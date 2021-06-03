ANAMOSA
When it comes to Anamosa softball, there’s very little that hasn’t been accomplished over the years for a program that has had some of the school’s most amazing team-success in the last 30 years.
But Raider sophomore Emily Watters did something in Anamosa’s 2021 season-opener hosting class 2A second-ranked Northeast Monday, May 24, that no other Raider softball player has ever done before.
Actually, her performance was so incredible, you have to wonder if we’ll ever see something like it again.
“Emily was absolutely dealing,” said Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, as his superstar sophomore pitcher recorded 23 of the game’s total of 24 outs by strikeout leading the Raiders (3-1, 2-0) to a thrilling 1-0 eight-inning victory over the Rebels in the first game of the doubleheader.
“She only allowed one hit in the game (a seventh inning single), and that was probably my fault for not calling the right pitch. I went away from what Emily had been so dominant throwing, and Northeast got their only hit of the game because of it. I went right back to formula though the rest of the way, and she went right back to dealing.”
The game actually opened with Watters walking the game’s first two batters, which also proved to be the only time Northeast had two players reach base in the same inning. The Raider hurdler then proceeded to strike out 16 straight Rebel batters and 18 of the next 19 before a seventh inning lead-off single broke up the no-hit bid.
Watters wasn’t fazed a bit as even with the go-ahead Northeast run at third base, she fanned the final two batters of the frame and the game went into extra innings.
That’s where Raider senior Grace Lubben decided it was time to end this thing.
Lubben led-off the eighth inning and blasted a walk-off solo home run on a 3-2 count as Anamosa fans breathed a sigh of relief, and then exulted in the huge victory for their class 3A 10th-ranked Raiders.
“Grace came up big in a huge spot,” Holub said. “Northeast has a heck of a pitcher who was also throwing a very nice game, but Grace got a hold of one sitting and waiting on a change-up and launched a no-doubter. What an amazing way to open the season. This is going to be tough to beat.”
Rylee Wickham and Maya Ludwig led the seven-hit Anamosa offense coming through with two each while Dilynn VanMeter and Joslin Banowetz also added hits ahead of Lubben’s massive game-ending blast.
Watters threw 123 pitches working all eight frames allowing just the one hit and two walks striking out 23 of the 28 total batters she faced in the contest.
The second game wouldn’t be quite so dramatic as the Raiders cruised to a 14-4, five-inning rout over the Rebels.
Northeast actually started the scoring plating two in the top of the first off Anamosa starting pitcher Mady Meeker, but the Raider offense also quickly went to work coming right back by scoring six times in the bottom half as Lubben and Meeker launched home runs to immediately re-claim momentum. Watters, Savanna Venenga, Banowetz and Chloe Breitbach also scored in the frame as Anamosa never looked back ending the game early with the 10-run rule.
“We got two bombs in the bottom of the first and then just kept adding on,” Holub said. “It was good to see the bats come alive. Northeast’s pitching was a bit of a drop-off from the first game, and we took advantage.”
Watters and Wickham both scored in the bottom of the fifth and after VanMeter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Lubben crossed the plate to end the game.
The Anamosa girls hosted class 3A third-ranked Mount Vernon Wednesday, May 26, and in another tight pitching duel dropped a tough 2-1 decision.
“Mount Vernon has a first-team All-State pitcher, so we knew it was going to be a good game,” Holub said. “There weren’t too many hits in this game, but it was Mount Vernon who got them when they needed them down the stretch.”
Watters and Mustang pitcher Jenna Sprauge each threw scoreless frame until the sixth when the visitors broke through plating two runs with the benefit of just one hit and one Anamosa error.
The Raiders tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh as Lubben scored to cut the deficit in half before the game-tying run was thrown out at the plate.
“We had a wild play there in the seventh having an out at home that we thought was safe,” Holub said. “The important thing about this game though, was that we battled against a very good Mount Vernon team and showed we can play right with them.”
Lubben, Lexi Bright and VanMeter tallied hits for the hosts while Watters was once again sensational in the pitcher’s circle fanning 13 Mustang batters tossing a two-hitter without allowing a walk or an earned run.
Anamosa hit the road for the first time this summer Friday, May 28, and against a pesky Easton Valley team had to score two runs in the top of the eighth to escape with a 9-7 triumph.
Lubben connected for a long first-inning home run that seemed to set the tone as the visitors plated three first inning runs, but the River Hawks continued to battle back all game long scoring two in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score and force extra frames.
Addy Appelhans and Meeker both scored in the eighth thanks to clutch RBI hits from Breitbach and Watters before Watters came in to pitch and closed the game out striking out three of the four batters she faced in the bottom of the eighth.
Meeker got the start and worked the game’s first 6.1 innings allowing seven hits and three earned run while fanning four.
Watters also powered the Raider offense ripping three of the team’s 12 total hits while Lubben, VanMeter and Banowetz all came through with two hits in the non-conference win.