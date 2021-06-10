BELLEVUE
There’s no doubting the Anamosa softball team is one of the very best in the state in class 3A, but the sixth-ranked Raiders just went out and cemented that fact Monday, June 1, crushing host Bellevue by dominating every facet of the game.
“We had played so badly the Friday before at Easton Valley, I challenged the team before the game that they cannot play to the level of the competition,” said Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, who watched his team score 32 runs in the doubleheader sweep of the Comets, while allowing a mere one.
“The girls responded playing a great game. Maddy Meeker hit a first inning home run to get us going in the opener and we never looked back.”
Anamosa (9-1, 5-0), keyed by Meeker’s three-run first-inning blast, scored five times in the opening frame then added eight more in the second rolling to a 13-1, three-inning rout as Emily Watters tossed a three-inning no-hitter striking out eight of the 11 batters she faced in the game.
Watters was also a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate which included a second inning double. Lexi Bright, Dilynn VanMeter and Meeker all added two hits each for the Raider offense in the opener.
The second game proved to be even more lopsided than the first, as Anamosa cruised to a resounding 19-0 three-inning blowout as Meeker once again sparked the triumph with another first inning three-run homer.
Grace Lubben added to the impressive Raider 13-hit offense going 3-for-3 with five runs batted in while Meeker also delivered three hits.
Meeker was the beneficiary of all the offense throwing a three-inning one-hit shutout.
The road show continued at Tipton Thursday, June 3, where the Raiders claimed their third straight three-inning victory hammering the host Tigers taking a 12-0 victory.
“We jumped on them early and never let up,” Holub said. “Tipton tried throwing a slower pitcher at us in the hopes it would mess our hitters up, much like they did last year, but this time it didn’t work. We were all over them from the start.”
Anamosa scored five first inning runs keyed by RBI triples off the bats of Bright and VanMeter before the Raiders did it again in the second inning, as doubles by Bright and Delaney Frater keyed the frame.
Anamosa ended the game early after Maya Ludwig and Hadley Frater crossed the plate in the top of the third.
Meeker tossed a one-hitter from the pitcher’s circle while striking out three.
Playing their fourth straight road game Friday, June 4, the Raiders used a big three-run home run from Lubben in the top of the seventh to pull away from a pesky Calamus-Wheatland team.
“Cal-Wheat has a good young pitcher and a nice catcher and gave us a game before Grace opened it up in the seventh,” Holub said. “We had a hard time making solid contact at the plate and had a lot of pop ups, but throughout I never felt like we were in any trouble, especially with the way Emily was throwing.”
Watters tossed a complete game four-hit shutout fanning 12 Warrior batters while Lubben powered the offense going 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Bright also added two hits for the visitors.
The Anamosa girls looked to complete their perfect week with a pair of wins at the Marion Invitational Saturday, June 5, and the Raiders did exactly that opening with a 9-2 win against Central City.
“Central City tried doing what Tipton did earlier in the week throwing a slower pitcher at us, someone who was not their No. 1, and again, it didn’t work,” said. Holub, as Watters, Lubben and Bright all blasted first inning home runs to immediately set the tone.
“Three of our first four batters hit home runs and Central City quickly decided that their plan was not going to work and brought in their No. 1 girl.”
Anamosa tallied two runs in the third before blowing the game open with a four-run fifth.
Watters was once again dominant in the circle working the game’s first five frame allowing just one hit while striking out 12 before VanMeter finished up throwing the final two innings.
“Central City got two unearned runs in the sixth,” Holub said. “I’m not sure what happened, but I think our defense were lulled to sleep a bit watching Emily strike everyone out. We need to be ready defensively at all times, and in the sixth inning of this game, we weren’t.”
Anamosa completed the sweep at the Marion tournament dominating Decorah in the final game of the day taking a 12-0, five-inning decision.
After scoring two in the first thanks to RBIs from Lubben and Bright, the Raiders plated five in the third before a VanMeter home run in the fifth sparked Anamosa to a five-run frame that ended the game early.
Joslin Banowetz, VanMeter and Ludwig all ripped two hits leading a nine-hit Raider offense.
Watters was once again masterful in the circle tossing three frames of hitless softball while striking out eight of the 11 batters she faced before Meeker finished up fanning three in two innings of work.