DES MOINES
Opposing softball teams knew well before they played Anamosa this summer that superstar Emily Watters was the one player on the Raider roster they couldn’t allow to hurt them.
In the end, it wouldn’t matter.
And it was Watters who made sure of it.
The Raider junior was going to find a way to help her Anamosa softball team win games, and even while the she was being intentionally, or sometimes even unintentionally walked so many times this past summer, Watters was still able to produce an All-State type campaign.
And coaches took notice.
Watters was named a class 3A second-team All-State softball selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) recently.
The honor is the second in a row for Watters, who was also named a second-team pick in 2021.
This season however, somehow, someway she was able to raise her game to an entirely new level hitting an amazing .591 overall, tops in all of class 3A, while her .694 on-base percentage also led the state.
Watters was also among the best in the class in finishing second in slugging percentage (1.023), third in triples (5) and fourth in walks (23).
And that was just her production at the plate.
From the pitchers’ circle Watters was fourth in all of class 3A in strikeouts (214) while working 113.2 innings, averaging nearly two strikeouts per frame this summer.
Overall, Watters also led the Raiders in runs scored (41), hits (52), doubles (10), home runs (6), hit by pitches (9) and stolen bases (21) while amazingly only striking out a mere two times all summer long in 88 official at-bats offensively.
In the circle she was also dominant topping the team in innings pitched while posting a 2.22 earned run average.
Watters was one of numerous River Valley Conference standouts to earn All-State honors from the IGCA, 18 to be exact, with nine being named to class 3A teams and another nine in class 2A where Iowa City Regina’s Angela Kessler was also named Coach of the Year.
Davenport Assumption led all class 3A programs with six players named to All-State teams while state champion Mount Vernon as well as Williamsburg each had five players honored.
Joining Watters on the class 3A All-State softball second-team were: Helen Sons, jr. (Davenport Assumption), Jessie Wardlow, jr. (Davenport Assumption), Brooklyn Baumgardner, so. (Ballard), Meghan Hopp, sr. (Central Lee), Addie McGess, so. (Chariton), Taylor Christman, so. (Des Moines Christian), Ruth Tauber, 8th, Dubuque Wahlert), Tierani Teslow, jr. (Dubuque Wahlert), Rylee German, sr. (Eddyville-Blakesburg Fremont), Nadia Teleckey, sr. (Mount Vernon), Ali Russler, jr. (New Hampton), Madison Kluever, so. (Northeast), Ally Ringsby, sr. (Roland-Story), Rylee Carney, sr. (Saydel), Addie Brown, sr. (Sergeant Bluff Luton), Willow Bleeker, jr. (Sioux Center), Sophia Kreutner, jr. (Vinton-Shellsburg), Lauren Krieger, so. (West Burlington), Finley Hall, jr. (West Liberty), Elle Ridgeway, jr. (Williamsburg) and Rylee Vercande, sr. (Williamsburg).
Earning first-team class 3A All-State honors were: Sydney Hoskins, so. (Albia), Bella Nigey, sr. (Davenport Assumption), Sydney Roe, sr. (Davenport Assumption), Ella Husak, so. (Ballard), Sam Vetter, jr. (Ballard), Madeline Barker, jr. (Davis County), Anna Weathers, fr. (Des Moines Christian), Tatum Dunlavy, so. (Estherville-Lincoln Central), Rylee Yager, fr. (Estherville-Lincoln Central), Maia Bentley, sr. (Mount Vernon), Addison Gookin, so. (Mount Vernon), Jenna Sprague, sr. (Mount Vernon), Brynnlin Kroymann, sr. (Northeast), Reagan Faber, jr. (Roland Story), Dakota Lake, jr. (Saydel), Tatum Schmalbeck, jr. (Sioux Center), Isabel Bernard, fr. (Sumner-Fredericksburg), Lauren Summers, jr. (West Burlington), Pearson Hall, fr. (West Liberty), Sailor Hall, sr. (West Liberty), Peyton Driscoll, jr. (Williamsburg) and Shannon Finn, so. (Williamsburg).
Earning third-team class 3A All-State accolades were: Addy Halstead, jr. (Albia), Lillian Etherington, jr. (Algona), Maddie Loken, sr. (Davenport Assumption), Abby Odean, jr. (Davenport Assumption), Jada Jensen, jr. (Atlantic), Mya Hillers, fr. (Center Point-Urbana), Layne Braby, sr. (Chariton), Macy Hill, sr. (Davis County), Bailey Welu, jr. (Dubuque Wahlert), Molly Shafer, fr. (Eddyville-Blakesburg Fremont), Emma Hoyle, jr. (Greene County), Carlin Smith, sr. (MOC-Floyd Valley), Ashlynn Steen, sr. (Mount Vernon), Emma Kjergaard, fr. (Northeast), Leah Mangelsen, fr. (Northeast), Riley Johannes, jr. (PCM), Makenna Kleinhesselink, sr. (Sheldon), Taylor Schneider, jr. (Spirit Lake), Hayley Vaske, jr. (West Delaware), Kyley Collins, 8th, West Liberty), Randi Childress, jr. (West Lyon) and Jenna Thurm, jr. (Williamsburg).
Mount Vernon’s Robin Brand was named 3A Coach of the Year.