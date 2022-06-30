ANAMOSA
Two obviously very evenly matched teams met in Anamosa Monday, June 20, and after the Raiders and visiting Monticello had completed their River Valley Conference doubleheader, an amazing 20 innings had been played ending with the hosts claiming a thrilling and extremely hard-earned sweep.
“An extra-inning win was a great way for us to learn how to compete,” said Anamosa softball coach Maddie Chapman, after her team walked-off with a 7-6 triumph in the opener when Dilynn VanMeter singled home teammate Savanna Venenga from second base for the game-winning and game-ending run in the bottom of the ninth.
“The girls dug down and truly wanted it. I loved seeing that, too.”
Anamosa (12-15, 7-5) jumped all over the Panthers early on plating three first inning runs as Emily Watters, VanMeter and Mady Meeker all scored.
Monticello however, had an answer.
The Panthers rallied immediately scoring two second-inning runs then added two more in the fourth and fifth frames that had Raider fans in shock as their team was all of a sudden in a 6-3 hole.
They would have nothing to fear.
The Raiders plated three more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Watters, Meeker and Addy Appelhans all crossed the plate, and what appeared to be a high volume run-fest all of a sudden turned into a pitcher’s duel as neither team would score again for the game’s next four-and-a-half frames before the late Anamosa heroics.
“We allowed Monticello back in the game with a couple of errors, but we came right back and didn’t give up until the game was won,” Chapman said. “Very proud of these girls and the strides they are making.”
Venenga was sensational at the top of the Anamosa order going 4-for-6 in the nine-inning contest while Watters, Meeker, Appelhans and VanMeter all added two hits each for the powerful 16-hit offense.
Watters, after a bit of a rough start in the first four frames, settled down in the pitchers’ circle and was outstanding working all nine frames allowing nine hits and four earned runs while striking out an impressive 16 Panther batters.
The exhausted teams went back at it again in the second game, and unbelievably worked some more serious overtime going a mind-boggling 11 innings before the Raiders claimed a 6-4 triumph.
With the Panthers the home team on the scoreboard this time, it wasn’t a walk-off Anamosa win at the end as VanMeter doubled home Appelhans and Watters in the top of the 11th and Watters made the lead working a scoreless bottom of the 11th that included a pair of strikeouts.
“Mady threw a great game and Emily finished it off and had her back,” Chapman said. “Dilynn was hot all night. Even if it was an out, she was hitting the ball hard getting the game-winning hits in each.”
Much like the opener, it was Anamosa taking an early lead as the Raiders plated three third-inning runs before Monticello answered with three of their own in the bottom of the fourth to even the score.
After Watters scored in top of the fifth, the Raiders had their lead back before the Panthers rallied yet again, and this time it was in their final at-bat in the bottom of the seventh plating a single run to force extra frames for a second straight time.
The two teams battled through pressure-filled scoreless frames in the eighth, ninth and 10th innings before the late Anamosa heroics in the 11th.
VanMeter was sensational coming through with three hits and four RBIs while Meeker helped herself with three hits. Venenga added two hits while Watters walked five times and scored three runs.
Watters also tossed the final five frames in the pitchers’ circle striking out 13 Monticello batters while allowing a mere two hits of shutout softball. Meeker got the start and worked five innings of six-hit softball striking out four.
Anamosa hit the road two days later traveling to Camanche Wednesday, June 22, and with Watters completely dominating, the Raiders rolled to a 5-1 victory.
“Emily threw a no-hitter and stayed hot at the plate, too,” Chapman said. “Solid bats from all around allowed us to come out with a good win. Base hits from the core of our lineup allowed us to string hits and runs together while taking advantage of being allowed extra bases.”
The Raiders broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth plating two runs when Watters doubled and scored ahead of VanMeter, who singled. The team added three more in the fifth as Hadley Frater, Appelhans and Watters all crossed the plate.
The Storm scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh.
Watters was absolutely brilliant striking out 19 of the 23 batters she faced.
Watters added two hits offensively as well as did Meeker, who came through with two RBIs. VanMeter also stayed hot going 2-for-4.
Anamosa returned at home Thursday, June 23, and against visiting and class 2A fourth-ranked West Liberty, a Raider nemesis over the last several seasons, were handed a bitter 4-2 setback.
“This was a tough game and a good pitchers duel,” Chapman said. “We gave them all four runs they scored through mental and physical errors. It wasn’t one of our best defensive nights and we didn’t stick to our offensive plan and approach either.”
The Comets broke a scoreless tie plating two in the top of the third before striking for two more in the fifth to take a 4-0 advantage.
Anamosa rallied in the sixth when Appelhans and Watters both crossed the plate, but it would be all the hosts would get in the tough two-run defeat.
Raider bats were limited to four hits (singles from Venenga, VanMeter, Frater and Jorja Culver) while Watters was her solid self in the circle striking out 14 West Liberty batters allowing seven hits and three earned runs.
“West Liberty is a good team and took advantage of our mistakes,” Chapman said. “One small hiccup in our week, and something to learn from and move on.”
Anamosa did move on, and did so quickly, too, rolling to a pair of lopsided 13-1 and 12-0 routs hosting Clinton Friday, June 24.
“A great pitching outing from Mady and a great night for our bats up and down the line-up,” said Chapman about the Raiders’ game-one win.
“We played great defense, had great pitching and hit well. We went through a lot of situations and executed well whether it was getting bunts down, stealing on balls in the dirt or advancing runners with a simple hit. We did the little things well and it showed.”
The second game played out much like the first.
“We had great success in all areas of the game, and Dilynn pitched her first full game of the season and got her first win,” Chapman said. “She attacked the zone and her defense made plays. We continued to execute offensive situations well and took advantage of Clinton errors, and that’s what good teams do.”