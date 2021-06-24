ANAMOSA
After her brilliant 23-strikeout performance earlier this summer, Anamosa softball fans wondered if they would ever get to see another performance like the one Raider sophomore pitcher Emily Watters delivered against Northeast late last month.
Thursday, June 17, they witnessed pitching at its highest level once again, as Watters simply mowed down Iowa City Regina batters in leading class 3A sixth-ranked Anamosa to a 5-0 triumph over the visiting Regals.
“Emily gave up a lead-off single in the top of the first then proceeded to strike out 19 of the next 22 batters she faced,” said Raider softball coach Brad Holub, who like everyone else in attendance was in awe of Watters’ masterful performance.
“She also had a run of 13 straight strikeouts within that stretch. Simply an incredible performance that we just seem to be getting used to because it seems this is what she gives us almost every time she pitches. Tons of strikeouts and a chance to win pretty much every game.”
Anamosa (19-5, 10-1) jumped on Iowa City Regina quickly scoring two first inning runs as Lexi Bright blasted a two-out, two-run home run that plated teammate Grace Lubben, who had singled ahead of her.
The score stayed the same into the fifth when Savanna Venenga doubled and came around to score to push the Raider advantage to 3-0.
Anamosa tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth when Lubben and pinch-runner Leah Sleep both crossed the plate thanks to RBI’s from Dilynn VanMeter and Mya Ludwig.
Watters finished with 19 strikeouts while allowing the Regals a mere two hits and did not walk a batter in her seven sensational innings of work.
Anamosa bats scattered seven hits from seven different players while Lubben was also aggressive on the base paths tallying two steals.
The Raiders looked to continue their dominance hosting class 4A sixth-ranked Western Dubuque Friday, June 18, hoping to win their fifth straight game of the week but instead were handed a narrow 2-0 setback against the talented Bobcats in the first game of the doubleheader.
“Our offense was stifled by Western Dubuque’s pitcher (Sydney Kennedy),” said Holub, as Anamosa was shutout for the first time this summer and held to a season low one hit which came from Joslin Banowetz in the bottom of the seventh, breaking up Kennedy’s no-hit bid.
“Western Dubuque is a very good team who leads the Mississippi Valley Conference and we got to see that first hand. Emily pitched a great game too, only giving up two hits herself while striking out nine. She kept us in it, but our offense just struggled getting anything going all game long.”
The Raiders had base runners in the first (Lubben walk) and second (Ludwig walk) innings before the Banowetz single in the seventh while the Bobcats plated single runs in the first and sixth frames to win.
The second game played out much differently than the first, as offense was the name of the game with the visitors taking a wild 10-7 final.
“Both teams started different pitchers than the first game and both offenses got going,” Holub said. “We got Maddie Meeker back and she did a nice job in the circle taking over for Dilynn, who started and had a rough patch there early on. After both teams were scoring almost at will over the game’s first three innings, the game really settled down.”
The Bobcats opened with two runs in the top of the first before the Raiders answered with two of their own in the bottom half as Lubben blasted a two-run home run that also plated Watters to quickly knot the score.
Western Dubuque’s offense went right back to work in the second scoring four times before adding four more in the third taking a big 10-2 lead.
“I was proud of the way the girls responded to being down by eight runs,” Holub said. “That’s not a situation we’ve been in too often over the last few years and they battled back. That showed a lot of heart. We scored the game’s final five runs to make it a game again, and had our chances for even more.”
A Bright two-run single keyed a three-run Anamosa third inning that saw Watters, Chloe Breitbach and Lubben all cross the plate while Watters and Lubben scored in the seventh.
“Western Dubuque brought their No. 1 pitcher back into the game in the seventh, and after we had only one his against her in seven innings in the first game, we had three in one inning against her in the second game,” Holub said. “It was a great way to finish the game. Of course, we wanted to come all the way back and get the win, but to show that kind of toughness against a pitcher who had completely dominated us in the first game, shows what kind of team we have here. These girls just will never give up.”
Lubben was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored powering a nine-hit Raider offense while Watters and Bright added two more hits each to the offensive effort.
Van Meter got the start in the circle and worked the game’s first three frames allowing seven earned runs while striking out two Bobcat batters before Meeker threw the final four frames of three-hit shutout softball striking out one.
Anamosa’s week opened Monday, June 14, hosting a talented Cedar Rapids Xavier team and after taking a 5-0 lead early, held on for a 5-3 victory over the Saints.
“We were able to manufacture a first inning run and really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Holub said. “Emily worked a walk in the first inning and she actually had three of them in the game which is exactly what we want out of our lead-off hitter. She got on base and we scored runs.”
Watters crossed the plate in the first frame to give the hosts a quick 1-0 lead before Lubben and Bright both singled and scored in the third to push the Anamosa advantage to 3-0.
Watters walked again in the fourth and after a Breitbach single followed, Lubben drove home both of them with a single that put the Raiders up 5-0.
Cedar Rapids Xavier answered scoring three times in the top of the sixth, recording two of their four total hits in the contest before Watters was able to escape without further damage.
“This was a nice win against a good team,” Holub said. “The girls did what they had to do to get the job done.”
Anamosa continued with their out of conference run Tuesday, June 15, sweeping past host Central DeWitt taking 12-1 and 6-5 decisions.
The Raiders dominated the opener ending it in five frames using a huge five-run second and four-run third to blow the game wide open.
Anamosa bats ripped seven hits in scoring the 12 runs led by two from Watters, who tossed the complete game from the pitcher’s circle allowing a mere four hits while fanning 12 Saber batters.
The nightcap wouldn’t be quite so easy for the visitors however, as after taking a 6-1 advantage, Central DeWitt rallied scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth and had the go-ahead runners on base before Watters was able to work the visitors out of trouble.
“Dilynn pitched the first five inning and was absolutely cruising right along until the sixth,” said Holub. “Central DeWitt started getting to her and we brought Emily in to finish up picking up her first save.”
A Bright two-run single in the top of the first plated Watters and Lubben to quickly hand the Raiders a 2-0 lead before a Watters RBI double in the third scored Ludwig.
After the hosts scored a single run in the bottom of the first, VanMeter singled home Lubben in the third giving the Raiders a 4-1 advantage before Watters and Breitbach crossed the plate in the fifth giving Raiders fans what they thought was a comfortable five-run lead.
Watters was outstanding at the plate going 3-for-4 with two runs score while Breitbach and Bright added two hits each for the solid nine-hit Anamosa offense.
Watters tossed the final two frames in the circle as well and fanned three Saber batters to close it out.