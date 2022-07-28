ANAMOSA
The odds were stacked against the Anamosa softball team and first-year head coach Maddie Chapman well before the 2022 season started.
Not only were the Raiders, coming off one of their greatest campaigns in decades last summer and first state tournament berth since 1996, faced with the loss of graduated seniors Grace Lubben, Lexi Bright and Delaney Frater, but season-ending injuries cost the team the talents of juniors Joslin Banowetz, Mya Ludwig and Rylee Wickham well before the opener.
It was going to be a much different looking softball team than the one that claimed a River Valley Conference championship last summer, was ranked in the top-15 all of last year and was a pre-season top-10 pick heading into this 2022 campaign.
That didn’t stop the Raider girls from doing their best to try and defy the overwhelming odds however, as a young group of mainly freshmen, sophomores and eighth graders gradually improved during the course of the season to the point they played some of their best softball down the stretch.
“The season played out like I thought it would,” said Chapman, who took over the reins of the program this summer from Brad Holub, who moved on to Solon.
“I knew we were going to have to learn to play together with so many new faces on the team and new positions being played. I think we saw the beginning of the season reflect that.”
Anamosa, after defeating North Cedar in the 2022 opener, dropped 11 of their next 14 games before going on a run winning 10 of their next 14.
“We grew tremendously, learned who we were together and the end of the season reflected that,” said Chapman, as the Raiders wrapped the summer with a 14-18 overall record and were a solid 11-7 overall in the River Valley Conference posting an 8-4 mark against North division competition, good enough to place a solid second in the league.
“Yes, we had tough losses, but that was just a part of our learning experience. We also had great wins that reflected our potential at the end of the season. The big factors that played into this year was the overall youth of our team and new positions that were being played.”
That youth was everywhere, as only senior Mady Meeker, junior Emily Watters and sophomores Dilynn VanMeter and Savanna Venenga returned to the 2022 roster with experience from the amazing 2021 run.
Sophomore Jorja Culver, freshmen Addy Appelhans, Hadley Frater, Bree Brophy and Norah Humpal as well as eighth graders Olivia Miller and Rebekah Graham were all thrust into varsity action in some varying shape or form.
And the youngsters leaned on those aforementioned foursome, who were all able to turn in sensational summers on the diamonds.
The leader however, was unquestioned.
The team’s lone senior, Mady Meeker.
“Mady is a special kid,” Chapman said. “I saw her grow tremendously in her time at Anamosa. Her calm, cool and collected leadership will be greatly missed. She brought so many qualities to the team on the field getting a clutch hit, pitching out of a tight situation, pick a ball at first base or run down a ball in the outfield. She played so many roles for us and was always willing to do whatever the team needed.
“Off the field she kept the mood light. But there is one thing people need to know about Mady, and this will take her far in life. When she wasn’t on the softball field this summer for a game or practice, she was almost always working a 10-hour day as a CNA (certified nursing assistant). Sometimes up until 30-minutes before she had to be at the field. That kind of work ethic will take her a long way in life and I am very proud and excited for her future.”
On the field Meeker hit a solid .287 at the plate with 24 RBIs (tied for second on the team). In the pitchers’ circle she logged 86.2 innings striking out 78 batters while posting a 3.63 earned run average.
While the Raiders came into the 2022 campaign with little in the way of experience, that won’t be the case in 2023 as Watters headlines an impressive list of returners.
“We have a lot of girls coming back and I could not be more excited,” Chapman said. “Including those who were out with injuries this summer. Each girl specifically knows what they need to work on and the best thing they can do right now is take a little of time off and then get back into doing a little bit of softball here and there to stay in the swing of things.”
Watters, an All-State selection last season who will undoubtedly be honored here again very soon, was sensational once again this summer leading all of class 3A with her .591 batting average and .694 on-base percentage while her slugging percentage (1.023) was second in the class.
That was merely at the plate.
In the pitchers’ circle Watters’ 214 strikeouts was fourth among all 3A hurlers and she collected them by throwing just 113.2 innings.
Overall, the superstar junior, who can also play pretty much any position on the diamond defensively, tallied six home runs, 27 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 41 runs scored with 10 doubles and five triples. She was also among the state leaders in walks being issued 23 of them (fourth in the state) as she rarely saw good pitches to hit, but when she did, rarely missed them.
“Emily was our leader at the plate and that came as no surprise to anyone,” Chapman said. “She has such an advantage because she understands the game at such a high level. Yes, she has all the physical skills, but her mental edge is what makes her an elite athlete.”
Appelhans, Venenga and VanMeter all rose to the occasion as well.
Appelhans, in her first full season at the varsity level, hit .370 (second on the team). Venenga drilled softballs at a .363 clip (third on the team) and took over the all-important shortstop position vacated by the injured Banowetz, who was recovering from knee surgery. VanMeter also had a big season hitting .320 with 24 RBIs.
“Addy and Dilynn were a couple of our other big leaders,” Chapman said. “We switched the line-up later in the season and it worked out well as it allowed Addy to be on base for Emily to drive her in. Same thing for Dilynn driving Emily in. When those three were on base, it typically ended up being a good night.”
While Watters and Meeker handled most of the pitching duties this past season, VanMeter also helped out and will most likely step into a larger role next summer.
“Emily’s pitching was huge to our success as she just rolled in the strikeouts making things easier on our young defense,” Chapman said. “I did not want to burn her out this year like we saw last year, which is why we relied on the entire pitching staff. But if you asked Emily, she would tell you she wants the ball every game and will do whatever it takes to give her team the best chance on the field as possible.
“Mady did her job as well. She’s not a strikeout pitcher like Emily, but forces a lot of ground balls and lets her defense help her out. Dilynn has a lot of natural power and I am looking forward to her stepping into a new role next year.”
Could that year be one that once again ends in Fort Dodge?
Chapman thinks it could.
“I truly think we can be back at the state tournament level next year,” she said. “That is the goal already. But that starts with not expecting state, but putting in the work this off-season to get there. Holding their teammates accountable to putting in the work on their own time.”