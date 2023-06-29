ANAMOSA SWIM TEAM OPENS 2023 HOME CAMPAIGN: Khloe Anselmo-Easterly, above, cuts through the water competing in the 11-12-year-old medley relay for the Anamosa Swim team performing the butterfly leg Tuesday, June 20, as the team hosted a meet for the first time this summer. Charli Knapp, right, splashes through her backstroke leg of the 8-under medley relay as the Swim team hosted Cascade and Maquoketa at the Aqua Court.

