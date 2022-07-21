MONTICELLO
Wrapping the 2022 campaign competing at the conference meet in Monticello Sunday, July 17, the Anamosa swim team was able to bring home some impressive hardware.
And that meant a lot of gold, silver and bronze medals.
As a team. Anamosa scored 180 points to place second at the conference meet and trailed only champion Davenport’s 194-poiunt total at the seven-team event.
Anamosa defeated Mount Vernon (124 points), Cascade (121), Monticello (66), Tipton (14) and Maquoketa (11) with the team winning a whopping 21 overall gold medals.
The swim team coaches also handed out 2022 awards with sportsmanship honors going to Crystal Bonifazi-King and Isaac Knapp; team leaders- Ella Vaughn and Coy Braden and team spirt- Sam VonSprecken and Caitlyn Gorman.
Team point leaders this summer were: 8-under- Charli Knapp and Akaeo Smith; 9-10-year-old- Lillian Zieser and Carlos Lerma; 11-12- Zakiya Smith and Isaac Knapp; 13-14- Ingrid Vaughn and Gavin Weitz; 15-up- Ella Vaughn and Braeden Keister.
The Anamosa swim team’s overall point leader this summer was Ella Vaughn.
Winning medals at the conference meet in Monticello Sunday in the 8-under division were: gold- boys’ 100-meter medley relay (Akaeo Smith, Sam VonSprecken, Finley Smith, Nakai Smith) 2:16.31, boys 100 freestyle medley (Finley Smith, Nakai Smith, VonSprecken, Akaeo Smith) 1:55.22; silver- Akaeo Smith 25 backstroke (28.53) and Finley Smith 25 backstroke (31.75); bronze- Akaeo Smith 25 freestyle (22.72).
9-10-year-old medal winners were: gold- Gabe Knapp individual medley (1:53.66), 50 butterfly (57.56) and 50 breaststroke (59.46); silver- Carlos Lerma 50 backstroke (1:01.50); bronze- boys 200 freestyle relay (Gabe Knapp, Levi Gorman, Carlos Lerma) 3:22.47.
11-12-year-old medal winners were: gold- boys 200 medley relay (Isaac Knapp, Gabe Knapp, Jason Haselius (2:58.38), girls 50 butterfly Zakiya Smith (50.97), boys 100 freestyle Isaac Knapp (1:13.35), girls 50 breaststroke Zakiya Smith (49.41), boys 200 freestyle relay (Isaac Knapp, Kannan Antonelli, Jason Haselius) 2:354.12; silver- girls 200 medley relay (Cali Olson, Kannan Antonelli, Zakiya Smith, Emily Gorman) 3:42.03, boys 100 individual medley Isaac Knapp (1:23.33) and boys 50 butterfly (37.25), girls 50 breaststroke Bekah Bonifazi-King (53.21), boys 500 freestyle Isaac Knapp (6:58.44); bronze- Jason Haselius boys 50 freestyle (39.81) and 50 backstroke (52.53), girls 200 freestyle relay (Bekah Bonifazi-King, Cali Olson, Emily Gorman, Zakiya Smith) 3:00.50.
13-14-year-old medal winners were: gold- 50 freestyle Gavin Weitz (38.09), boys 100 individual medley Jacoby Moore (1:48.97), boys 50 butterfly Jackson Knapp (45.69), boys 50 backstroke Gavin Weitz (47.72), girls 50 backstroke Lyla Broghammer (51.53), boys 100 freestyle Jackson Knapp (1:26.25), girls 100 freestyle Ingrid Vaughn (1:30.71), boys 50 breaststroke Gavin Weitz (47.16), boys 200 freestyle relay (Jacoby Moore, David Bonifazi, Gavin Weitz, Jackson Knapp) 2:36.88; silver- boys 200 medley relay (David Bonifazi, Gavin Weitz, Jacoby Moore) 3:24.50, girls 200 medley relay (Lyla Broghammer, Ingrid Vaughn, Crystal Bonifazi-King, Lainey Hopkins) 3:14.38, girls 100 individual medley Ingrid Vaughn (1:44.66), boys 50 butterfly Jacoby Moore (48.84), boys 50 freestyle Jacoby Moore (1:29.81), girls 200 freestyle (Lainey Hopkins, Lyla Broghammer, Crystal Bonifazi-King, Ingrid Vaughn) 2:44.41; bronze- girls 50 freestyle Crystal Bonifazi-King (38.72), boys 100 individual medley Jackson Knapp (1:53.10), girls 50 butterfly Lainey Hopkins (49.41), girls 100 freestyle Crystal Bonifazi-King (1:33.13), girls 50 breaststroke Lainey Hopkins (49.40).
15-and-up medal winners were: gold- 50 backstroke Ella Vaughn (48.53), 50 backstroke Shea Keister (46.22); silver- girls 200 medley relay (Elise Broghammer, Ella Vaughn, Gigi Flecksing, Taylor Delancey) 3:10.67, 100 individual medley Ella Vaughn (1:39.47); 50 butterfly Gigi Flecksing (50.78), 50 backstroke Elise Broghammer (52.03), 100 freestyle Gigi Flecksing (1:29.84), 50 breaststroke Ella Vaughn (47.41), girls 200 freestyle relay (Ella Vaughn, Elise Broghammer, Gigi Flecksing, Taylor Delancey (2:41.19); bronze- 200 medley relay (Coy Braden, Shea Keister, Jackson Knapp) 3:04.68, 100 individual medley Addison Dales (1:58.22), 100 freestyle Taylor Delancey (1:34), 50 breaststroke Shea Keister (46.25).