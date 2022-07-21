ANAMOSA
Turning in one of the greatest pitching-hitting combos in school history during a phenomenal 2021 run that ended at the state tournament, what possibly could Anamosa junior superstar Emily Watters do for an encore in 2022?
How about be even better?
Not too sure many people though that would have even been possible?
But somehow, that’s exactly what Watters did.
Especially at the plate.
But her mind-boggling numbers in the circle is where Watters earned her All-River Valley North division nod as an elite-team pitcher, one of just three named in the entire 14-team league.
But Watters wasn’t the only Raider softball player getting noticed for their 2022 performances in league play, as teammates in sophomore Dilynn VanMeter, freshman Addy Appelhans and senior Mady Meeker were all named All-North division picks.
Sophomore Savanna Venenga was an honorable mention selection helping the Anamosa team through a summer that saw the team go 8-4 against North division competition and were 11-7 against the league overall, good enough to finish second in the North.
Watters’ name was all over the league statistics this past season as her 150 strikeouts easily topped runner-up Madison Kluever (87 Ks) by a whopping 63 while her .151 opponent batting average also led the league. Watters’ earned run average (1.98), wins (7) and saves (1) were all second-best.
But that was merely pitching.
Watters’ batting numbers were absolutely off the charts as well.
When the Anamosa junior got a pitch to hit this past summer, and she didn’t get many, Watters didn’t miss them hitting a sizzling .592 in River Valley action (tops in the league) while her home runs (5) and RBIs (20) also topped the conference as she claimed the RVC’s offensive triple-crown.
Watters also led the league in runs scored (26), total bases (54), on-base percentage (.726), slugging percentage (.1.102), walks (17) and hit by pitches (7) while striking out an amazing one time all summer long against RVC pitching.
There wasn’t a single player in the entire conference who could even come close to rivaling numbers like Watters produced in the pitching circle and at the plate this summer, as the superstar junior continues to boggle the mind with her phenomenal softball skills.
Watters’ teammates managed some pretty impressive numbers of their own, as Appelhans, her in her first campaign as a varsity starter, ripped softballs at a .388 clip in league play while also leading the team in doubles with eight and anchoring the outfield at center.
Appelhans’ eight doubles were second in the league and her 21 runs scored was fourth.
VanMeter hit .377, fourth on the team, and was second with 14 RBIs against RVC foes while her six doubles were tied for fourth-best in the league.
Meeker, like Watters, was a dual threat hitting and pitching coming through with a .295 average at the plate and 3.85 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 52.2 innings in the circle.
Venenga, with the season-long injury to shortstop Joslin Banowetz, moved from the outfield a year ago to take over the lead spot in the infield and had a solid campaign not only in the field, but at the plate hitting .377 against RVC pitching and her 22 singles were second in the league.
Joining Watters on the RVC’s elite-team were: pitchers- Watters, Sailor Hall, sr. (West Liberty) and Charlotte Brown, jr. (Wilton); catchers- Brynnlin Krogmann, sr. (Northeast) and Finley Hall, sr. (West Liberty); infielders- Leah Mangelsen, fr. (Northeast), Pearson Hall, fr. (West Liberty), Devin Simon, jr. (Cascade) and Dakota Mitchell, fr. (Mid-Prairie); outfielders- Emma Kjergaard, fr. (Northeast), Claudia Noonan, so. (Cascade), Peyton Souhrada, sr. (Wilton) and Shannon Head, sr. (Durant); utility- Madison Kluever, so. (Northeast), Kiley Collins, 8th, West Liberty), Emma Nibaur, sr. (Iowa City Regina) and Alyssa Hefflefinger, jr. (North Cedar).
Earning All-RVC North division honors with VanMeter, Appelhans and Meeker were: pitchers- Kate Green, fr. (Cascade) and Kendall Smith, sr. (North Cedar); catchers- Taryn Hoffman, jr. (Cascade) and Katie Roher, jr. (Monticello); infielders- VanMeter, Jeorgia Neumann, fr. (Northeast), Brianna Koppes, jr. (Cascade) and Jaelyn Aitchison, jr. (Monticello); outfielders- Appelhans, Paige Holst, jr. (Northeast), Addison Frake, 8th, (Cascade) and Jamie Robertson, sr. (Camanche); utility- Meeker, Danica Eberhart, sr. (Northeast), Keziah McQuillen, so. (Monticello), Aubrey Carstensen, sr. (Camanche), Haley Hefflefinger, fr. (North Cedar) and Cydney Tath, 8th, Bellevue).
Earning honorable mention status with Venenga were: Cianna Newman, fr. (Camanche), Mallory Steiner, sr. (Monticello), Ella Nauman, fr. (Cascade), Mollie Ries, fr. (North Cedar), Morgan Meyer, jr. (Bellevue) and Ella Trenkamp, so. (Northeast).
Northeast’s Travis Eversmeyer was named North division Coach of the Year after guiding the Rebels to a divisional crown and 14-3 overall conference record.
Earning All-RVC South division honors were: pitchers- Kylie Schult, sr. (Durant) and Sydney Knebel, fr. (Mid-Prairie); catchers- Courtney Kessler, jr. (Iowa City Regina) and Bailey Kraklio, 8th, (Durant); infielders- Ally Happ, sr. (Durant), Kylie Struck, jr. (West Liberty), Taylor Drayfahl, jr. (Wilton) and Lanie Meyer, fr. (West Branch); outfielders- Madeline Schrader, jr. (Mid-Prairie), Gabi Robertson, so. (Mid-Prairie), Kinsey Drake, fr. (Wilton) and Avery Kies, so. (Iowa City Regina); utility- Lexi Klinkkammer, sr. (West Branch), Sophie Buysse, fr. (West Liberty), Catie Hook, so. (Wilton), Sophie Miller, 8th (Mid-Prairie) and Gabby Sueppel, so. (Iowa City Regina).
Earning South division honorable mention status were: Alyse Klinkkammer, so. (West Branch), Kennedy Jehle, so. (Durant), Hayley Madlock, jr. (Wilton), Brittany Kinsinger, sr. (Mid-Prairie), Laci Chambliss, fr. (Iowa City Regina) and Ady Bell, fr. (West Liberty).
Wilton’s Kortney Denkman was named South division Coach of the Year after guiding the Beavers to a runner-up finish in the division (behind West Liberty) and 10-5 conference record.