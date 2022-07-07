ANAMOSA
The pre-game was already all about Anamosa’s Mady Meeker as her teammates, coaches and fans all paid homage to the team’s lone senior with a celebration before the start of the Raiders’ contest against visiting Bellevue Monday, June 27.
Then, as the game started, it quickly became clear Meeker was going to be the standout star there, too.
“Senior Night for Mady was a good one,” said Anamosa softball coach Maddie Chapman, as with Meeker dominating in the pitchers’ circle and also adding a hit at the plate, the Raiders cruised to a convincing 7-1 victory allowing their lone senior to walk off her home field with a win one final time.
“Mady threw one of her best games of the year allowing only three hits and had 10 strikeouts. She has played a huge role within this team in the circle and at the plate. Very proud of her and excited to see her excel as a nurse in the future.”
Anamosa (14-17, 8-4) wasted little time in taking control of the contest against the Comets, too, plating four first-inning runs as Savanna Venenga, Addy Appelhans, Emily Watters and Dilynn VanMeter all ripped consecutive hits with Jorja Culver and Bree Brophy adding back-to-back hits one out later as six of the first seven Raider batters reached base with Appelhans, Watters, VanMeter and Culver all crossing the plate.
Anamosa’s offense, after the hot start, would be held in relative check for the for the next three frames as Bellevue tallied a fourth-inning run to trim the Raider lead to three.
They would get no closer.
Watters led off the fifth frame with a single and after stealing second scored thanks to an RBI single from VanMeter.
Anamosa had their four-run lead back, and they’d keep adding on as a bunt single from Brophy plated VanMeter.
Venenga singled and scored when VanMeter connected for a sacrifice fly in the sixth and with Meeker holding Comet batters to a mere three hits, the senior retired the game’s final 10 to close out her special night.
Venenga had a big night offensively going 3-for-4 while Watters, Brophy, Appelhans, VanMeter and Culver all added two hits each leading a huge 15-hit effort.
The very next night the Raider girls were in West Branch Tuesday, June 28, where the visitors cruised to a huge 13-1 rout that ended in six innings.
Watters set the immediate tone connecting for a long two-run homerun that also plated Appelhans, who had singled, and Anamosa jumped out to a quick 2-0 first-inning lead.
The Bears answered with a single run in their half of the opening frame, but when the Raiders crossed the plate five times in the third, the rout was on.
Hadley Frater, Appelhans, Watters, VanMeter and Meeker all scored in the inning keyed by a two-run single from Meeker.
After Venenga and Appelhans scored in the fourth, Anamosa led 9-1 before ending the game early with a four-run sixth that saw Venenga, Appelhans, Watters and VanMeter all cross the plate.
“Another big win and a great night in the circle from Dilynn and Mady,” Chapman said. “Dilynn had nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings and only gave up four hits.”
The offense came from up-and-down the line-up, led by a perfect 3-for-3 night from Watters who also drove home five runs and scored three times while Appelhans also tallied three hits and crossed the plate four times in the game. Venenga added two hits and two runs scored.
The road show continued Wednesday, June 29, where the Raiders were edged in a narrow 3-0 final against class 1A third-ranked Lisbon.
“The first inning saw mental and physical errors cost us this one,” said Chapman, as defensive miscues helped the Lions score all of the game’s runs in the bottom of the first frame.
“Good teams take advantage of errors and we learned that quickly in this one. Overall, this was a great game for us to prepare for post-season play. We had opportunities too, we just needed to capitalize on them.”
Anamosa had runners on the base paths in five of the seven frames, but struggled to string hits together being held to six of them in the game led by two from Watters and Appelhans.
Meeker got the pitching start and faced three batters recording one strikeout before giving way to Watters who worked the final 5.2 frames fanning 10 Lion batters allowing five hits.
The tough tests continued two days later where the Raiders were handed a tight 4-2 setback Friday, July 1, at class 5A Linn-Mar.
“Another great game on our schedule to prepare us for the post-season,” Chapman said. “Linn-Mar is a good team and we had an opportunity to see some great pitching and we had great at-bats, even in the loss.”
And Anamosa wasted no time in getting going either, as Appelhans and Watters both singled and scored in the top of the first.
From there on out the visitors would struggle getting hits as Lion pitching would hold the Raider offense scoreless the rest of the way while Linn-Mar tallied two-run frames in the first and then sixth to win it.
Watters’ two hits powered a five-hit Raider offense while she also got the pitching start and worked all six frames allowing six hits and two unearned runs while striking out four.
“We learned and competed well,” Chapman said. “We need to play a bit tighter defense against teams like these and we can win. We will hit practice hard and prepare for Wednesday (regionals).
“This team has come a long way since the first couple of weeks of the season and I’m excited for the opportunities ahead of us. We will keep trusting the process.”