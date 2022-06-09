MARION
If you just looked at the record of the class 3A sixth-ranked Anamosa softball team at this early point of the season, you might be wondering what’s been the cause of the Raiders’ presumed slow start?
As first-year Anamosa softball head coach Maddie Chapman mentioned in the preview story last week, the 2022 group of Raiders are a completely different team than the one that won the River Valley Conference North division championship and made it all the way to the state tournament in 2021.
Not only did the team lose plenty to graduation in Grace Lubben, Lexi Bright and Delaney Frater, but injuries have also taken a massive toll in 2022 with star shortstop Joslin Banowetz lost for the season, as well as first-baseman Mya Ludwig.
Right now, Chapman plays one senior (Mady Meeker), one junior (Emily Watters) and two sophomores (Savanna Venenga and Dilynn VanMeter) on a regular basis. That means at least five spots need to be taken by freshmen and eighth graders, and through the early portion of this 2022 campaign, that group of girls is doing the very best they can to not only get acclimated to the varsity level as fast as they can, but help the program get back to their usual winning ways.
The team took a big step in that direction Saturday, June 4, as everything came together in the final game of the Marion Invitational as Anamosa crushed Decorah taking a 12-2 final in just five frames.
“Our first run-rule win of the season,” said Chapman, as the Raiders plated two runs in the first and five more in the second to pull away from a talented Vikings’ team.
“Our bats were great and we got great pitching from Emily, who had 10 strikeouts. Our defense only committed one error too, and offensively we were led by our returners of Savanna, Emily, Mady and Dilynn who combined for 11 runs batted in.”
The scoring came quickly in the opening frame as Venenga singled and came around to score thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Meeker. VanMeter drove home Meeker with a single and the Raiders had a quick 2-0 advantage.
They’d only keep adding on.
Bree Brophy, Hadley Frater, Venenga, Watters and Meeker all crossed the plate in the second stanza and the support was more than enough for Watters, who tossed a complete game allowing a mere one Decorah hit.
Watters was busy with the bat as well ripping three of Anamosa’s 13 hits while Venenga, Meeker, Brophy and VanMeter all came through with two more each.
The tournament opened with a narrow 9-8 setback against Davenport Central that saw a late Raider comeback fall just short.
Trailing 9-5 in the bottom of the seventh, Anamosa (3-5, 2-3) plated three huge runs when Sophie Sander, Olivia Miller and Brophy all crossed the plate keyed by a two-run double off the bat of Venenga, but the Raider sophomore and game-tying run was left stranded at third base.
“Two big innings of defensive mistakes cost us the game,” said Chapman, as the Blue Devils plated four runs in the first and four more in the fifth, keyed by Anamosa miscues.
“We came back and fought in the last inning, but ended up short. Our bats were working well, but it just wasn’t enough to get past our defense.”
Venenga tallied three hits and three RBIs while Meeker, Addy Appelhans and VanMeter all came through with two more hits each powering a 12-hit Raider offense.
Meeker got the start in the circle and tossed a five-hitter allowing five earned runs while fanning nine Davenport Central batters.
Just a day earlier the Raiders were at home against Cascade, where Anamosa dropped a 7-4 decision against a quality Cougars’ team Friday, June 3.
“Defensive errors and miscommunication cost us the game, again,” Chapman said. “The team is learning to play with each other and I have no doubt that we will be a completely different team come the second half of the season.”
Cascade jumped to a 6-1 lead before the Raiders got back into it plating two fourth inning runs when Appelhans and Brophy both scored and after Watters crossed the plate in the fifth, the hosts were within two runs of the Cougars at 6-4.
It would be as close as they’d get.
Appelhans had a big night with three hits and scored twice while Venenga added two more for the impressive 10-hit Anamosa offense.
Meeker tossed all seven frames allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out six.
A battle of state-ranked programs played out on the field in Iowa City Thursday, June 2, where the 3A sixth-ranked Raiders dropped a tough 9-0 final against 2A fourth-ranked Regina.
“Regina’s pitcher had our number and she threw a great game,” said Chapman, as her team was held hitless. “We have to score runs to have a chance, and that starts with good at-bats, and we just didn’t do that.”
Leading 1-0 in the third, the Regals blew the game open plating four runs before tacking on four more over the game’s final four frames.
The Raiders were on the road in Bellevue Wednesday, June 1, where the team scored in five of the six innings leading to a big 11-0 rout over the host Comets.
“Emily had a great game giving up only one hit and had 17 strikeouts pitching while she was also 3-for-3 hitting including a home run and three RBIs,” Chapman said. “Olivia Miller got her first start and had a great night contributing with two RBIs.
“We hit well as a team and that led to our success.”
Leading 6-0 in the top of the fifth, Watters blasted the softball over the left-center field fence for a three-run homer that extended the Raider advantage to 9-0 before the visitors put Bellevue away for good in the sixth when VanMeter and Sander both scored.
Watters was completely and totally dominant in the pitchers’ circle striking out 17 of the 20 total batters she faced while Sander and VanMeter added two hits each to the offensive effort.
Anamosa’s busy stretch of six games in five days started at home against Camanche Tuesday, May 31, succumbing to a tough 5-3 setback against the visiting Storm.
“Mady threw well enough to win the game, unfortunately our defense cost us the game with mental and physical errors,” Chapman said. “We are a young team learning new positions, and it’s going to happen, we just need to limit the damage when we can.”
The Raiders led 3-1 as Watters (first inning), Venenga (third) and Appelhans (fourth) all crossed the plate before Camanche rallied back with a four-run bottom of the fourth that proved to be the difference.
Venenga and Appelhans powered Anamosa’s eight-hit offense with two hits each as three of those eight were doubles off the bats of Meeker, Appelhans and VanMeter.
Meeker struck out 12 Storm batters allowing a mere one earned run and five hits.