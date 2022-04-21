ANAMOSA
Anyone who has watched Anamosa’s Emily Watters play over the past three seasons with the Raider softball program knows the superstar Raider junior is more than capable of playing at the collegiate level.
Watters has helped Anamosa to a stretch of success unlike anything fans have seen witnessed since the mid-1990s, and her numbers make her one of the greatest players the program has ever produced.
That success, and those numbers have made Watters a highly sought-after recruit.
But, at what level?
Division-I? II? III? Junior college?
All four levels have been recruiting, or at bare minimum showing interest in Watters. But, after playing the recruiting game over the past several months, the Raider pitcher, catcher, first-baseman, outfielder, you name it because she can play them all and play them at an extremely high level, decided to shut things down.
In the end, Missouri Western State University is where Watters gave her pledge to play her collegiate softball. And she’s more than comfortable with the decision.
“Missouri Western State is actually the first place I visited,” said Watters, who verbally committed to the Division-II Griffons’ program located in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Jan. 29.
“I was playing in a tournament in St. Joseph last fall and Coach Maddie (new Anamosa softball coach Maddie Hansen) came with me and we visited the campus and talked with the coaches. Missouri Western had everything I was looking for in a softball program and in a university. I even talked with professors who showed me what the university could offer from the academic end of things, too. I was really impressed by that. This was just an unofficial visit and they didn’t have to take the time out of their day to talk to me, but they did. That really showed me they cared about their students, or even potential students.”
But with recruiting just getting heated up, Watters had numerous other options on the table and needed to see what other softball programs and their universities had to offer.
In the end, nothing could compare to Missouri Western State.
“I visited Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana on Jan. 16, and from the very start I just wasn’t a fan,” she said. “I couldn’t see myself in that program or playing for those coaches. That visit just made me feel that maybe D-I wasn’t the level that was meant for me. The entire time I just kept thinking that the smaller school feel was going to be where I fit best and where I would be most comfortable. In the end, it was.
“I just never really enjoyed the entire recruiting process either. It wasn’t one of my favorite things to have gone through, so that’s why I committed to Missouri Western State when I did. I was ready for it to be over. I knew where I wanted to go, my parents loved it down there, too.”
Watters, who can’t sign with the Griffons until her senior season, will be playing for a coach with Anamosa ties, too.
Joe Yegge, the former Kirkwood Community College softball coach, was instrumental in former Raider Jessie Frasher playing for the Eagles before he bolted for a job at DePaul University in Chicago.
Yegge is entering his first season as head coach with the Griffons this spring.
“On my visit we were able to talk specifics and where I might play to best help the program,” Watters said. “I would like to play a position other than pitcher, and the coaches agreed that there will be opportunities for me to do that. Pitching isn’t where I would have to play all the time, but I would still work with their pitching coach and take pitching lessons.”
Watters, who hit .504 last season for the Anamosa softball program and scored a team-best 62 runs with 21 doubles, two triples and four home runs, showed she was one of the top offensive threats in the state. Her defense at catcher, first base and in the outfield was elite as well.
But her pitching was simply off the charts.
As a mere sophomore last summer Watters posted a 0.86 earned run average striking out 331 batters in a mere 162.2 innings pitched and allowed just 70 hits.
“I know pitching is what most of the schools were looking at me for,” Watters said. “But Missouri Western is at least giving me a chance to play a different position. And I appreciate that chance, but in the end I’ll play whatever position helps out the team the most.”
Watters, who is still planning on taking an official visit to Missouri Western State sometime soon, was also receiving interest from numerous other D-I schools, including the University of Iowa, Illinois, DePaul and South Dakota State along with dozens of D-II, D-III and junior college programs.
“I had visits set up with South Dakota State, DMACC and DePaul too, but for one reason or another I was never able to make those visits,” Watters said. “Honestly, I’m happy the whole thing is over. I really wanted to commit somewhere before the start of the softball season this summer. The whole process was taking a lot out of me and I didn’t want anything taking my focus away from our goals this year at Anamosa.
“We want to get back to state. Win a game at state and hopefully after we do that, go somewhere with it. I’m excited for the season to start.”
Watters also has plenty of people she’d like to thank for her being able to reach for her dreams.
“All my coaches over the years going all the way back to my 10U team (a team she played on as an eight-year-old), but also my parents (Misty and Gabe) and my brother (Jackson),” she said. “Jackson gave up a lot for me to be able to play club ball and I appreciate all the sacrifices my family made for me to reach this level.”