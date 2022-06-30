It wasn’t the kind of draw the Anamosa softball team was hoping for as they awaited the release of the class 3A regional brackets from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, but the Raiders haven’t backed down from any challenge all summer long.
And they won’t when they travel to second-ranked Davenport Assumption Wednesday, July 6, against the talented Knights, either, as their dream of a second-straight state tournament berth is now fully in sight.
“This was not the pairing I thought we would receive, but I can’t change it,” said Anamosa softball coach Maddie Chapman. “I told the girls it doesn’t matter what the name on the jersey is, we take care of ourselves, play the way we are capable of and good things will happen.
“We are going to do the best we can as a coaching staff to prepare the girls to be ready to go on July 6. And the girls will be ready, no doubt in my mind. It’s going to be a great game and an opportunity for us to make a statement. These girls have changed since our first game. Big time. We have matured, we want to make plays and we are confident. We’re very excited for what is to come.”
The Raiders (12-15) will look to pull off the upset of host and class 3A region 6 top-seeded Davenport Assumption (22-6) when the two teams meet with a 7 p.m. start. The winner awaits the winner of the other top half of the bracket quarter-final contest when Independence (8-19) hosts Union-LaPorte City (6-14).
Assumption is scheduled to host the semi-final contest Saturday, July 9, as well while the 3A region 6 championship game will be hosted by the highest remaining seed Tuesday, July 12, with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (17-5) hosts Oelwein (5-15) while Center Point-Urbana (13-15) takes on Vinton-Shellsburg (10-19) in the bottom half of the bracket quarter-final contests.
Sumner-Fredericksburg will also host a semi-final contest July 9.