WILTON
It’s been what Anamosa softball coach Maddie Chapman has been preaching all season long to her young group of Raiders.
Believe in the process.
“We’re going to be a better softball team at the end of the season than we were at the start, and I still believe that,” said Chapman, as her team went out and showed some of that massive improvement and talent pulling off what some saw as a shocking 3-1, eight-inning victory at class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton Thursday, June 16.
“The girls are showing some of that and this win at Wilton just proves it. We’re a better team now than we were a few weeks ago, and we’re going to keep getting better as he head into the post-season, too.”
Anamosa (7-14, 4-4) was outstanding all game long not only riding the pitching of superstar junior Emily Watters, but her phenomenal hitting too.
“This was a great win and was a pitchers duel,” Chapman said. “Emily had a great night in the circle and at the plate scoring two of our three runs and had 11 strikeouts pitching.
“We also played some defense behind her making great plays.”
The Raiders struck quickly and set an immediate tone plating a first-inning run when lead-off batter Addy Appelhans doubled and came in to score thanks to an RBI double from Watters.
The score stayed that way until the sixth when the Beavers knotted things with a single run before the Anamosa girls struck again in the top of the eighth.
And it was the bottom of the Raider order that got everything started before the top finished it off.
Rebekah Graham singled to start the frame before Hadley Frater followed with another. Graham came home to score the go-ahead run when Watters singled before a Mady Meeker double added the insurance run when Frater crossed the plate.
“Rebekah had her first-ever varsity hit that propelled us to score our two runs in the eighth inning,” Chapman said. “We were great in all aspects of the game, too, pitching, hitting and defense.”
Watters made the lead stand too, getting the Wilton offense to go 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth, the final out coming to her at pitcher.
Watters was sensational tossing a three-hitter in the circle while going 3-for-4 at the plate.
The week started for the Raiders in Cascade Monday, June 13, where Anamosa rallied for a clutch 5-1 victory over the host Cougars with Watters once again putting on a show.
“Emily started the week off throwing a no-hitter,” said Chapman, as Watters allowed just one unearned run while striking out 15 and walking three.
“The girls played great defense behind her, too, and we had bats going up and down the lineup with us getting our bunts down when we needed to.”
It was Cascade who struck first scoring a run in the bottom of the second breaking a scoreless tie before the Anamosa offense went to work in the fourth, scoring three times when Appelhans, Bree Brophy and Norah Humpal all crossed the plate.
The support would be more than Watters would need, who fanned 10 of the next 18 batters she faced, including the final three in the bottom of the seventh.
“Savanna and Addy led us offensively, and Hadley had a nice RBI late in the game to provide us an insurance run,” Chapman said. “Once again, great defense, pitching and hitting.”
Leading 3-1 in the top of the sixth, the Raiders added runs when Jorja Culver and Frater both scored.
Appelhans ripped three hits, including a fourth-inning double while Watters and Frater added two more for the nine-hit offense.
Anamosa was back on their home field Tuesday, June 14, and against a solid Mid-Prairie team were handed a tough 7-0 setback.
“Mid-Prairie came out hitting hard and ran with it,” said Chapman, as the Golden Hawks scored four third-inning runs before adding one in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
“We had a couple of errors in the third-inning that fueled their fire. Good teams take advantage of errors, and they certainly did that.”
Raider bats were held to just two hits, one each from Venenga and Watters.
Anamosa quickly got back to their winning ways the very next night rolling to an impressive 12-0 rout at North Cedar Wednesday, June 15.
Watters was completely and totally dominant tossing a six-inning perfect game that included 16 strikeouts against the 18 batters she faced in the contest. The stretch also saw her fan the final seven in a row to close the game out.
“Watters shined in the circle and was a perfect 2-for-2 batting with two walks and a sacrifice,” Chapman said. “Up and down the lineup, we hit great with 12 hits and worked 10 walks. We were selective in our zone and it showed. When we stick to our plan and trust ourselves, we see great results.”
The Raiders broke a scoreless tie in the third inning when Watters walked and scored thanks to a Brophy single ahead of a two-run single from Humpal that plated Dilynn VanMeter and Brophy.
After adding a single Watters run in the fifth, Anamosa broke the game open and ended it early when Humpal, Graham, Frater and Appelhans all crossed the plate.
Humpal was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while Appelhans and VanMeter chipped in with two hits each for the 12-hit Anamosa offense.
The fifth of five-straight days of playing came in Farley Friday, June 17, where the Raiders were handed 4-0 and 6-2 setbacks against host Western Dubuque.
The opener saw the Bobcats score all four of their runs in the fourth frame as Watters tossed a seven-hitter striking out 10 Western Dubuque batters.
Anamosa bats were held to five hits, two coming from Watters.
The finale saw the Raiders trailing 3-0 in the fourth before Watters doubled and came around to score thanks to a single from Meeker.
Trailing 4-1 in the sixth the Anamosa offense went back to work again as Watters crossed the plate after stealing home.
Bobcat pitching limited the Raider offense to three hits in the second game while Meeker worked all six frames in the pitchers’ circle striking out four while allowing nine hits and five earned runs.
“One inning was the difference in the first game with a couple of mental and physical errors,” Chapman said. “Overall, I was happy with the week as we played much more clean games regardless of win or loss. We will continue to get better.”