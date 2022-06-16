ANAMOSA
Playing one of their busiest stretches of the summer, that included hosting their own Raider Invitational at the end of the week, Anamosa softball coach Maddie Chapman got a much-needed win Thursday, June 9, against visiting Durant.
“This was a good win for us to get,” said Chapman, as her team rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a clutch 6-3 triumph over the Wildcats.
“We played better defense, made the simple plays and mixed in a few tougher ones, too. Our bats came around late in the game and we put the pressure on them.”
Anamosa (4-11, 2-4) fell into an early 2-0 hole as Durant plated single runs in the third and fourth frames before the Raider offense got going when Addy Appelhans singled and came around to score in the bottom of the fourth cutting the Wildcat lead in half.
The visitors quickly regained their two-run advantage scoring a single run in the top of the fifth before the hosts once again got the bats going.
Emily Watters and Mady Meeker recorded back-to-back singles ahead of a Dilynn VanMeter walk that loaded the bases as Meeker, VanMeter and Appelhans all crossed the plate in the game-changing frame.
“Emily and Savanna (Venenga) had great nights at the plate,” Chapman said. “We had good pitching and good hitting and better defense. I’ve always said you need at least two of the three and you’ll have a good chance at success.”
Leading 4-3 the Raiders would not relinquish it the rest the way, even adding on in the bottom of the sixth when Venenga and Hadley Frater both scored.
Watters was sensational going 3-for-4 at the plate while Meeker got the start in the pitchers’ circle and worked all seven frames allowing six Durant hits and only one earned run while fanning four.
The class 3A 12th-ranked Anamosa girls looked to continue the momentum generated by the win over the Wildcats hosting their annual tournament Saturday, June 11, but dropped three extremely tight contests opening with a tough 3-1 setback against East Buchanan.
“Sometimes teams have those games where the hits just don’t fall,” said Chapman, as her team was limited to just four of them in the setback against the Buccaneers.
“We had quality at-bats we just weren’t finding open gaps. Addy Appelhans specifically was seeing the ball very well but just hitting shots right at the defense. That happens, and is nothing to hang our head about.”
East Buchanan plated the game’s first three runs scoring once in each of the second, third and fourth innings before it appeared the Raiders were going to get back into the contest.
Appelhans singled home pinch-runner Jorja Culver in the bottom of the fourth to get the hosts on the board, but Anamosa left the game-tying runs on base.
The Raiders rallied again in their final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases when Bree Brophy, Frater and Venenga all reached, but again the hosts couldn’t push across runs and opened the tournament with the two-run setback.
Anamosa looked to get things going in the second game against Dike-New Hartford, but were edged in a 4-3 final against the Wolverines.
“We showed a lot of fight at the end of the game,” Chapman said. “But it was just too late. I told the girls afterwards that it starts from the first inning and we just didn’t have the focus and intensity from the start.”
Trailing 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Raider offense came to life when Watters singled home Frater with the first run for the hosts before VanMeter brought home Watters with a double.
Anamosa rallied again in bottom of the seventh when Olivia Miller reached base and scored thanks to an RBI single off the bat of Venenga, who was left stranded at third as the game-tying run.
“Mady pitched a great first five-innings, it was just one big inning and three errors that cost us on the defensive side.
“Offensively, we did not make adjustments within our at-bats. We have to make changes sooner to give ourselves a chance earlier in games. Learning from pitch-to-pitch, not just at-bat to at-bat.”
Watters had another huge game at the plate ripping three hits in four at-bats.
Anamosa closed their tournament with another heartbreaking one-run setback, this time at the hands of Davenport Central, who claimed a 4-3 decision in an eight-inning thriller.
“Davenport Central made the plays and got the hits in the high-pressure situations and we didn’t,” Chapman said. “Emily pitched very well recording 20 strikeouts, but it was our defense that gave the game away with seven errors.”
Watters scored the Raiders’ first run in the opening frame thanks to a VanMeter RBI double and crossed the plate again in the third to tie the score at 2-2 thanks to a passed ball.
The game stayed that way until the Blue Devils plated two huge runs in the top of the eighth before the hosts looked to come right back. Appelhans singled home Venenga, who was placed on second base with the international tie-breaker, but the Raiders couldn’t bring Appelhans home and ended their tournament run with an 0-3 record.
“This was a tough day for us, one that could have gone the complete opposite,” Chapman said. “We have to do the little things right and that starts with doing them in practice. We have a lot of young girls who are finding out the pace of a varsity-level game is much faster than what they’re used to, and right now we’re learning on the fly as little bit.”
Watters was sensational in the circle allowing a mere four Davenport Central hits while also tallying two of the Raiders’ five hits offensively.
Anamosa’s extremely busy stretch started with a tough 14-6 setback hosting class 3A fifth-ranked Northeast Monday, June 6.
“Goose Lake is a good hitting team and they took advantage when our defense gave them extra runs,” said Chapman, as her team committed four errors.
“We have to learn to limit the damage and not let it be a snowball effect.”
The Rebels took control quickly plating four second-inning runs before adding one in the fourth and four more in the fifth jumping to a 9-0 advantage before the hosts got on the board when VanMeter connected for a long solo homerun.
Watters added a longball of her own in the fifth, a three-run bomb that plated teammates Frater and Venenga and after the hosts scored two more in the sixth, the Raiders were within six runs at 12-6.
It would be as close as they’d get as Northeast ended the scoring with two more in the top of the seventh.
Brophy was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate while VanMeter added two more hits. Meeker struck out five Rebel batters in her seven innings of work in the pitchers’ circle.
Anamosa hit the road Tuesday, June 7, and in a doubleheader at Central DeWitt, succumbed to two more tight defeats opening with a 6-3 setback.
Trailing 5-0 through four frames, the Raiders battled back into the game when Frater, Venenga and Watters all scored in a three-run top of the fifth, but it would be all the Anamosa team would get as the hosts added insurance with a single run in the bottom of the sixth.
Watters was sensational going 4-for-4 at the plate that included a triple while Venenga also added two hits for the eight-hit offense.
The nightcap saw a reverse of roles as this time it was the Raiders scoring early, plating four in the top of the first when Venenga, Watters, Meeker and Appelhans all crossed the plate with Appelhans scoring Watters and Meeker with a two-run single before Venenga and Appelhans crossed thanks to a pair of passed balls.
The offense would be all Anamosa would get in the narrow 6-5 loss as the hosts plated one in the third, two in the fourth then forced extra frames with a single run in the bottom of the seventh.
The Raiders re-took the lead with a run in the top of eighth, but the hosts walked off with the win in the bottom half plating two to end it.
“This one was a heartbreaker,” Chapman said. “I challenged the girls to win every inning and good things will happen. We relied on one inning and that came back to hurt us and then defensive errors in the last two innings cost us the game.”
Watters’ two hits powered a six-hit Anamosa offense.