FORT DODGE
It wasn’t the scenario the Anamosa softball team was hoping would play out when they arrived at the class 3A state tournament in Fort Dodge Monday, July 19.
The plan was to win the quarter-final contest against Atlantic that night and then have an entire day to rest before playing in the 3A state semi-final Wednesday afternoon.
That plan went to the wayside after an epic 11-innning, three-and-a-half-hour long 10-9 marathon loss at the hands of the Trojans that went deep into the night on Monday.
Now, the Raiders were forced to come back Tuesday, July 21, and with very little rest had to battle Clarke in a state tournament consolation contest at 3 p.m.
“We didn’t even leave the softball complex until after 11:30 p.m. Monday night and had to come back less than 16 hours later and play another game after such an emotional and heartbreaking loss the night before, it was tough on the girls. It was tough on all of us,” said Anamosa softball coach Brad Holub, as his team wrapped their 2021 state tournament with an 0-2 overall record and officially finished in a tie for seventh overall at the 3A event after coming up on the short end of a 4-2 score against the Indians.
“Honestly, I didn’t know how we would respond after what played out the night before, and the way it played out. The girls gave absolutely everything they had in that quarter-final game. I was wondering how much we’d have left in the tank for Tuesday afternoon. I was impressed.”
Emily Watters, Anamosa’s usual starting pitcher, was out for the consolation contest against Clarke after throwing more than 250 pitches with a sore arm the night before against Atlantic. Holub called upon Mady Meeker to step into the circle against the Indians, and the Raider sophomore tossed a solid game keeping the Raiders in the contest for all seven frames.
“We were right there with chances to score most of the game, but we just couldn’t get the big hit enough times to be able to end our state tournament with a win,” Holub said. “Mady did her job. She kept us in it.”
It was Clarke, the visiting team in the scoreboard, who struck first plating a run in the top of the first before Anamosa immediately answered with Watters, who opened the game for the Raiders with a triple and came in to score after an RBI ground-out off the bat of Savanna Venenga.
“I was impressed with how Mady kept her composure all game long,” said Raider senior catcher Lexi Bright. “She had confidence that she could get the job done, and we had confidence in her. She had those Clarke batters off-balance for a good part of the game throwing the nice change-up that she has.
“In the end though, I think we were just too sore and too exhausted from the night before. Offensively, we weren’t the team we were the night before. We struggled getting hits, and for most of this season we haven’t had too many problems getting those.”
The Indians broke the 1-1 tie right away in the top of the second as a lead-off walk came around to score handing Clarke a 2-1 lead.
Once again, it didn’t last long.
Watters singled to lead-off the bottom of the third and took second when Venenga was hit by a pitch. After a Grace Lubben fly to centerfield allowed Watters to tag and get to third, Bright singled her home to once again tie the score, this time at 2-2.
Unfortunately, it would be the final run the Raiders would score at state.
“We weren’t on our A-game against Clarke, that’s for sure,” Holub said. “We weren’t nearly as sharp as we usually are, but I have to credit the girls for coming back and playing again so quickly. They did give it their all, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Once again, it didn’t take the Indians long to break the tie, plating a single run in the top of the fourth before adding a huge insurance run in the sixth.
Anamosa did get runners on base in the fourth and fifth frames, but could not push runs across before the Raiders went down 1-2-3 in the sixth and seventh innings to close their 3A state tournament experience with the two-run defeat.
“Overall, I thought this state tournament was a great experience for everyone,” said Lubben, a senior who closed one of the greatest softball careers in Anamosa history with a fifth-inning single in her final at-bat as a Raider. The final hit for the team in the game.
“I think we all had a lot of fun. We came into this tournament saying that the ‘third time’s the charm,’ being this was Anamosa’s third time ever playing at state. We’re all so proud and happy to be able to make it here to Fort Dodge. This isn’t something that happens every year here. Yes, it didn’t go the way we hoped it would. I would have loved a shot at Davenport Assumption in the semi-finals, but our younger girls got a lot of valuable state tournament experience and I know they’re going to make it back here again.”
Raider bats managed six hits in the consolation contest, two coming from Watters, while Meeker tossed an eight-hitter striking out six Clarke batters.
“Obviously, this wasn’t what we were expecting to accomplish coming into the state tournament, going 0-2 and going home on Tuesday,” Bright said. “But our team is super young and super talented. The girls know now what it takes to get here, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they’re back again next year.”
Holub is also proud of what his team was able to accomplish in albeit a brief, but amazingly memorable state tournament experience.
“Coming in, we wanted to make a big splash at the state tournament, but I am so proud of how the girls competed,” said Holub, as his team wraps one of the greatest summers in program history with a 32-11 overall record.
“We got some clutch hits in that first game Monday from so many girls, it’s just tough to put into words what every one of these girls means to me and the program. They put their heart and souls into this season and trusted the process and trusted each other and were rewarded with a state tournament berth. That’s pretty special right there. We’ve taken steps as a program each of the last three years, and I’m sure the girls are going to do what it takes in the off-season for us to take another one next summer. That next step is not only making it back to Fort Dodge, but winning and getting in all three games once we get here.”