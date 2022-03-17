DES MOINES
It takes being among the best of the very best to even be considered for All-State honors, especially in basketball which is the toughest sport at any level in which to earn coveted post-season awards.
But for Springville seniors Rhenden Wagaman and Luke Menster, as well as Anamosa senior Sam Wilt, the trio not only proved that they are among very best to play the game in the Iowa this past winter, but they also proved they were among the best to ever suit up for their respective programs turning in 2021-22 campaigns that none one will soon forget.
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) took notice, too.
Wagaman was named a first-team class 1A All-State selection while his classmate Menster, a multiple All-State football standout during his Springville sports career, was named to the third-team in the class.
Wilt, who like Menster had already earned All-State football as well as baseball honors coming into this winter campaign, was a third-team All-State basketball pick in class 3A by the IPSWA, who got together in Des Moines Saturday, March 12, to iron out All-State teams with help from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.
For all three area superstars, their All-State basketball honors were the first they’ve received in their illustrious high school careers.
Wagaman’s selection to the class 1A first-team makes it three straight seasons in which a Springville boys basketball player has earned first-team All-State honors as Wagaman’s teammate Alex Koppes accomplished the feat each of the last two years.
Wagaman keyed an Oriole boys’ basketball resurgence for a 2021-22 team that was not expected to do much this past winter after losing three of their five starters and six of their top-8 rotation players. But with Wagaman, one of the most electric and athletic players in all of class 1A raising his game to elite levels this year, Springville was still able to maintain their status as not only one of the top teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference, but in all of eastern Iowa as well.
Wagaman, who set the Springville single-game scoring record multiple times this past season, topping the 40-point plateau, averaged 22.0 points per game while shooting a sizzling 57-percent from the field, 38-percent from 3-point land and 77-percent from the free throw line.
But Wagaman wasn’t just a shooter, the Oriole senior showed he could do it all, and on both ends of the floor leading a high-pressure Springville defense with 3.6 steals per game while also pulling down 5.8 rebounds to go with 2.8 assists.
Menster was another vital cog in Springville’s ability to produce a sensational 19-5 overall campaign this past winter and 10-4 mark in an absolutely loaded Tri-Rivers Conference West division.
Menster was the Orioles’ swiss army knife this past season, and really for the last four years able to do just about anything his team needed on the floor, and off, as a three-team team Captain.
Menster averaged 18.4 points per game shooting 51-percent from the field overall, 36-percent from 3-point land and 72-percent from the free throw line while leading the team with his 4.5 assists per game to go with 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
Wilt will go down in the annals at Anamosa High School as one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, and his All-State honor this winter only cements that fact even further as the senior superstar helped the Raiders to a 13-10 overall record and 11-8 mark in River Valley Conference action.
Wilt was able to play at an elite level all season long, and while usually undersized playing the post, was still able to control opposing offenses with his amazing shot-blocking ability being able to spring off the floor with what seemed to be amazing ease.
Wilt led Anamosa in just about every statistic possible this past season averaging 18.5 points per game, the Raiders’ lone double-figure scorer on the year, while adding 10.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks a night (both also team-best numbers).
Wilt, the lone class 3A player to earn All-State honors from the River Valley Conference, was joined on the third-team by Duke Faley, jr. (Dubuque Wahlert), Gibson McEwen, sr. (Central DeWitt), Kale Krogh, sr. (Ballard), Caleb Dreckman, sr. (LeMars), Levi Gurwell, sr. (Winterset), Kasen Bailey, sr. (Washington) and Noah Allen, sr. (Pella).
Earning first-team class 3A All-State honors were: Cole Glasgow, sr. (Dallas Center-Grimes), Ashton Hermann, sr. (Ballard), Karl Miller, sr. (Pella), Karter Petzenhauser, sr. (Spencer), Colby Collison, jr. (Bondurant-Farrar), Brayson Laube, jr. (Marion), Shawn Gilbert, sr. (Central DeWitt) and Jacob Runyan, sr. (Dallas Center-Grimes).
Earning second-team class 3A All-State honors were: Caron Toebe, sr. (Clear Lake), Kaleb Booth, sr. (Carroll), Michael Kascel, sr. (Independence), Dayton Davis, sr. (Fort Madison), Ben Swails, sr. (Clear Creek-Amana), Jevin Sullivan, sr. (North Polk), Noah Mack, sr. (Davenport Assumption) and Joseph Bockman, sr. (Decorah).
The River Valley Conference also had All-State representation in class 2A as well with Monticello junior Tate Petersen (first-team) and sophomore Preston Ries (third-team) earning honors as well as Mid-Prairie senior Carter Harmsen (second-team).
Class 1A All-State teams had a very local flavor with five Tri-Rivers Conference players honored among the three teams, as North Linn’s Austin Hilmer (first-team) and Tate Haughenbury (second-team) along with Easton Valley’s Cayden Deardorff (third-team) were also awarded with Wagaman and Menster.
Joining Wagaman and Hilmer on the class 1A first-team were: Manny Hammonds, sr. (Grand View Christian), Preston Gillespie, jr. (Dunkerton), Wyatt Helming, sr. (Lake Mills), Doug Taylor, jr. (Newman Catholic), William Kiburis, jr. (Gladbook-Reinbeck) and Kaden Huff, sr. (English Valleys).
Earning second-team class 1A All-State honors with Haughenbury were: Ben DeeMeulenaere, sr. (Belle Plaine), Dallas Kluender, sr. (Woodbury Central), Maddox Griffin, sr. (Wapello), Nash Smith, jr. (North Mashaska), Jaixen Frost, jr. (Mount Ayr), Raydden Grobe, sr. (AHSTW) and Casey Gardner, jr. (Dunkerton).
Earning third-team class 1AAll-State honors with Menster and Deardorff were: Josh Baucum, sr. (Grand View Christian), Sage Evans, jr. (West Harrison), Carter Sievers, jr. (Newell-Fonda), Dalton Dibert, sr. (Lansing Kee), Bennett Berger, sr. (Lake Mills) and Blaise Porter, jr. (New London).
The IPSWA named Ames’ senior and Iowa State University basketball commit Tamin Lipsey as the state’s Mr. Basketball.
Lipsey, standing at 6-foot, 2-inches, averaged 15.7 points per game shooting 57-percent from the field and 73-percernt from the free throw line while breaking the Little Cyclones’ record for career assists with 339.