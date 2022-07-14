DAVENPORT
While many Anamosa softball fans were frustrated by the draw their team received having to travel to class 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption for a regional quarter-final contest Wednesday, July 6, the Raiders themselves were a little more indifferent.
“We were most likely going to have to play them at some point before the state tournament, might as well be early and get it out of the way,” said superstar Anamosa pitcher Emily Watters, as the Raiders saw their 2022 campaign come short of their season-long goal of making it back to Fort Dodge after dropping a tough 10-0 final that ended in five-frames against the powerful Knights.
“Davenport Assumption was exactly who we thought they would be. A very good team who could hit the ball as well as field it and had great pitching. But even with all of that, we came into this game with some hope. Yes, we’re young and a lot of the girls on our team haven’t been through the pressures of playoff softball, but we felt if we could limit their hits, play good defense and put the ball in play offensively, we would have a shot at beating them. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get anything going on offense, and struggled a bit with our defense too, that allowed them to take some extra bases.”
Davenport Assumption pitcher Bella Nigey was able to keep Anamosa bats hitless while striking out eight as the Raiders were not able to put a single runner on base during the five-inning contest that also saw just one ball make it out of the infield when Sophie Sander drilled a flyball to left-field in the top of the third.
Watters had the hardest hit ball of the night for the visitors absolutely smoking a fourth-inning line-drive that Assumption first-baseman Helen Sons was able to snare.
“Assumption is a good team and their pitcher had our number,” said Anamosa softball coach Maddie Chapman. “They should go far in the post-season.
“We however, are a young team this year and as much as we tried to be ready for this game, we came out with a deer in headlights look. The only good thing was the experience our young girls took from this game for the future.”
The Raiders got into trouble immediately in the bottom of the first as a lead-off walk, two Knight hits as well as hitting another Assumption batter, led to a four-run opening frame for the hosts.
Anamosa would never be able to recover.
“We tried the very best we could and coach prepared us the best she could for what we were going to face at Assumption,” said Raider sophomore shortstop Savanna Venenga. “Coach had faith in us and we all had faith in Emily, but Assumption is a good team and were able to hit a lot of line-drives that found open spots in our defense.
“It was tough walking off the field knowing this was our last game of the year, but we are all encouraged by the progress we made this summer. We had a lot of injuries and girls had to step into positions some of them weren’t used to playing, and everyone got better and better. I know with a lot of hard work in the off-season, we should be able to come back an even stronger and better team next year.”
After holding the Knights scoreless in the second, Davenport Assumption tacked on a two more runs in the third to take a 6-0 advantage before adding a single run in the fourth.
“We knew we were going to have to play a clean game to give ourselves a chance in this one, and that didn’t happen unfortunately,” Chapman said. “We threw the ball around and had physical and mental efforts that gave them runs.
“I’ve said it all year, good teams take advantage of that, and Davenport Assumption sure did.”
The Knights ended the contest in walk-off style after plating three runs in the bottom of the fifth as more Anamosa defensive miscues allowed the hosts to plate the game-ending run.
“This one game does not reflect who we are as a team,” Chapman said. “These girls came a long way from where we started the season, and a lot of people doubted us. From the beginning I said the second half of the season we’d see an entirely new team, and we did. We learned to play together, we learned to fight and we learned to trust ourselves. These girls made huge strides this year and I am very proud of them.”
The Raiders close the 2022 campaign with an 14-18 overall record.
“The end wasn’t what any of us wanted, but I’m proud of what we accomplished this summer,” said Watters, who worked all 4.1 frames in the pitchers’ circle allowing 10 hits and seven earned runs while striking out three Assumption batters.
“I’m so glad I get to come back for one more year, and I think it could be a pretty special one, too. If we can get all of our girls to commit to working in the off-season, I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t be able to make another run at the state tournament next summer. I think we could be that good once we get our injured girls back and everyone commits to working hard.”
Joslin Banowetz, Maya Ludwig and Rylee Wickham, who all missed the 2022 campaign with season-ending injuries, are expected to be back at full strength for another run in 2023.
“I can’t wait until next year as well,” Venenga said. “We know what it takes to be successful at this level, now we just need to get to work.”