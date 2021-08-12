MONTICELLO
It had already been an outstanding summer for the Anamosa Swim team, but when the group got together to compete at the conference meet in Monticello last month (Sunday, July 18), it was like icing on an already delicious cake.
Anamosa claimed the conference team championship scoring an impressive 165 points to top runner-up Cascade (140 points) as well as Scott County (107), Monticello (107), Maquoketa (66), Tipton (60) and Mount Vernon (39).
But that wasn’t all.
The Anamosa team won individual championships (gold medals) in a whopping 18 different events while also claiming 15 silver medals and 27 bronze in what was a perfect way to end a phenomenal 2021 swim campaign.
Winning gold medals for the Anamosa team at the conference meet were: 9-10-year-old division- girls 200 medley relay (Zakiya Smith, Lily Zieser and Cali Olson) 4:13.40; boys 50 freestyle (Isaac Knapp) 41.87 and boys 50 butterfly (Knapp) 1:00.28.
11-12-year-old division- boys 50 backstroke (Jacoby Moore) 51.34; boys 100 freestyle (Moore) 1:34.16 and girls 50 breaststroke (Lainey Hopkins) 51.46.
13-14-year-old division- boys 200 medley relay (3:09.78); girls 200 medley relay (Elise Broghammer, Ella Vaughn, Crystal Bonifazi-King, Ava Gibbs) 3:09.78; 100 individual medley (Jace LaKose) 1:31.91; 100 individual medley (Ava Gibbs) 1:45.15; 100 freestyle (Jace LaKose) 1:14.87; 50 backstroke (Coy Braden) 50.62 and 50 breaststroke (Ella Vaughn) 49.00.
15 and up division- girls 200 medley relay (Maddy Fischer, Taylor Delancey, Ashlynn Brown, Gigi Flecksing (3:00.57); girls 200 freestyle relay (Delancey, Flecksing, Brown, Fischer) 2:34.72; 100 individual medley (Fischer) 1:32.62; 50 backstroke (Fischer) and 50 breaststroke (Brown) 48.75.
Winning silver medals at the conference swim meet for the Anamosa team were: 9-10- boys 200 medley relay (Isaac Knapp, Gabe Knapp, Miles Hall) 4:17.25; boys individual medley (Isaac Knapp) 2:12.88; girls freestyle (Smith) 1:40.03; boys 200 freestyle relay (Isaac Knapp, Gabe Knapp, Hall) 3:26.56 and girls 200 freestyle relay (Smith, Zieser, Olson, Kannon Antonelli) 3:22.38.
11-12- boys 200 medley relay (Jacoby Moore, Elijah Secrist, Jason Haselius, Darius McMurran) 3:37.88; girls 200 medley relay (Ally Gibbs, Lainey Hopkins, Johanna Lakose, Ingrid Vaughn) 3:12.65; boys 50 freestyle (Jacoby Moore) 41.87; boys 50 butterfly (Jackson Lloyd) 1:30 and girls 50 breaststroke (Ingrid Vaughn) 52.13.
13-14- 50 backstroke (Gavin Weitz) 55.85; 50 butterfly (Jace Lakose) 42.88 and 50 breaststroke (Braeden Keister) 1:03.96.
15-up- 50 butterfly (Ashlynn Brown) 42.72 and 50 backstroke (Seth Stone) 40.41.
Winning bronze medals for the Anamosa team were: 8-under- boys 100 medley relay (Akaeo Smith, Finley Smith, Carlos Lerma) 2:27.19; boys 100 freestyle relay (Akaeo Smith, Finley Smith, Carlos Lerma) 2:05.90; boys 25 butterfly (Gabe Knapp) 32.13 and girls 25 butterfly (Lily Zieser) 42.88.
9-10- boys 200 medley relay (Mason Stone, Callan Keister, Weston Hopkins) 4:45.37; girls 100 individual medley (Zakiya Smith) 2:01.06 and boys 200 freestyle relay (Mason Stone, Callan Keister, Weston Hopkins) 4:20.12.
11-12- boys 200 freestyle relay (Jason Haselius, Elijah Secrist, Darias McMurran, Jacoby Moore) 3:14.57; girls 200 freestyle relay (Ally Gibbs, Johanna Lakose, Lainey Hopkins, Ingrid Vaughn) 2:54.95; boys 100 individual medley (Bekah Bonifazi-King) 1:59.69; girls 100 individual medley (Lainey Hopkins) 1:55.28; girls 100 freestyle (Ingrid Vaughn) 1:32.83; boys 50 breaststroke (Darias McMurran) 1:01.56 and girls 50 breaststroke (Ally Gibbs) 55.46.
13-14- girls 50 backstroke (Ella Vaughn) 50.25 and girls 50 butterfly (Crystal Bonifazi-King) 52.01.
15-up- boys 200 medley relay (Gavin Weitz, Shea Keister, Jace Lakose, Seth Stone) 3:01.37; 200 freestyle (Taylor Delancey) 3:32; 50 freestyle (Taylor Delancey) 40.22; 100individual medley (Seth Stone) 1:39.09; 50 butterfly (Coy Braden) 57.81; 50 butterfly (Gigi Flecksing) 55.25; 50 backstroke (Ashlynn Brown) 42.58; 100 freestyle (Maddy Fischer) 1:17.84; 50 breaststroke (Shea Keister) 47.54; 50 breaststroke (Ava Gibbs) 50.87) and boys 200 freestyle relay (Gavin Weitz, Seth Stone, Shea Keister, Jace Lakose) 2:32.