ANAMOSA
Fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2022 softball season than the one the Anamosa girls produced Monday, May 23, hosting North Cedar.
In fact, I think the Raiders themselves were pretty happy about it too.
Leading off the game, and the summer campaign, Emily Watters ripped a triple to the centerfield wall and two batters later scored the season’s first run crossing the plate thanks to a wild pitch.
The fun was just getting started.
“We started off the season great on our home field with a 7-2 win over North Cedar,” said new Anamosa softball head coach Maddie Chapman, who quickly picked up her first career victory as a coach.
“Emily Watters and Dilynn VanMeter both had great nights at the plate each going 3-for-3 and Mady Meeker had a great night in the circle with five strikeouts and a solid defense behind her. Emily came in to close the door in the sixth and seventh innings with six strikeouts.”
Anamosa (1-1, 1-1) added two more runs in that bottom of the first inning as VanMeter and Sophie Sander both walked ahead of an Addy Appelhans two-run double that instantly put the hosts ahead 3-0.
The Raiders weren’t done yet. Not by a longshot.
The very next inning Watters one-upped her first-inning triple with a lead-off solo home run and for the game missed the cycle by a mere double after singling in the sixth and coming around to score.
Watters also crossed the plate in a two-run fourth frame as teammate Hadley Frater led of that inning with a double and also scored.
Meeker kept North Cedar bats at bay throwing five-innings of six-hit softball fanning five batters before Watters came into the game throwing smoke striking out all six batters she faced with 33 pitches to close out the contest.
Anamosa hit the road for the first time this summer, making a long trip to play a talented Northeast team in Goose Lake Tuesday, May 24, where the team was handed a shocking 12-2, six-inning setback against the Rebels.
“It was a rough night on the road,” Chapman said. “We struggled to string hits together and errors on defense with a good hitting Goose Lake team were the reasons why we lost.”
Northeast plated two first-inning runs and never trailed in the game though the Raiders answered with one in the top of the second when Appelhans singled and wound-up stealing home to get the visitors on the board.
The Rebels had the answer however, plating three runs in the third to extend their advantage to 4-1, but once again it appeared Anamosa just wound not go away as Savanna Venenga singled and came around to score thanks to a Meeker RBI double.
Trailing just 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Raiders felt very much in the game.
Unfortunately, the Venenga run was the last one the team would score in the contest as the Rebels plated three runs in their half of the fourth before ending the game early with a four-run sixth, culminating with a walk-off two-run home run from Madison Kluever.
“Emily took the loss giving up nine hits, though she did have 11 strikeouts,” Chapman said. “The defense committing four errors behind her sure didn’t help either.”
Meeker led the six-hit Anamosa offense going 3-for-3 with two singles and a double while Appelhans added two hits to the effort.