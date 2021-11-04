Brad Holub, right, fist-bumps with Emily Watters during a Anamosa softball playoff win this past summer. Holub, who guided the Raiders to some of their most successful seasons in school history, announced recently he’s leaving the Anamosa program to take over the head coaching duties in Solon.
Former Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, back right, poses with the Raider softball team after wrapping their 2021 state tournament in Fort Dodge this past July. Holub, who guided Anamosa program to their first state appearance on 25 years is leaving the program to take over the head coaching duties in Solon.
Brad Holub, right, fist-bumps with Emily Watters during a Anamosa softball playoff win this past summer. Holub, who guided the Raiders to some of their most successful seasons in school history, announced recently he’s leaving the Anamosa program to take over the head coaching duties in Solon.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Former Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, back right, poses with the Raider softball team after wrapping their 2021 state tournament in Fort Dodge this past July. Holub, who guided Anamosa program to their first state appearance on 25 years is leaving the program to take over the head coaching duties in Solon.
When he arrived in Anamosa three years ago, the Raider softball program, though brimming with talent, struggled to produce wins on the field.
That was until Brad Holub showed up before the summer of 2019, and the Anamosa softball world changed completely.
Now, it’s changing again.
Holub announced recently he’s leaving the Raider program he helped build into a class 3A state power to be the new head coach in Solon.
“It was a very difficult decision,” said Holub, who leaves Anamosa with a mind-boggling 76-18 overall record in his three years with the Raider program, one of the top winning percentages (81-percent) in school history.
“I feel that we left the program in a better place than we found it and were very blessed to be part of the first team in 25 years to go to the state tournament. We were also blessed to be embraced by not only the players and parents, but the community as well.”
With Holub in the dugout, the Raiders not only strung together a school-record three-straight River Valley Conference North division championships (going 44-5 in that league stretch), but also reached the class 3A regional championship game three consecutive seasons (another school-record). The Raiders finally broke through this past summer reaching the state tournament for the first time since 1996.
Holub’s recipe for success was mixing power, pitching, speed and defense into a cohesive unit that proved to be able to compete with any team as the Raiders over the past three seasons have annually been ranked in the state’s top-15.
“Meeting with the girls and telling them that I had resigned was one of the toughest conversations I have ever had,” Holub said. “I will miss the relationships we have built with the players and parents these last three years. It was a great experience.”
Anamosa Athletic Director Bret Jones, who hired Holub three years ago, is fast at work searching for Holub’s replacement.