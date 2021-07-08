MONTICELLO
Needing a doubleheader sweep in Monticello to secure an outright River Valley Conference North division championship, the Anamosa softball team did exactly that Monday, June 28.
Following a 9-0 triumph in the second game of the twin bill against the Panthers, the class 3A sixth-ranked Raiders celebrated their third straight league title, a stretch of sustained success unlike anything the program has ever seen.
“We won the conference title two years ago, and then if they would have had one last year, we would have won that too just based on our record compared to the rest of the conference,” said Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, as his team finished a perfect 12-0 against River Valley Conference North division opponents this summer and overall were 18-1 in the league.
“So, in my mind, this is our third straight conference championship, which is absolutely huge for the program. We’re building something special here, and working towards championships has become the expectation. When you play for Anamosa, you play for titles, and that’s what we’ve been doing and would like to continue to do for years to come.”
Completing the sweep against rival Monticello wasn’t easy however, as the Raiders (29-9, 18-1) led just 1-0 into the sixth inning before blowing the finale wide open.
“We haven’t been real patient at the plate lately and for most of the game just couldn’t string enough hits and walks together to be able to take a comfortable lead,” Holub said. “Then in the top of the sixth the girls got it going, and were able to string hits and walks together and scored eight times.”
Emily Watters singled and came around to score the game’s first run thanks to a passed ball in the third inning, and the visitors made the lead stand until the sixth when Delaney Frater (who scored twice in the frame), Maddie Meeker, Watters, Bree Brophy (pinch running for Grace Lubben), Jorja Culver (pinch running for Lexi Bright), Dilynn VanMeter and Savanna Venenga all crossed the plate.
“That’s how you finish off a game,” Holub said. “It took us a while to get going, but once we did there was no stopping us.”
VanMeter got the start in the pitcher’s circle and worked the game’s first 3.2 innings of scoreless softball allowing a mere two hits while also striking out two before Watters came in to finish things off tossing the final 3.1 frames of hitless softball fanning nine of the 11 Monticello batters she faced.
Watters and Meeker led a 12-hit offense ripping three hits each as Watters also drove home three runs.
The opener saw the Raiders hang on for a 7-4 victory as Watters worked the game’s first five innings striking out 12 Panther batters as the visitors held a commanding 7-0 advantage.
“Emily was cruising and we had a big lead so I decided to bring Maddie in to throw the last couple of innings and give Emily a bit of a break,” Holub said. “Monticello touched her for four runs, but it was good to get her out there and throwing. She’ll keep getting better the more experience she gets.”
The Panthers plated four sixth inning runs to make the final score closer than the game actually was.
VanMeter, Joslin Banowetz and Venenga all ripped two hits to power an 11-hit Anamosa offense in the opener.
The River Valley Conference winning continued the very next night, as the Raiders hosted Cascade and swept a twin bill taking 3-0 and 12-2 decisions over the Cougars.
Watters set the tone immediately in the opener ripping a first inning single and coming around to score thanks to an RBI ground out off the bat of Bright.
“It always makes things easier when we can score early runs,” Holub said. “It takes the pressure off our pitchers and our defense and allows everyone to relax a bit. While this first game wasn’t exactly easy, the girls did what they needed to do to get the job done.”
Watters scored again in the third before Leah Sleep (pinch running for VanMeter) crossed the plate in the fourth for what would be the final run of the game.
Watters was absolutely brilliant in the pitcher’s circle tossing a complete game two-hit gem while fanning 16 Cascade batters.
Anamosa bats scattered eight hits from eight different players.
The nightcap wouldn’t be quite so close, as the Raider offense flourished in the 10-run rout that ended in the sixth when Addy Appelhans (pinch running for Meeker), Watters and Breitbach all scored.
“Dilynn got the pitching start and did a great job,” Holub said. “This doubleheader against Cascade was the two most complete games we’ve played all year. The girls were working the counts at the plate and were so disciplined, it was really fun to watch.
“When we play like this, we’re a very tough team to beat.”
Anamosa broke the game open early scoring three first inning runs before a Lubben two-run home run in the second keyed a four-run frame extending the Raider lead to 7-0.
Anamosa bats ripped 11 hits, led by Watters who was 4-for-4 with two singles and two doubles. Meeker also played a big role going 3-for-3 with another second-inning home run.
The Raiders stepped out of River Valley Conference play Wednesday, June 30, hitting the road to play a doubleheader at class 5A Dubuque Senior, and in the first game were handed a bitter 5-3 setback.
“This game just had me baffled,” Holub said. “No way should we have gotten beat by that team, but I think we came in thinking all we had to do was show up and we’d win and that was absolutely not the case.”
The Rams started the scoring plating two in the bottom of the third before Anamosa answered as a Bright single in the fourth plated Watters cutting the Raider deficit in half.
Dubuque Senior answered with three huge fifth inning runs taking a 5-1 advantage that the Raiders couldn’t quite overcome.
Though it didn’t stop them from trying.
Anamosa rallied in their final at-bat in the seventh as Watters blasted a two-out, two-run homer, but it would be all the team would get in the two-run loss.
Watters paced the offense for the visitors going 3-for-4 while Lubben and Bright added two hits each to finish off the seven-hit effort.
VanMeter threw all six frames in the circle and fanned five Rams while scattering nine hits.
The Raiders battled back to earn a split in the nightcap, taking a 5-0 final as Watters tossed a complete game three-hitter and struck out 11.
Watters singled and scored in the first before Lubben did the same in the fourth handing the visitors a 2-0 lead before the team tacked on three more in the sixth as Lubben, Appelhans and VanMeter all crossed the plate to break the game open.
Anamosa returned home for Senior Night Thursday, July 1, and sent their three superstar seniors Lubben, Bright and Frater out in style crushing visiting Durant with a 10-0, six-inning rout.
Watters got the party started immediately blasting a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first before Lubben also scored in the frame as the hosts took the quick lead.
Leading 6-0 in the sixth, the Raiders ended the game early when Meeker, Watters, Venenga and finally Lubben all scored to finish off the Wildcats.
Watters wasn’t just dominant at the plate, where she went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, but she also tossed a six-inning no-hitter striking out 14 Durant batters, which included stretches of six and then five in a row.
Taking the challenge of facing two state-ranked programs in Lisbon Friday, July 2, Anamosa opened the Lions’ round-robin tournament with a thrilling 1-0 triumph over class 3A fourth-ranked West Burlington.
The two teams battled through six scoreless innings before the Raiders broke through in the top of the seventh when Bright doubled home Venenga, who led off the inning with a two-base hit of her own.
“This was an outstanding game between two very good teams,” Holub said. “Maddie did a great job pitching keeping West Burlington off-balance all game long and our defense played extremely well, too. Maddie was just about able to finish this one out on her own, but after giving up a two-out walk in the seventh we brought Emily in to end it.”
Which the Raider sophomore did striking out the only batter she faced giving the Anamosa team the huge state-ranked victory.
The Raiders looked to complete the tournament sweep of state-ranked teams playing host and class 1A fourth-ranked Lisbon in the finale, but instead were handed a 3-1 defeat.
The Lions broke a 1-1 tie plating what proved to be the game-winning runs in the top of the seventh.
“This was a game we should have won,” Holub said. “Too many missed opportunities just came back to haunt us and Emily didn’t have Emily-like stuff in the circle. It had been a long week and I think she just got tired. Lisbon hit Emily unlike any team we’ve seen all year, and yet we were still right there with a chance.”
Anamosa scored their lone run in the third when Watters doubled home Mya Ludwig handing the team a 1-0 lead until Lisbon tied the score with one in the fifth.
Watters scattered nine hits while striking out eight.