ball Monticello put into play they hit to her. Another very impressive performance.”
Anamosa bats were pretty impressive too, as Watters and Lubben powered a 13-hit attack each going 3-for-3 while Watters also scored four times. Venenga, Ludwig and Meeker added two hits each for the hosts.
“Our coaches have prepared us for any situation, and we all have the confidence that we can come through,” Lubben said. “It feels good to be back in the regional championship game. Now, we want to win it and make it to the state tournament.”