Khloe Anselmo-Easterly cuts through the water competing in the 11-12-year-old medley relay for the Anamosa Swim team performing the butterfly leg Tuesday, June 20, as the team hosted a meet for the first time this summer.
Charli Knapp splashes through the Anamosa Aqua Court Tuesday, June 20, doing the backstroke leg of the 8-under medley relay as the Swim team hosted Cascade and Maquoketa for their first home meet of the season.
Cali Olson makes her way down the pool opening the 11-12-year-old medley relay for the Anamosa Swim team performing the backstroke as the Raiders hosted their first meet of the 2023 campaign at the Aqua Court Tuesday, June 20.
Quinn Sulzner blows some serious bubbles as she comes up for air while competing in the 8-under medley relay performing the breaststroke leg of the event for the Anamosa Swim team Tuesday, June 20 at the Aqua Court.
Mikayla Schmieg splashes through the breaststroke leg of the 11-12-year-old medley relay Tuesday, June 20, as the Anamosa Swim team hosted Cascade and Maquoketa at the Aqua Court for their first home meet of the 2023 campaign.
Khloe Anselmo-Easterly cuts through the water competing in the 11-12-year-old medley relay for the Anamosa Swim team performing the butterfly leg Tuesday, June 20, as the team hosted a meet for the first time this summer.
Charli Knapp splashes through the Anamosa Aqua Court Tuesday, June 20, doing the backstroke leg of the 8-under medley relay as the Swim team hosted Cascade and Maquoketa for their first home meet of the season.
Cali Olson makes her way down the pool opening the 11-12-year-old medley relay for the Anamosa Swim team performing the backstroke as the Raiders hosted their first meet of the 2023 campaign at the Aqua Court Tuesday, June 20.
Quinn Sulzner blows some serious bubbles as she comes up for air while competing in the 8-under medley relay performing the breaststroke leg of the event for the Anamosa Swim team Tuesday, June 20 at the Aqua Court.
Mikayla Schmieg splashes through the breaststroke leg of the 11-12-year-old medley relay Tuesday, June 20, as the Anamosa Swim team hosted Cascade and Maquoketa at the Aqua Court for their first home meet of the 2023 campaign.
ANAMOSA SWIM TEAM OPENS 2023 HOME CAMPAIGN: Khloe Anselmo-Easterly, above, cuts through the water competing in the 11-12-year-old medley relay for the Anamosa Swim team performing the butterfly leg Tuesday, June 20, as the team hosted a meet for the first time this summer. Charli Knapp, right, splashes through her backstroke leg of the 8-under medley relay as the Swim team hosted Cascade and Maquoketa at the Aqua Court.