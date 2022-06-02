ANAMOSA
The run through the 2021 slate was an absolute dream for the Anamosa softball team, culminating in the Raiders making their first state tournament appearance since 1996.
There were a lot of similarities between the 1996 and 2021 teams. Both had dominant pitching, timely offense with power and speed, and outstanding defense.
There’s something else this 2022 team would also like to have what the 1996 accomplished.
Making back-to-back trips to Fort Dodge.
The Raiders made back-to-back state tournament appearances in 1995 and 1996, and this year’s Anamosa program wants to once again follow that same script.
While the Anamosa team returns an impressive list of 11 letter winners this summer, they do lose the services of superstar graduated seniors in Grace Lubben, Lexi Bright and Delaney Frater.
But there’s one more person the Raider dugout will be without as well.
Head Coach Brad Holub, who accepted the same position with Solon.
While Holub helped build the Anamosa program back to elite status, the transition to a new head coach will be much more seamless as Holub’s assistant, Maddie (Hansen) Chapman, takes over the reins this year.
“This is honestly what I’ve wanted for a long time, to be a high school head softball coach,” said Chapman, who has been through the battles the last several seasons and knows each and every one of the Raider girls and what their strengths and weaknesses are.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am for this season. Things will look different this year and there are many factors for that. I believe you can’t coach every team the same. You must find what works for your girls, and we have a very different team than we did last year. We have some great leaders and some young talent. I am very excited to put the two together this year. I do this because I love the girls that we have here at Anamosa. Just genuine, good kids and we are going to have a lot of fun. Accountability, leadership, attention to detail and more knowledge of the game physically and mentally are all areas we are trying to improve on, all while keeping it fun.”
Anamosa fans were treated to all sorts of fun during a 2021 run that finished with a 32-11 overall record and a River Valley Conference North division championship rolling to a dominating 18-1 mark against league foes.
Back from that amazing run are 2022 letter winners in Emily Watters, Dilynn VanMeter, Maya Ludwig, Mady Meeker, Savanna Venenga, Rylee Wickham, Joslin Banowetz, Bree Brophy and Addy Appelhans.
Watters had arguably the greatest softball campaign in school history when you add what the then superstar sophomore accomplished in 2021.
Watters, now a junior, not only hit .504 with 49 runs scored, 54 hits, eight home runs, seven doubles, four triples, 27 stolen bases and slugged at an .810 clip last year, but was also one of the state of Iowa’s most dominating pitchers, regardless of class, throwing 162.2 innings with a mind-boggling 331 strikeouts and 0.86 earned run average.
“Emily will play many different roles for us this year,” Chapman said of her All-State star.
“You will see her pitch and play a couple of other positions. Could be catching, could be first base or anywhere in the outfield. I’m looking at us pitching as more of a staff this year and not just relying on Emily 24/7. I think we saw how burnt out she was by the state tournament last year and we’re looking to not have that happen again.”
But make no mistake about it, Watters will be a pitching mainstay and will lead a talented staff into 2022.
“Our team strength this season will be pitching,” Chapman said. “We have some depth between Emily, Mady and Dilynn. All have pitched in very high-level games and have continued to work hard in the off-season. I am excited to see all the success they’ll have in the circle. Pitching will be key to our success as a team by holding our opponents to minimal runs scored against us.”
Meeker, who made a start in the consolation game at the state tournament last summer, logged 44 innings with a 1.59 ERA and 20 strikeouts while VanMeter was also solid coming through with 37 strikeouts in 46.1 innings and a 4.83 ERA.
The Raiders, on many occasions, were able to completely outslug opponents last summer with their raw display of power, but with the loss of Lubben (8 home runs) and Bright (2), who combined for 10 home runs, can 2022 be more of the same?
“We have a core group of girls who will lead us,” Chapman said. “Returners Emily, Dilynn and Savanna all have so many different tools, you put them together and they will do damage.
“That being said, I am also very excited for some of the youth in our line-up to make a name for themselves.”
As defending conference champions and with so many letter winners returning to the roster, Anamosa is the odds-on favorite to claim yet another league crown this summer.
And Chapman agrees.
“I think we have another great opportunity ahead of us to be at the top of the conference,” she said. “But that will take us being at our best day-in and day-out.
“On our side of the conference I see Northeast and Cascade being towards the top. On the other side (South division) it could be Wilton or West Liberty. I also think this year will be different and could shake some things up by only having one varsity game per night and no doubleheaders.”
Wilton ran the table with a perfect 17-0 River Valley Conference South division record last summer and their plus-5.4 run differential was tops in the league. Anamosa was second at plus-4.7 and tops among North division teams.