Members of the Anamosa trapshooting team competing at the state tournament at the Cedar Falls Gun Club Saturday, June 11, were, left to right, Carson Bright, Cam Burgess, Coy Braden, Cole Poling, Jacob Lincoln, Keaton Haverly and Ethan Zoller. Not pictured: Gage Engelbart.
Anamosa senior Gage Engelbart takes aim while competing with the Raider trapshooting team at the state tournament in Cedar Falls Saturday, June 11.
Photo submitted
Wrapping their 2022 campaign at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association meet at the Cedar Falls Gun Club Saturday, June 11, the Anamosa team posted some outstanding performances all the way around, led by some sizzling efforts from Carson Bright and Cole Poling.
Over six days of the competition, 3,100 Iowa Scholastic Clay Target program student-athletes competed in over 4,800 entries in trap and doubles shooting 775,000 targets. Bright fired a pair of perfect 25 rounds while Poling came through with one more as the two Raiders, for their efforts, both received commemorative patches.
Five of the eight Raiders shooting at the tournament fired rounds of 20, 23 and 24. Six of the eight athletes shots rounds of 21 and 22 and every athlete shot a round that was above 20.
The entire team will also receive patches for attending the state meet.
Each Raider shot 100 shells in the morning and 100 shells in the afternoon. The Raiders hung out in the team parking area during lunch and parents volunteered to make hot dogs, brats, and provided snacks and drinks for all of the trap families.
Bright led the team with an impressive score of 186 out of the possible 200 while Gage Engelbart ended his high school trapshooting career with a stunning 184 out of 200. Poling came through with a 178 while Keaton Haverly (174), Jacob Lincoln (174), Cam Burgess (162), Coy Braden (151) and Ethan Zoller (139) rounded out the Anamosa team scoring at state.
“I’m very happy with the way they all shot,” said Coach Sean Braden. “I cannot wait to see what they can do next year.”
The weather ended up being better than expected given the 80-percent chance of rain that was forecasted, and while there were a couple of equipment malfunctions, you would have never known it observing the athletes. Every Raider shooter conducted themselves with sportsmanship and kindness helping each other when help was needed and fist-bumping one another to give encouragement.
The next season will start up in August. In the meantime, the public is invited to join some of the Raiders at Tuesday trap nights at the Isaac Walton League in Anamosa or if you’re interested in joining the trap team, please reach out to coach Braden at seancbraden@gmail.com. All high school students are welcome.