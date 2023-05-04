Anamosa trap shooting: Fighting the elements May 4, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEOSTAThere aren’t too many sports where you can say that you persevered through wind, snow and sleet all during one competition.Saturday, April 22, the Anamosa trap team did just that at the Dubuque Izaac Walton League trap shoot in Peosta.Despite the cold weather, the Raiders competed in the singles, doubles and handicap disciplines and scored well with Carson Bright leading the way in all three.In singles, Bright turned in scores of 22-21 while teammates Coy Braden (18-22), Cole Poling (21-18), Archer Boffeli (20-19) and Camden Burgess (21-17) also competed for the team.The top-5 in doubles were: Bright (34), Wyatt Titler (34), Keaton Haverly (31), Boffeli (30) and Jacob Lincoln (28).Bright completed the trifecta with a 21-13 in the handicap.Singles and handicap were scored as number shot of 25 each for two rounds while doubles were scored as number shot of 50 total. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSpringville boys track and field: Breaking another school recordCoggon mayor is stepping downTwo Scoops offers up frozen treatsBirth - Savannah 'Sunny' Alice Kay WelshMidland girls track and field: Setting an impressive toneProm 2023Minor changes to Chalk the Walk 2023Coggon Road Bridge closes for replacementAnamosa girls soccer: Keeping the good times goingAnamosa boys track and field - Drake Relays: Gatto gets it done Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements 60th anniversary Mar 9, 2023 Dave and Sharon Becker Anniversary Dec 8, 2022 50th anniversary Sep 1, 2022 Anniversary Aug 11, 2022 Anniversary Jun 16, 2022 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms