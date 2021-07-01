ANAMOSA
It may not have gone exactly as scripted Monday, June 21, but at this point of the season, Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub will take wins whenever and however he can get them as the Raiders close in on another River Valley Conference North division championship.
“We came into our doubleheader hosting North Cedar Monday night with the plan of resting our No. 1 pitcher Emily Watters in both games, but that didn’t quite go to the way we thought it would,” said Holub, as Anamosa gutted out a tough 3-1 victory over the scrappy Knights in the first game of the twin bill.
“We had to bring Emily into the first game in the sixth inning to close out what was a much closer contest than we anticipated. North Cedar has a much-improved team, and they showed that with the way they played, especially in the first game. It was a battle for all seven innings.”
Anamosa (22-7, 13-1), ranked sixth in class 3A, struggled to score against the Knights in the opener but were able to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third when Lexi Bright singled home Chloe Breitbach to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.
It didn’t last long.
North Cedar answered in the top of the fourth plating a single run to tie the score before the Raider offense went back to work in the bottom half of the frame as Mya Ludwig hustled home on a bang-bang play at the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Watters.
The hosts added an insurance run in the sixth when Ludwig scored again thanks to a Savanna Venenga RBI.
“We started Maddie Meeker in the circle and she was doing a good job, but the game just got a little too close for comfort and we decided to bring Emily in and close it out,” said Holub, as Meeker tossed the game’s first five frames allowing just three hits while striking out two.
“In the end we just kind of outlasted North Cedar to get this win.”
Watters worked a near perfect final two innings allowing just one walk while fanning five North Cedar batters in picking up the save.
Bright’s two hits led a six-hit Raider offense.
The second game got off to an inauspicious start as North Cedar’s Kendall Smith blasted a lead-off home run off of Watters, who Holub called upon to start the finale.
“We figured Emily was already warmed up after finishing the first game, might as well have her start the second,” said Holub, as his team rallied to take a 9-4 decision over the Knights and sweep the River Valley Conference twin bill.
“It seemed like we were a little too anxious at the plate, all night long really. We were able to settle down and get the runs we needed to win, but it was a bit of a struggle.”
North Cedar held their 1-0 advantage into the third when RBIs from Grace Lubben and Bright plated teammates Venenga and Watters handing the Raiders a 2-1 lead.
The Knights quickly tied the score plating a run in the top of the fourth, but when Anamosa answered with five of their own in the bottom half, the game was pretty much in hand.
Joslin Banowetz, Ludwig, Watters, Breitbach and Lubben all crossed the plate in the huge frame keyed by a two-run single from Lubben before Bright ripped a run scoring double.
Watters, Lubben and Bright all ripped two hits while Lubben and Bright both drove home three runs.
Watters worked the game’s first five frames in the pitcher’s circle striking out 12 North Cedar batters allowing three hits and two runs before Dilynn VanMeter finished up tossing the final two innings allowing three hits and two runs while fanning three.
The Raiders stepped out of River Valley Conference play Wednesday, June 23, and against host Davenport West were handed a 6-3 defeat.
“Our depth took another hit when we lost Mya Ludwig and we had to move Lexi to first and brought freshman Jorja Culver in to catch,” Holub said. “We got off to a rough start defensively and made quite a few errors, but did settle down after the first couple of innings.”
Anamosa actually scored first when Watters led of the game with a double and came around to hand the Raiders a quick 1-0 lead before the Falcons answered with one of their own in the first before adding four more in the second to take control.
Delaney Frater blasted a solo home run in the fifth before she added a seventh inning single that plated teammate Leah Sleep with the final run of the game.
Frater’s two hits led the four-hit offensive attack as Watters worked all six frames in the circle striking out eight Davenport West batters allowed three earned run and eight hits.
The road show continued as Anamosa returned to River Valley Conference action at Mid-Prairie Thursday, June 24, where with a limited roster the Raiders was able to escape Kalona with a hard-fought 2-1, eight-inning victory.
“We were able to manufacture a run in the eighth to get the job done,” Holub said. “Grace wasn’t able to start due to an injury and we called upon her late and she delivered what proved to be the game-winning RBI.”
Frater led off the eighth with a single and scored when Lubben delivered a clutch one-out RBI single.
Watters doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first before the Golden Hawks answered with one of their own in the bottom half, which is where the game stayed until the late Anamosa heroics.
Meeker got the start in the circle and threw the game’s first two frames before Holub brought in Watters, who proceeded to strike out 14 Mid-Prairie batters in allowing a mere one hit in her five innings of work.
The Raiders looked to close the week with a non-conference win against a struggling Clinton team Friday, June 25, but after scoring five first inning runs the visitors instead had a long bus ride home dropping a tough 8-5 decision.
“This was a game we should have won in three or four innings,” said Holub, as the River Queens scored the game’s final eight runs to win.
“We scored five in the first and then just completely fell apart. This is probably the worst loss we’ve suffered during my time here at Anamosa. It wasn’t like Clinton changed pitchers after the first inning, we just seemed to forget how to hit.”
Watters, Breitbach, Hadley Frater (pinch-running for Bright), VanMeter and Banowetz all crossed the plate in the opening inning as it appeared the Raiders were going to blow the hosts right off their own field ripping five hits in the frame.
The Raider would manage just two the rest of the night (Delaney Frater and Watters).
VanMeter got the pitching start and went five frames allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out four.