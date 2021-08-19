ANAMOSA
There was plenty of pressure on the Anamosa softball team coming into the 2021 campaign.
Two straight losses in class 3A regional championships games, a mere win away from the coveted state tournament, had players, coaches and fans frustrated.
There was no way the Raiders were going to stretch that maddening streak to three in a row when Anamosa played Crestwood in yet another regional title tilt last month, this time on their own home field in Anamosa.
“That might have been the difference this year compared to the last two,” said Raider softball coach Brad Holub, who was named River Valley Conference North division co-Coach of the Year.
“We got to play this regional final at home, and that, with the experience of playing in those other two, helped us finally reach our goal of playing at the state tournament.”
Anamosa’s trip to Fort Dodge was the program’s first since 1996, and while the Raiders may have exited the 2021 tournament a little quicker than they would have hoped going 0-2 at the event, the mere experience of finally reaching the ultimate goal was exactly what players and coaches had hoped for.
“The third time was the charm,” said Raider senior Grace Lubben, who turned in one of the top seasons an Anamosa softball player has ever produced helping the team to a 32-11 overall record this summer and third straight River Valley Conference North division championship going 12-0 against North division teams and 18-1 overall against league foes (second only to undefeated Wilton of the South division).
“We used that term coming into the state tournament and while we all wanted to stick around in Fort Dodge a little longer than we did, I am so proud of what this team accomplished this season. The younger girls got this state experience and that’s going to be huge for them going forward. The team really bonded this year, too, and that made everything extra special for everyone. I know Anamosa will get back to the state tournament again very soon. We’re not going to have to wait another 25 years.”
Lubben, an All-State selection again this past season, is one of three seniors graduating the Raider program with classmates Lexi Bright and Delaney Frater, and all left their undeniable marks on Anamosa history.
“No doubt about it,” said Holub. “They all gave their heart and soul to the program and helped bring Raider softball back to where it belongs, playing at the state tournament.”
Lubben, who will be playing for Kirkwood Community College next season, turned in a mind-bogging campaign that saw her lead all of class 3A in on-base percentage (.647) and walks (26) while also finishing fourth in the class in batting average (.529) and stolen bases (35). Her 54 runs batted in were fifth-best in all of class 3A.
Bright had a huge summer of her own hitting .371 while her 53 RBIs were sixth in 3A. Bright also handled the Raider pitching staff from her catching position all summer long giving the program outstanding leadership and defense.
Frater, who battled injuries off and on all summer long, gave the team another added weapon in the outfield defensively while also have a knack for coming through with the big hit offensively right when the Raiders seemed to need it the most.
While the loss of the three seniors will be massive, Holub does return the bulk of his squad for another run at the state tournament in 2022, keyed by All-State star Emily Watters.
The sophomore may have had one of the best combination hitting and pitching seasons any Anamosa softball player has ever seen. Watters hit .504 with an incredible 62 runs scored (second on all of class 3A) and 21 doubles (led 2A).
That was just in the batter’s box.
In the pitcher’s circle Watters was equally as impressive leading 3A in strikeouts with 331 (an amazing 57 ahead of Atlantic’s Olivia Engler who had 274 to finish second in the state) while her earned run average (0.86) and opponent batting average (.116) were both second in the state.
“Emily did it all for us all season long from the top of the batting order,” Holub said. “She could also steal bases too. The kid is a five-tool player who just has that rare ability to make the difficult look incredibly easy. Only the great ones are able to do that, and Emily has shown she’s a pretty special talent.”
The program also returns junior Mady Meeker, sophomores Joslin Banowetz and Mya Ludwig as well as freshmen Dilynn VanMeter, Savanna Venenga and Chloe Breitbach as starters from this past summer.
Freshmen Leah Sleep and Jorja Culver along with eighth graders Addy Appelhans, Hadley Frater and Bree Brophy all saw regular time as pinch-runners this summer, adding to the experience factor for the 2022 club.
Meeker not only blasted five home runs at the plate for the team this past season (second on the team), but was one of three pitchers Holub used to keep Watters fresh. Meeker threw 44 innings in the circle while VanMeter added 46.1 more with 37 strikeouts.
“We’ve got a deep and talented team coming back,” Holub said. “We had a team that could hit for power (23 home runs, one of the top numbers in program history) and had had speed (123 stolen bases) this past season, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.
“Getting over the hump and making it to the state tournament this season was huge for this program. Now that we’ve gotten there, and know what it takes to get there, we want state to be our standard. Our goal for every season. With the girls we have in our program, I think that’s something we can accomplish too.”