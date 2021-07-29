ANAMOSA
When they graced the field as Anamosa softball players, not too long ago, former All-State Raider superstars Jessie Frasher and Ellie Tallman were key components in bringing the Anamosa program back to the elite level.
Two summers ago, Frasher (a senior) and Tallman (a junior) were on the field when the Raiders made the program’s first regional championship game appearance since 1996. Last summer, Tallman was back there again as Anamosa once again fell one win short of reaching the ultimate goal of playing in Fort Dodge.
This summer, while neither were on the field of play as the Raiders finally reached the class 3A state softball tournament, both Frasher and Tallman were in the dugout as assistant coaches providing leadership and valuable knowledge for a mostly young Anamosa team who turned in one of the greatest campaigns in school history.
“They’ve been great to have in the dugout and huge assets to the program,” said Anamosa softball head coach Brad Holub of both Frasher and Tallman’s impact with the 2021 team.
“Jessie has been with us the last couple of years as a volunteer assistant coach while Ellie was our seventh-grade softball coach this summer and over the past few weeks has been able to be in the dugout with us as we made our march to the state tournament.”
Frasher, who graduated two years ago as one of the top catchers in school history, has also been a member of the Kirkwood Community softball team and when she’s wrapped up her collegiate duties with the Eagles, has enjoyed coaching at her alma mater each of the last two summers.
“Where else would I spend my summers than on a softball field,” said Frasher, who was approached by Holub after her senior year about the possibility of coaching her former teammates.
“There’s no other place I’d rather be. Brad, Cory (Keeney) and Maddie (Hansen) are great people to be around and really helped me find my love for the game again after it kind of disappeared for a while there during my junior year. When Brad offered me the volunteer position, I jumped at the opportunity, and have loved every second of it the last two summers. Hopefully this is something I can continue to do here for a long time. This program has a very bright future.”
Frasher, who mainly works with the team’s catchers, also offers advice anytime to anyone who needs or asks for it.
“It’s been so much fun being in the dugout this summer,” Frasher said. “The girls are so connected and enjoy being around each other, it’s such a great environment. The run to state has obviously been amazing too. It was always my dream to play in Fort Dodge, and while I wasn’t quite able to do it, I’m so happy for these girls. They’ve been through the battles for the last two years. That helped drive them here this summer. The third time was the charm and I’m just so thankful to them for allowing me to get this experience at state. I had the dugout view instead of the field view, but I’ll take it. Hopefully we can do it again.”
Tallman is in her first-year coaching with the Raider program having just spent the past few months prior to returning home this past May as a freshman member of the Division-II Minnesota State University softball team.
“I’ve had softball in my life every summer since I was eight-years-old,” Tallman said. “I wouldn’t know what to do in the summer without it. I had always planned on being a volunteer assistant and then when Brad asked me to take over the seventh-grade program, everything just fell into place.”
Coaching at the middle-school level did come with its fair share of adjustments for Tallman.
“This was a season of learning for me as much as it was for the seventh-grade girls I was coaching,” she said. “I had to realize the age group I was working with and try not to throw too many complex strategies at them. I had to have patience knowing it’s going to take time for the girls to get better, and watching that happen during the course of our season was so much fun, and very rewarding for me as a coach.”
During her seventh-grade run, Tallman would be able to be in the dugout at various Raider varsity home games, but once her head coaching duties ended, the former Raider was in the varsity dugout fulltime and enjoyed every thrill-filled moment of the team’s run to Fort Dodge.
“It was a bittersweet moment for me watching the girls play at the state tournament,” Tallman said. “More sweet than bitter of course. I just wish I could have been out there playing with them. Playing at state was always my dream, too. When we beat Crestwood and made it to state, I started crying tears of joy. We had finally done it after twice coming so close.”
Tallman, one of the top shortstops in school history during her playing days as a Raider, had a coaching role with the varsity team similar to Frasher in just being there for the girls whenever they had a question or needed some help.
“I helped out with the infielders mostly,” she said. “Then a lot of the girls would come to me for advice after an at-bat. The last few weeks I just tried to be positive with the girls in every situation. Games were getting so intense there at the end and at that point you don’t want to mess with changing too much.”
Both Frasher and Tallman will return to college softball next spring, Frasher moving to a new program with Grandview University after completing her two-year stint at Kirkwood.
“My first year at Kirkwood was pretty much lost due to COVID, but this sophomore season went well,” Frasher said. “I earned my spot at catcher splitting time there as well as playing some outfield. We made it to Nationals which fulfilled a goal, too. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens at Grandview. I’ve still got four years of eligibility left so hopefully I’ve got a lot of playing days still ahead of me.”
Frasher played in 40 games for the Eagles this past spring hitting .389 with 26 runs scored, 14 RBIs and jacked her second career collegiate home run at Indian Hills April 18, leading Kirkwood to a 6-1 win.
Tallman played in 29 games for the Mavericks, who not only posted an impressive 40-10 overall record, but also won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament championship last May with Tallman delivering a key RBI in the title tilt.
“I didn’t see a whole lot of the defensive part of the game this year,” said Tallman, who hit .391 (third on the team) last spring.
“I was mainly a DH and pinch-hitter this year. It was a great experience overall though. It’s insane how much quicker the girls are at this level compared to high school, and I learned the little things matter even more at this level. It was a great learning year and I added so much to my coaching tool box, too.”